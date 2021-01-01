« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 489 490 491 492 493 [494]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 942802 times)

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,719
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19720 on: Yesterday at 10:59:00 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 10:37:34 pm
Think Bellingham will be much too expensive, the Plastics could have afforded him pre sanctions, or Abu Dhabi given their enormous economic revenue.
Laimer Links would make sense if waiting for Bellingham. Get somebody who is a low risk squad player who also looks they can play multiple positions As Jones/Elliott keep improving to be 1st choice players more and more. New Milner/grosskreutz who can play Fullback/Winger/CM but is comfortable playing on the half turn. Would also help Let Hendo be more of the backup 6 when up to speed.
Klopp Takes off Naby to bring on Laimer who is also pressing monster. Also allows to get Naby a contract too and manage his and Thiago minutes
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,719
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19721 on: Yesterday at 11:01:17 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 10:11:34 pm
Would be sad to see Gomez leave the club - maybe hes just downsizing.
Same. His Ball Playing skills at CB with his pace is very nice. Only thing would say is not what this staff has looked for in terms of Aerial dominances but him and Virgil still the best CB partnership but defense record irc.
If he wants to play more I dont blame him and hope he finds a good spot.
Logged

Offline Magix

  • Partial to Tarts
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,166
  • Just 5 points away
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19722 on: Yesterday at 11:22:24 pm »
Gomez's situation could depend on how much longer Matip stays with us. Would Gomez stay for one more year in a rotational role at CB and first backup at RB? Assuming in the first place Matip is planning to leave that soon.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,402
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19723 on: Yesterday at 11:27:57 pm »
Both Matip and Gomez are under contract with us until the summer of 2024. I expect that the decision on their future will be made next summer, not this one ...
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,402
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19724 on: Yesterday at 11:43:35 pm »
Liverpool's signings since the start of 2020/21

🇬🇷 Kostas Tsimikas - £11.7m
🇪🇸 Thiago Alcantara - £25m
🇵🇹 Diogo Jota - £40m
🇫🇷 Ibrahima Konate - £36m
🇨🇴 Luis Diaz - £37.5m

Masters of the market.

https://twitter.com/WilliamHill/status/1517073153230397440
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,101
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19725 on: Today at 12:05:41 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 09:52:51 pm
Yeah but if hes just put his house up for sale I doubt he will have it sold by tomorrow. It takes a few months and thats even if he has a buyer lined up right now.
Yeah, and if hes got some wallpaper paste thats running out of date he'll wanna be gerrin a move on. Masking tape loses its stickyness an all after a bit.  No point using it in his current house, the new buyers will wanna put their stamp on it and just take it all down. Ok, it was still useable but thats £12 he'll never see again.

Saying that, he could ask them what they prefer. Then charge them for the paste and decorating costs and that way he gets his money back by adding it onto the sale price of the house. Its a risk like, cos if the new buyers are getting a mortgage it could fall through as nothings 100%  and then youre back to square one
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,130
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19726 on: Today at 12:17:33 am »
Capon you've genuinely gone too far now mate, and hit a bit below the belt.

Masking tape losing it's stickiness is a serious problem, and one that creeps up on you when you really don't expect it. You can have a few rolls from that multipack B&Q conned you into buying 6 months prior sat in a box, confident it's there for you to use when you come to tape up to begin painting, and it just fucks you over and acts like a sheet of A4.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,101
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19727 on: Today at 12:24:10 am »
Its a tricky predicament our Joes in eh Craig?

Try an sell his house now and get full use out of his Masking tape and Solvite Wallpaper Paste or risk losing £12 either way, decorating or not

Poor bastard
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,130
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19728 on: Today at 12:26:24 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 12:24:10 am
Its a tricky predicament our Joes in eh Craig?

Try an sell his house now and get full use out of his Masking tape and Solvite Wallpaper Paste or risk losing £12 either way, decorating or not

Poor bastard

But then he runs the risk of taking it the new place but the deal not completing in time and then he's left with 3 and 3/4 rolls of 1 and 3/4" masking tape to dispose of which is a total waste of money.

Fella just can't win.
Logged

Offline jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,415
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19729 on: Today at 02:03:23 am »
I love Joe Gomez. I would be really sad if he leaves. He's got huge potential and could see him partnering up with Konate in the future as well once he gets past his current injury struggles.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,396
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19730 on: Today at 06:41:45 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 12:05:41 am
Yeah, and if hes got some wallpaper paste thats running out of date he'll wanna be gerrin a move on. Masking tape loses its stickyness an all after a bit.  No point using it in his current house, the new buyers will wanna put their stamp on it and just take it all down. Ok, it was still useable but thats £12 he'll never see again.

Saying that, he could ask them what they prefer. Then charge them for the paste and decorating costs and that way he gets his money back by adding it onto the sale price of the house. Its a risk like, cos if the new buyers are getting a mortgage it could fall through as nothings 100%  and then youre back to square one

FFS  ;D

He needs to get Dion Dublin round to have a look and flog it for him.
Logged

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,086
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19731 on: Today at 07:03:50 am »
I wouldnt rely on Dion. The whole chain could fall through what with the gazumping risks down there in England.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,101
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19732 on: Today at 07:29:20 am »
Yeah, and if he is going down the Auction route to buy his new house make sure he looks at the legal pack
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,396
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19733 on: Today at 08:28:30 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 07:29:20 am
Yeah, and if he is going down the Auction route to buy his new house make sure he looks at the legal pack

All this hassle for Joe he is probably better off just staying here.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,101
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19734 on: Today at 08:41:36 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 08:28:30 am
All this hassle for Joe he is probably better off just staying here.
;D
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,583
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19735 on: Today at 09:13:39 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:45:06 pm
Bellingham is impossible this summer right? Gives us a bit of a problem if we think it might become possible at some stage but we need a CM now. Or maybe we know it's always going to be impossible.

Maybe but who knows. People are saying they won't sell two big players in one summer, but they might have been burnt with Sancho and ending up selling him for a fair bit less than they wanted.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,472
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19736 on: Today at 09:17:47 am »
The more BFD and RedG talk about Laimer, the more Im convinced hed be a really savvy purchase. If Red Bull are amenable - which we typically know they are - Id take Laimer this summer if it gave them the money to keep Nkunku sweet for one more year before we got him too  ;D

On Gomez, I really dont like the idea of strengthening another side and I do think if he can hang on for another season hell start to get a lot more minutes, but realistically hes 4th choice CB and back up RB whos only played 796 minutes this season, less than 10 full games. For his international career and personal development, it might be best for him to move. Somewhere like Leicester, Villa or West Ham hed be the clear top dog in those defences. I think Id want £30m+ for him though, perhaps more.

With the age profile of the defence and Matips contract - he may want to finish his career back in Germany - I hope we keep him. At the end of day if Joe wants to leave we should honour his wishes and get the best deal available that doesnt sell him to Newcastle.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,318
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19737 on: Today at 09:18:35 am »
If we were to sell Gomez I'd imagine we'd only do it if we could put in a reasonable buy back clause.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,086
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19738 on: Today at 09:36:45 am »
Hold on - Tielemans for £25m?! Not sure where that's originated from but that's the talk on his price. I'd snap that up I have to say.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,811
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19739 on: Today at 09:40:28 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:36:45 am
Hold on - Tielemans for £25m?! Not sure where that's originated from but that's the talk on his price. I'd snap that up I have to say.

He only has year left on his contract.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,583
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19740 on: Today at 09:48:00 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:36:45 am
Hold on - Tielemans for £25m?! Not sure where that's originated from but that's the talk on his price. I'd snap that up I have to say.

I still think we could turn him into a decent Thiago back-up, considering his passing range, but he's got United or Spurs written all over him.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,086
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19741 on: Today at 10:01:19 am »
I've always thought he was a bit special, Tielemans. Still only 24 too.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,086
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19742 on: Today at 10:05:24 am »
If Bellingham not being sold this summer (TM value 75M) - what are our best options?
Christopher Nkunku, 24 RB Leipzig  TM value 65M - probably too much of a no9 AM 2nd striker role for us
Gravenberch Ajax - Ajax want 30M Bayern are offering aabout 25M   - TM value 35M Raiola value 45M???
Tchouameni  Monaco TM 40M
Maxence Caqueret OL  - TM value 20M  anybody think he has the talent & potential to be a LFC player?

any other?
Logged

Offline Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,520
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19743 on: Today at 10:06:48 am »
Vitinha is the one.
Logged

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,086
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19744 on: Today at 10:13:37 am »
Gravenberch is Bayern bound according to the BBC Euro show last night (Marcel Van Der Kram or however I should spell his surname - apologies!).
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,480
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19745 on: Today at 10:42:15 am »
Tchouameni is the obvious one this Summer, assuming Bellingham is not moving until next year at the earliest.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,748
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19746 on: Today at 11:01:50 am »
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 10:05:24 am
If Bellingham not being sold this summer (TM value 75M) - what are our best options?
Christopher Nkunku, 24 RB Leipzig  TM value 65M - probably too much of a no9 AM 2nd striker role for us
Gravenberch Ajax - Ajax want 30M Bayern are offering aabout 25M   - TM value 35M Raiola value 45M???
Tchouameni  Monaco TM 40M
Maxence Caqueret OL  - TM value 20M  anybody think he has the talent & potential to be a LFC player?

any other?

I'd look at Paqueta and Laimer as well depending on what we're looking for.

The club always surprises me though so propably not one of the obvious stats sites favorites.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,318
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19747 on: Today at 11:17:58 am »
We could sign Mark Noble at this point and I would have confidence in it working out
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,674
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19748 on: Today at 11:32:49 am »
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 10:05:24 am
If Bellingham not being sold this summer (TM value 75M) - what are our best options?
Christopher Nkunku, 24 RB Leipzig  TM value 65M - probably too much of a no9 AM 2nd striker role for us
Gravenberch Ajax - Ajax want 30M Bayern are offering aabout 25M   - TM value 35M Raiola value 45M???
Tchouameni  Monaco TM 40M
Maxence Caqueret OL  - TM value 20M  anybody think he has the talent & potential to be a LFC player?

any other?

Nkunku definitely one for the forward line. Definitely an argument for him to be an attacking midfielder a year or two ago, when his game was much more about his creativity, but his production has exploded and that's something you just have to go with.

Gravenberch off to Bayern, Caqueret apparently signing a new deal at Lyon.

Tchouameni will definitely be liked, only question for me is whether he's a little too defensive.

I still think Guimaraes might have been the ideal choice, but he's obviously gone to Newcastle.
Logged

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,220
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19749 on: Today at 11:34:55 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:06:48 am
Vitinha is the one.
I've seen a number of twitter nerds talking about it being practically a done deal, so we'll see. He didn't really stand out during his year at Wolves.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,881
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19750 on: Today at 11:49:19 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:48:00 am
I still think we could turn him into a decent Thiago back-up, considering his passing range, but he's got United or Spurs written all over him.

For some reason I think Newcastle will offer him loads of money and he'll go there.




Also really hope Nkunku stays at Leipzig one more year as they say. But Leipzig also admit no one is unsellable.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,472
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19751 on: Today at 12:22:37 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:13:37 am
Gravenberch is Bayern bound according to the BBC Euro show last night (Marcel Van Der Kram or however I should spell his surname - apologies!).
Good. Huge potential and didn't want him following Ten Hag to man Utd.

Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:01:19 am
I've always thought he was a bit special, Tielemans. Still only 24 too.
At £25m he's an absolute steal. It's at £60m you're asking questions. Still not sure how it all fits in with us, I'm sceptical about Tielemans unless the midfield's bit around him, a bit like Fernandes at Utd.

Wrote this a while back:

Quote from: Drinks Sangria on January 17, 2022, 12:12:54 pm
Tielemans would be a transformational signing for the midfield, or a completely disappointing one, dependent entirely on context and if we build a structure around him. It's not wrong to say he has a passing range, subtlety of passing, vision and long range shot completely unavailable to any and all of our usual midfield options - he has a goal involvement every 180 minutes this season, which  is phenomenal.

The issues he has are that he doesn't press, he's not mobile, he's not particularly physical and he shows poor defensive stats. I'd argue he'd be better as a 10 than an 8 - because if you play him as an 8, you need two players purely there to do everything he doesn't do.

He's help massively against low block sides because of his ability to move the ball accurately in the final third with next to no time needed to control the ball and spot the pass - he'd do it from a more advanced position than Thiago. But if you play him as an 8, you need two holders/runners and I'd argue you need someone additional in there who's more mobile than anyone we currently have for the deeper midfield roles. As a 10 he may be best but you then lose something from the forward line.

Lovely player, plays the game beautifully, not sure he's what we need and he'd be too expensive to have as a squad option.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,466
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19752 on: Today at 12:27:03 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:49:19 am
Also really hope Nkunku stays at Leipzig one more year as they say. But Leipzig also admit no one is unsellable.

I'm fairly confident he will, Nkunku has no release clause in his deal and like most German clubs they're happy to take a smaller fee if it means keeping the player for another season. Given he left PSG to make the next step in his career, I'm sure he''ll carefully select his next destination as well.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,845
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19753 on: Today at 12:27:23 pm »
Tielmens seems so slow.
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,674
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19754 on: Today at 12:28:08 pm »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 12:27:03 pm
I'm fairly confident he will, Nkunku has no release clause in his deal and like most German clubs they're happy to take a smaller fee if it means keeping the player for another season. Given he left PSG to make the next step in his career, I'm sure he''ll carefully select his next destination as well.

Timing could be perfect for us. We've no need for another attacker this summer, but likely a different story come summer of 2023.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 489 490 491 492 493 [494]   Go Up
« previous next »
 