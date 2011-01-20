« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 939162 times)

Online royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19640 on: Yesterday at 03:23:25 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:56:49 am
Carvalho looks absolutely rapid in that clip of his goal from last night.

Zoinks!
https://twitter.com/CampionatoPrim1/status/1516500386697392133
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19641 on: Yesterday at 04:40:11 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:51:57 am
I wonder if well struggle to land our number one midfield target now that Fulham are back in the Premier League next season.

Hoping Big Dog will be around soon to shed some light on proceedings.
It's been a worryingly long time since we heard anything from our inside man in the Reed family, hopefully with society getting back to a semblance of normality he'll be spending more time with the Reeds on their outings to Little Ottle Museum or Longhampton Spice museum.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19642 on: Yesterday at 04:41:41 pm »
Big D went out for a tapas with the Reed family and never came back. Are we sure they aren't cannibals?
Offline farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19643 on: Yesterday at 04:43:20 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:41:41 pm
Big D went out for a tapas with the Reed family and never came back. Are we sure they aren't cannibals?
"We had once one cannibal in our family, true, but we ate him."
Online Crosby Nick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19644 on: Yesterday at 05:09:25 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:41:41 pm
Big D went out for a tapas with the Reed family and never came back. Are we sure they aren't cannibals?

Domingos in Little Oakley?
Online royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19645 on: Yesterday at 07:29:43 pm »
How in the name of Christ would Christian Falk know if were interested in Aberdeens Calvin Ramsey? A straight lift off a rumour on the BBC page that originates from The Sun.

https://mobile.twitter.com/cfbayern/status/1516835112121507847

Its the Romano route to celebrity isnt it? He was the source for Thiago based on Bayern insight but how in Gods name does that extend to Aberdeen?
Offline TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19646 on: Yesterday at 07:40:43 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 07:29:43 pm
How in the name of Christ would Christian Falk know if were interested in Aberdeens Calvin Ramsey? A straight lift off a rumour on the BBC page that originates from The Sun.

https://mobile.twitter.com/cfbayern/status/1516835112121507847

Its the Romano route to celebrity isnt it? He was the source for Thiago based on Bayern insight but how in Gods name does that extend to Aberdeen?
Agent contacts?

Is Ramsey any good?
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19647 on: Yesterday at 07:51:09 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 07:29:43 pm
How in the name of Christ would Christian Falk know if were interested in Aberdeens Calvin Ramsey? A straight lift off a rumour on the BBC page that originates from The Sun.

https://mobile.twitter.com/cfbayern/status/1516835112121507847

Its the Romano route to celebrity isnt it? He was the source for Thiago based on Bayern insight but how in Gods name does that extend to Aberdeen?

When we signed Doak a lfc based journo said we were looking at a few more of your brethren from the same age group mate. He mentioned a Right Back too. It's this ld then.
Online royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19648 on: Yesterday at 08:13:09 pm »
I've got no idea about him really - I've watched the minimum of football lately so really literally just the Liverpool games and the occasional televised Dundee Utd game. Supposed to be of the same broad stroke profile as Trent but obviously not at a comparable level. Just 95% of the level.
Online royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19649 on: Yesterday at 08:20:27 pm »
(I can still barely believe Barry Douglas had a decent run in the Premier League. Andy Robertson took his slot in the Dundee United side.)
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19650 on: Yesterday at 09:04:14 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 08:20:27 pm
(I can still barely believe Barry Douglas had a decent run in the Premier League. Andy Robertson took his slot in the Dundee United side.)
Is that the shit carrot topped midfielder that played for Celtic too? (not Neil Lennon by the way).
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19651 on: Yesterday at 09:20:23 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 07:29:43 pm
How in the name of Christ would Christian Falk know if were interested in Aberdeens Calvin Ramsey? A straight lift off a rumour on the BBC page that originates from The Sun.

https://mobile.twitter.com/cfbayern/status/1516835112121507847

Its the Romano route to celebrity isnt it? He was the source for Thiago based on Bayern insight but how in Gods name does that extend to Aberdeen?

Could be bollocks, but it tracks as the type of RB we'd go for if indeed we're looking to recruit there. A decent amount of games in a senior league, but young enough that there's no massive expectation on his part. I know a lot of people have called for a RB equivalent of Tsimikas, but I don't think Klopp would go for it - he seems happy enough to give Gomez games there, and then use youth when necessary.
Online royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19652 on: Yesterday at 09:21:19 pm »
No thats Barry Robson :D
Offline 67CherryRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19653 on: Yesterday at 09:31:41 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 08:20:27 pm
(I can still barely believe Barry Douglas had a decent run in the Premier League. Andy Robertson took his slot in the Dundee United side.)
He never actually played a single Premier League game - Wolves sold him to Leeds as soon as they were promoted, and then Leeds sent him to Blackburn when they came up. He's in Poland now.
Online royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19654 on: Yesterday at 09:39:06 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 09:31:41 pm
He never actually played a single Premier League game - Wolves sold him to Leeds as soon as they were promoted, and then Leeds sent him to Blackburn when they came up. He's in Poland now.

That bits the bit I do understand.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19655 on: Yesterday at 10:57:45 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 09:21:19 pm
No thats Barry Robson :D

Dont come across many Barrys these days. I obviously havent been to Scotland enough.
Online amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19656 on: Yesterday at 11:08:33 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:57:45 pm
Dont come across many Barrys these days. I obviously havent been to Scotland enough.

And you're clearly not shagging as much as you used to.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19657 on: Yesterday at 11:43:49 pm »
Talking about midfielders, one of the bargains this summer could be Carlos Soler. At the age of 25, with only a year left on his contract, he is having a great season, and has become a regular member of the Spanish NT ...

https://youtu.be/IXRc8-FFz-0
Offline Peabee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19658 on: Today at 12:22:15 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:51:57 am
I wonder if well struggle to land our number one midfield target now that Fulham are back in the Premier League next season.

Hoping Big Dog will be around soon to shed some light on proceedings.

Hes booking family tickets to Centre Parks, dont worry.
Offline Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19659 on: Today at 01:04:15 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:43:49 pm
Talking about midfielders, one of the bargains this summer could be Carlos Soler. At the age of 25, with only a year left on his contract, he is having a great season, and has become a regular member of the Spanish NT ...

https://youtu.be/IXRc8-FFz-0

From Breaking the Lines:

"When Carlos Soler plays in the double pivot position, he loses some of his attributes because to be a midfielder in a 4-4-2, you have to be very aggressive and physical as well as closing spaces down and being able to provide quality in the attack.

When he plays here, he does alright but doesnt excel seeing as he is not the typical box-to-box midfielder. It is apparent that in this position, the midfield becomes too big for him to defend and as a result, the team cannot close spaces down well. This was clear last season where Valencias midfield struggled consistently.

However, when he plays with more freedom as a midfielder in a midfield of three, his game improves because he can concentrate less on defending and more on creating danger. Through this, he can get in more advanced positions where he does well and enjoys being."

Aren't we phasing out the Ox?
Online royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19660 on: Today at 07:31:54 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:08:33 pm
And you're clearly not shagging as much as you used to.

;D
Online Crosby Nick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19661 on: Today at 08:56:32 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:08:33 pm
And you're clearly not shagging as much as you used to.

Grow up.

:D
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19662 on: Today at 09:02:45 am »
Could do with Soler's power in midfield, a real renewable force.
