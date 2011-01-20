« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19600 on: Yesterday at 03:01:14 pm »
That list has 2000 Real Zaragoza on it but no Cruyff-era Barcelona. I wouldn't take too much notice of what it says.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19601 on: Yesterday at 03:14:22 pm »
I do remember thinking when watching Solskjaer's United, "you know what, these get a lot of criticism, but for me they're the 35th best team ever".
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19602 on: Yesterday at 03:27:49 pm »
I didn't even catch that. Ahead of both of Shankly's great teams, late 70's Forest, 70's Bayern, Revie's Leeds, Sven's Lazio and every Inter team past the 60's!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19603 on: Yesterday at 03:28:49 pm »
It's funny the equation - a victory over another higher ranked side evidently brings with it an exchange of points - their COVID season has seen them get a boost. :D

I like it - it has us ranked #1 in the world. What's not to like?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19604 on: Yesterday at 03:34:05 pm »
It's basically a mathematical equation that gives you extra points for beating better teams in better competitions. It does clarify that the model doesn't take performance in to account, just pure results and rankings.

The international version is based on this:
Quote
Rn = Ro + K × (W - We)
Rn is the new rating, Ro is the old (pre-match) rating.

K is the weight constant for the tournament played:

60 for World Cup finals;
50 for continental championship finals and major intercontinental tournaments;
40 for World Cup and continental qualifiers and major tournaments;
30 for all other tournaments;
20 for friendly matches.
K is then adjusted for the goal difference in the game. It is increased by half if a game is won by two goals, by 3/4 if a game is won by three goals, and by 3/4 + (N-3)/8 if the game is won by four or more goals, where N is the goal difference.

W is the result of the game (1 for a win, 0.5 for a draw, and 0 for a loss).

We is the expected result (win expectancy), either from the chart or the following formula:

We = 1 / (10(-dr/400) + 1)
dr equals the difference in ratings plus 100 points for a team playing at home

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19605 on: Yesterday at 05:01:28 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 03:34:05 pm
It's basically a mathematical equation that gives you extra points for beating better teams in better competitions. It does clarify that the model doesn't take performance in to account, just pure results and rankings.

The international version is based on this:

More salient to our perception is its fundamental basis: "Elo ratings are a comparative only, and are valid only within the rating pool in which they were calculated, rather than being an absolute measure of a player's strength." They're good when you're using them to compare entities which get to compete against each other.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19606 on: Yesterday at 05:33:47 pm »
Fulham's promotion could be confirmed tonight. Do we think we'll announce Fabio Carvalho this week or after the end of the season?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19607 on: Yesterday at 05:40:57 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:33:47 pm
Fulham's promotion could be confirmed tonight. Do we think we'll announce Fabio Carvalho this week or after the end of the season?

Its already pretty much announced isn't it? Athletic and all reputable journos have said its a done deal. Only the club is left to put out the confirmation.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19608 on: Yesterday at 05:43:39 pm »
I mean by the club mate.  :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19609 on: Yesterday at 05:44:10 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:43:39 pm
I mean by the club mate.  :D

Will happen at season's end I would guess.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19610 on: Yesterday at 05:55:30 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 05:40:57 pm
Its already pretty much announced isn't it? Athletic and all reputable journos have said its a done deal. Only the club is left to put out the confirmation.

It's not official until Samie copy and pastes the official announcement in here mate.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19611 on: Yesterday at 06:01:12 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 05:55:30 pm
It's not official until Samie copy and pastes the official announcement in here mate.
Samie makes Fabrizio Romano look like Juninho Pernambucano.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19612 on: Yesterday at 06:02:57 pm »
 ;D

That's more of an insult to Romano than me mate.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19613 on: Yesterday at 06:24:32 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:02:57 pm
;D

That's more of an insult to Romano than me mate.
Good.

The tap-in merchant.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19614 on: Yesterday at 09:03:16 pm »
Thiago would be a great mentor for Gavi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19615 on: Yesterday at 09:41:49 pm »
Announce Carvalho!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19616 on: Yesterday at 10:01:46 pm »
Fulham sub. Fabio Carvalho is being replaced. A standing ovation for him too. Another brilliant , almost unplayable display.

De Cordova-Reid is on. #FFC
https://twitter.com/peterrutzler/status/1516511781061111808?t=6MlrXmMqQwzojbkMJZWONw&s=19
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19617 on: Yesterday at 10:40:06 pm »
We'll announce Carvalho on the Monday after we lift the Champions League.

Actually, if I'm the club, I tease a transfer announcement which everyone will expect to be confirmation of Carvalho, and then confirm Tchouameni or Bellingham. Imagine the meltdown.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19618 on: Today at 08:45:04 am »
It's amazing to be at a point where you know that whichever midfielder or midfielders get announced, it's going to be exciting.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19619 on: Today at 09:12:29 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 10:01:46 pm
Fulham sub. Fabio Carvalho is being replaced. A standing ovation for him too. Another brilliant , almost unplayable display.

De Cordova-Reid is on. #FFC
https://twitter.com/peterrutzler/status/1516511781061111808?t=6MlrXmMqQwzojbkMJZWONw&s=19

Just me that read this as if we are now after Decordova-reid too?  :butt ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19620 on: Today at 09:17:25 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 08:45:04 am
It's amazing to be at a point where you know that whichever midfielder or midfielders get announced, it's going to be exciting.
After those years when we were waiting for the final pieces of Rafa's puzzle who never arrived.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19621 on: Today at 09:21:16 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 09:12:29 am
Just me that read this as if we are now after Decordova-reid too?  :butt ;D

Here we go!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19622 on: Today at 09:36:22 am »
Harrison's cousin.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19623 on: Today at 09:51:57 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:36:22 am
Harrison's cousin.

I wonder if well struggle to land our number one midfield target now that Fulham are back in the Premier League next season.

Hoping Big Dog will be around soon to shed some light on proceedings.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19624 on: Today at 11:02:26 am »
Did anyone see that potential Firmino replacement who impressed in the AFCON?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19625 on: Today at 11:24:44 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:02:26 am
Did anyone see that potential Firmino replacement who impressed in the AFCON?

Are we playing Guess Who? Does he have a beard?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19626 on: Today at 11:26:35 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:02:26 am
Did anyone see that potential Firmino replacement who impressed in the AFCON?
I thought Sadio looked great the first time he was put there after the AFCON - but then got politely shot down and told that he wasn't good enough haha
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19627 on: Today at 11:28:03 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 11:24:44 am
Are we playing Guess Who? Does he have a beard?

No beard. I was talking about the Senegal number 10.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19628 on: Today at 11:37:23 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:28:03 am
No beard. I was talking about the Senegal number 10.

Welp, looks like I just got whooshed.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19629 on: Today at 11:42:05 am »
Think of him as Scrappy Doo
