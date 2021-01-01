« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 493 494 495 496 497 [498]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 949566 times)

Online Magix

  • Partial to Tarts
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,170
  • Just 5 points away
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19880 on: Today at 11:47:53 am »
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 11:35:27 am
anybody fancy a cheeky bid for Odegaard?

Surely the incoming Carvalho fits that profile (and potentially more)?
Logged

Online looneysbin

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 15
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19881 on: Today at 11:52:28 am »
Quote from: buttersstotch on Today at 12:45:30 am
Who knows really. Div is too good to be sat on our bench, but let's not forget it's so hard for him to stay fit too. You'd think if we went for that type of player it would be 30+ year old after a last big payday. Problem we have really is that type of striker doesn't fit the way how we usually play unless we change the shape. Having that type of player is probably invaluable though, especially at this time of the season and in the cup games.

If we're expecting Minamino, Origi and Ox to go in the summer then there's room for a 6th attacker, assuming Gordon might get a loan.

I agree, mentality would be crucial for this type of back up player (all players really) and who knows what our trophy cabinet would look like without Divock? Carvalho seems of a similar mould to the forwards we already have. I wonder if there's a Milner-type player available on a free transfer, someone with experience and who is still driven and competitive, but who wouldn't expect to play the majority of games. Would the club sanction a player over 30 years old for this role nowadays, especially as Bobby, Mo and Sadio reach 30? It will be an interesting summer anyway!
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,665
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19882 on: Today at 11:57:28 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 11:16:57 am
Gotta admit, I did watch Bayern v Dortmund at the weekend and the two things that stood out were Gnabry running his contract down, and the face Bellingham is a bit of a freak. That said, slot Tchouameni into our side yesterday on the right and the breaks Gordon kept getting disappear.
Not sure what is take from yesterday is we need more defensive cover in those type of games
Logged

Online Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,506
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19883 on: Today at 12:15:01 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 11:35:27 am
anybody fancy a cheeky bid for Odegaard?

Good player, rather spend 60m+ elsewhere.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 493 494 495 496 497 [498]   Go Up
« previous next »
 