Have you seen much of Lar Janus this season mate? He was doing big things last year but not heard much noise recently.
To be honest mate, I haven't been watching too much football lately. I still watch all of our games, most of the derbies in the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1, and sometimes the derbies in Portugal, Holland, Turkey, Belgium, Greece, Serbia and Croatia.
If we are linked with some player by a credible source, I try to watch some games of his team, but don't always have the time for it. I did manage to watch RB Salzburg's game with Austria Vienna on the weekend, and Luka Sučić had a great game, so I can see why we might be interested in him ...