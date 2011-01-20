Rn = Ro + K × (W - We)Rn is the new rating, Ro is the old (pre-match) rating.K is the weight constant for the tournament played:60 for World Cup finals;50 for continental championship finals and major intercontinental tournaments;40 for World Cup and continental qualifiers and major tournaments;30 for all other tournaments;20 for friendly matches.K is then adjusted for the goal difference in the game. It is increased by half if a game is won by two goals, by 3/4 if a game is won by three goals, and by 3/4 + (N-3)/8 if the game is won by four or more goals, where N is the goal difference.W is the result of the game (1 for a win, 0.5 for a draw, and 0 for a loss).We is the expected result (win expectancy), either from the chart or the following formula:We = 1 / (10(-dr/400) + 1)dr equals the difference in ratings plus 100 points for a team playing at home
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
It's basically a mathematical equation that gives you extra points for beating better teams in better competitions. It does clarify that the model doesn't take performance in to account, just pure results and rankings. The international version is based on this:
Fulham's promotion could be confirmed tonight. Do we think we'll announce Fabio Carvalho this week or after the end of the season?
I mean by the club mate.
Its already pretty much announced isn't it? Athletic and all reputable journos have said its a done deal. Only the club is left to put out the confirmation.
It's not official until Samie copy and pastes the official announcement in here mate.
That's more of an insult to Romano than me mate.
Fulham sub. Fabio Carvalho is being replaced. A standing ovation for him too. Another brilliant , almost unplayable display. De Cordova-Reid is on. #FFChttps://twitter.com/peterrutzler/status/1516511781061111808?t=6MlrXmMqQwzojbkMJZWONw&s=19
It's amazing to be at a point where you know that whichever midfielder or midfielders get announced, it's going to be exciting.
Just me that read this as if we are now after Decordova-reid too?
Crosby Nick never fails.
Harrison's cousin.
Did anyone see that potential Firmino replacement who impressed in the AFCON?
Are we playing Guess Who? Does he have a beard?
No beard. I was talking about the Senegal number 10.
Page created in 0.027 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.52]