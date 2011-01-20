Talking about midfielders, one of the bargains this summer could be Carlos Soler. At the age of 25, with only a year left on his contract, he is having a great season, and has become a regular member of the Spanish NT ...



https://youtu.be/IXRc8-FFz-0



From Breaking the Lines:"When Carlos Soler plays in the double pivot position, he loses some of his attributes because to be a midfielder in a 4-4-2, you have to be very aggressive and physical as well as closing spaces down and being able to provide quality in the attack.When he plays here, he does alright but doesnt excel seeing as he is not the typical box-to-box midfielder. It is apparent that in this position, the midfield becomes too big for him to defend and as a result, the team cannot close spaces down well. This was clear last season where Valencias midfield struggled consistently.However, when he plays with more freedom as a midfielder in a midfield of three, his game improves because he can concentrate less on defending and more on creating danger. Through this, he can get in more advanced positions where he does well and enjoys being."Aren't we phasing out the Ox?