Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 944958 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19800 on: Yesterday at 09:07:09 pm »
Sports Illustrated ain't dodgy mate.  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19801 on: Yesterday at 09:09:13 pm »
Not a Tielemans fan at all. I don't think he affects the game anywhere near a player of his supposedly quality should ie. how Leicester do is almost immaterial to what Tielemans is doing out on the field sans the few times he kicks it into the net. He's slow, he's not adept at winning the ball, not good in the air, he doesn't scream "Klopp" midfielder in the slightest if we're honest.

Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:07:09 pm
Sports Illustrated ain't dodgy mate.  ;D

No, but it's also been completely gutted and run into the ground. I think at one point they fired their whole staff after being acquired by some garbage private equity group. Wouldn't trust anything in SI unless it's one of the reputable writers they contract with. Looks like they are reprinting some garbage from lfcrumor.com. So yeah it is dodgy.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19802 on: Yesterday at 09:11:59 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 09:04:20 pm
Darwin Nunes ahoy?

https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool/transfers/benfica-star-darwin-nunez-agrees-to-liverpool-transfer#gid=ci029f58b880002573&pid=darwin-nunez

Dodgy dodgy source but Im all in for it. ;D
I mean SI is obviously a highly credible source (cough)

But the original storey it links to comes form here https://www.lfcrumour.com/2022/04/liverpool-closing-in-on-darwin-nunez.html

:lmao

Its the same level as Fordy saying it
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19803 on: Yesterday at 09:15:36 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19804 on: Yesterday at 09:15:44 pm »
See Tepid gets it ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19805 on: Yesterday at 09:19:07 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 09:15:44 pm
See Tepid gets it ;D
I miss the itk days.  People would make the most outrageous claims and just occasionally one would be true.  You still get them for some clubs, West Ham and spurs forums are rife with them!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19806 on: Yesterday at 09:22:46 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:11:59 pm
I mean SI is obviously a highly credible source (cough)

But the original storey it links to comes form here https://www.lfcrumour.com/2022/04/liverpool-closing-in-on-darwin-nunez.html

:lmao

Its the same level as Fordy saying it

Is it more reliable than Football Insider though? I always think it's better to have a random name rather than those types of names, it gives a terrible a little more heft.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19807 on: Yesterday at 09:37:24 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:11:59 pm
I mean SI is obviously a highly credible source (cough)

But the original storey it links to comes form here https://www.lfcrumour.com/2022/04/liverpool-closing-in-on-darwin-nunez.html

:lmao

Its the same level as Fordy saying it

So caveats apply is what you're saying...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19808 on: Yesterday at 09:38:02 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:19:07 pm
I miss the itk days.  People would make the most outrageous claims and just occasionally one would be true.  You still get them for some clubs, West Ham and spurs forums are rife with them!

To be honest, we remember times when most scouting departments at the clubs and players' agents weren't as professional as they are today, so a lot of local journos and even club employees were getting bits and peices of information about the possible targets. It still works this way in a lot of countries, so the local journos actually do get some reliable info ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19809 on: Yesterday at 09:56:35 pm »
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Yesterday at 08:49:46 pm
Or Charlie Adam and Fatboy Slim.

Gangsta Trippin over his own bootlaces.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19810 on: Yesterday at 09:58:07 pm »
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Yesterday at 08:49:46 pm
Or Charlie Adam and Fatboy Slim.

The Blackpool Rock Fella skanked us for £7.5m
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19811 on: Yesterday at 09:59:08 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:38:02 pm
To be honest, we remember times when most scouting departments at the clubs and players' agents weren't as professional as they are today, so a lot of local journos and even club employees were getting bits and peices of information about the possible targets. It still works this way in a lot of countries, so the local journos actually do get some reliable info ...

Have you seen much of Lar Janus this season mate? He was doing big things last year but not heard much noise recently.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19812 on: Yesterday at 10:00:28 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 09:59:08 pm
Have you seen much of Lar Janus this season mate? He was doing big things last year but not heard much noise recently.

His brother Hugh is an even bigger prospect I believe.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19813 on: Yesterday at 10:21:29 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 09:59:08 pm
Have you seen much of Lar Janus this season mate? He was doing big things last year but not heard much noise recently.

To be honest mate, I haven't been watching too much football lately. I still watch all of our games, most of the derbies in the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1, and sometimes the derbies in Portugal, Holland, Turkey, Belgium, Greece, Serbia and Croatia.

If we are linked with some player by a credible source, I try to watch some games of his team, but don't always have the time for it. I did manage to watch RB Salzburg's game with Austria Vienna on the weekend, and Luka Sučić had a great game, so I can see why we might be interested in him ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19814 on: Yesterday at 11:33:50 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:00:28 pm
His brother Hugh is an even bigger prospect I believe.

Whenever Lar makes a mistake, Hugh has to correctum.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19815 on: Yesterday at 11:43:18 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 07:49:14 pm
He is still only 19, and has all the physical and technical tools to be a player on this LFC team. I am not very high on the stats sites, so someone else will have to help you with that ...

I agree that he's probably not the profile of player we 'need' in the squad right now as a priority as we really need an athletic, quick, dominant ball winner type to complement Thiago/Keita (in my opinion), BUT very impressed with the look of Sucic from that compilation - looks a great talent - moves really well with the ball, seems like an intelligent player and some really classy finishing. Would love to see him at the club if we could get him anyway!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19816 on: Today at 12:37:18 am »
Quote
Liverpool have already spoken with PSV winger Cody Gapko's entourage about a potential transfer.

PSV would demand a fee of 40M for the 22-year-old.
[@VI_nl]
