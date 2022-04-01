« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #19800 on: Today at 09:07:09 pm
Sports Illustrated ain't dodgy mate.  ;D
Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #19801 on: Today at 09:09:13 pm
Not a Tielemans fan at all. I don't think he affects the game anywhere near a player of his supposedly quality should ie. how Leicester do is almost immaterial to what Tielemans is doing out on the field sans the few times he kicks it into the net. He's slow, he's not adept at winning the ball, not good in the air, he doesn't scream "Klopp" midfielder in the slightest if we're honest.

Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:07:09 pm
Sports Illustrated ain't dodgy mate.  ;D

No, but it's also been completely gutted and run into the ground. I think at one point they fired their whole staff after being acquired by some garbage private equity group. Wouldn't trust anything in SI unless it's one of the reputable writers they contract with. Looks like they are reprinting some garbage from lfcrumor.com. So yeah it is dodgy.
TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #19802 on: Today at 09:11:59 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:04:20 pm
Darwin Nunes ahoy?

https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool/transfers/benfica-star-darwin-nunez-agrees-to-liverpool-transfer#gid=ci029f58b880002573&pid=darwin-nunez

Dodgy dodgy source but Im all in for it. ;D
I mean SI is obviously a highly credible source (cough)

But the original storey it links to comes form here https://www.lfcrumour.com/2022/04/liverpool-closing-in-on-darwin-nunez.html

:lmao

Its the same level as Fordy saying it
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #19803 on: Today at 09:15:36 pm
royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #19804 on: Today at 09:15:44 pm
See Tepid gets it ;D
TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #19805 on: Today at 09:19:07 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:15:44 pm
See Tepid gets it ;D
I miss the itk days.  People would make the most outrageous claims and just occasionally one would be true.  You still get them for some clubs, West Ham and spurs forums are rife with them!
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #19806 on: Today at 09:22:46 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:11:59 pm
I mean SI is obviously a highly credible source (cough)

But the original storey it links to comes form here https://www.lfcrumour.com/2022/04/liverpool-closing-in-on-darwin-nunez.html

:lmao

Its the same level as Fordy saying it

Is it more reliable than Football Insider though? I always think it's better to have a random name rather than those types of names, it gives a terrible a little more heft.
Chakan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #19807 on: Today at 09:37:24 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:11:59 pm
I mean SI is obviously a highly credible source (cough)

But the original storey it links to comes form here https://www.lfcrumour.com/2022/04/liverpool-closing-in-on-darwin-nunez.html

:lmao

Its the same level as Fordy saying it

So caveats apply is what you're saying...
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #19808 on: Today at 09:38:02 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:19:07 pm
I miss the itk days.  People would make the most outrageous claims and just occasionally one would be true.  You still get them for some clubs, West Ham and spurs forums are rife with them!

To be honest, we remember times when most scouting departments at the clubs and players' agents weren't as professional as they are today, so a lot of local journos and even club employees were getting bits and peices of information about the possible targets. It still works this way in a lot of countries, so the local journos actually do get some reliable info ...
