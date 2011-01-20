« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #19560 on: Yesterday at 04:52:00 pm
anyone excited if we the deal with nkuku is structured like the keita deal. Didnt realize that Nkuku is already 24. Always thought of him in the range of 20/21 bracket.

we have already done it once. Maybe if the player is young enough we could structure a deal similar if the other clubs are willing. Maybe we could send a couple of our squad/youth players the other way as sweetener.

Can already see it coming to fruition with the neco/carvalho deal.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #19561 on: Yesterday at 05:21:25 pm
Quote from: xbugawugax on Yesterday at 04:52:00 pm
anyone excited if we the deal with nkuku is structured like the keita deal. Didnt realize that Nkuku is already 24. Always thought of him in the range of 20/21 bracket.

we have already done it once. Maybe if the player is young enough we could structure a deal similar if the other clubs are willing. Maybe we could send a couple of our squad/youth players the other way as sweetener.

Can already see it coming to fruition with the neco/carvalho deal.

Would be exciting, but not much chance of it. The only reason Leipzig agreed to that deal for Naby was because he had a release clause kicking in the following summer - so it made financial sense for them to take the extra money we offered to get the deal agreed in advance. Nkunku, though, doesn't have a release clause according to most accounts.

What I would say is that Nkunku's value for Leipzig probably won't ever be higher than it will be this summer. Very unlikely to hit the same numbers next year, and unless he signs a new deal he'll only have a year left on his contract next summer. So for all their talk of not selling, I do think they'd consider doing business this summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #19562 on: Yesterday at 06:52:41 pm
Quote from: Fordy on April 17, 2022, 07:29:32 am
You can add Gomez to the list and he was in the squad.

Naa. Joes got to stay on a new contract for me. Virgil and Matip are both 30's now. Joe's only 24 still.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #19563 on: Yesterday at 07:01:12 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 06:52:41 pm
Naa. Joes got to stay on a new contract for me. Virgil and Matip are both 30's now. Joe's only 24 still.

Aye.  Gomez and Konate are the perfect ages to gradually replace Virgil and Matip. Van Dijk signed for Southampton when he was Joes age and he Signed for Celtic at Konates age. But then even he still improved after he joined because of the better coaches and the better players to train with. 

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #19564 on: Yesterday at 07:57:09 pm
Luis Diaz
Ibrahima Konate
Ben Davies
Diogo Jota
Thiago Alcantara
Kostas Tsimikas
Takumi Minamino
Harvey Elliott
Sepp van der Berg
Adrian

Our signings since we last won the CL. Beyond Davies its arguable all have been a success so far. Van den Berg is arguable but he seems to be progressing well at Preston. May not end up a Liverpool player but will undoubtedly land us a transfer profit.

Diaz, Jota, Elliot, Tsimikas and Konate provide 5 signings that provide contribution now but also a transition plan.

I know some people have been skeptical, even critical, about our transfer policy post-CL win but looking back retrospectively it looks like a huge success. 80-90% success rate based on the evidence so far. Absolute key players that have allowed continued success and freshened up squad at same time.

Id like 1 or 2 additions in the summer. Probably a midfielder and maybe a back up right back. Whatever we choose to do, I have absolute faith in this recruitment team to get it right.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #19565 on: Yesterday at 08:42:43 pm
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Yesterday at 12:02:36 pm
What's the formation when we are defending? Having one of the 8s be more attacking allows for that flexibility in shape and you won't have that if Firmino plays in Midfield.
They not in the midblock much as they have the ball so much but because Salah stays higher and wider to be the outlet as a the striker. the 10 moves and the keita role will cover the space that is vacated there.
it more of a lopsided 4-2-3-1 then 433 but presses more of a the 433. Roles are clearer if you think 4231 but it looks more 433 in pressing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #19566 on: Yesterday at 08:44:09 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 04:45:20 pm
Exactly. One of our midfielders almost always plays a bit ahead. I suspect that Carvalho will be used quite often that way, especially against the low block, and Firmino can also play the role, if required ...
Firmino and Carvalho both play the role that mane played at the weekend. final 3rd link player/second striker more then mf/attack link player
At Forest away Elliott was the the Link player from inside right even with Jota as the central striker
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #19567 on: Yesterday at 09:09:36 pm
More links to Gavi in the Spanish press today.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #19568 on: Yesterday at 09:17:24 pm
https://www.sport.es/es/noticias/barca/liverpool-incrementa-interes-gavi-13527229

Nothing specific, even though it says that we are the frontrunners if he doesn't sign a new contract. Still, Gavi to LFC just looks too good to be true ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #19569 on: Yesterday at 09:24:50 pm

Aguibou Camara looks like a player we would want.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #19570 on: Yesterday at 09:27:34 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:17:24 pm
https://www.sport.es/es/noticias/barca/liverpool-incrementa-interes-gavi-13527229

Nothing specific, even though it says that we are the frontrunners if he doesn't sign a new contract. Still, Gavi to LFC just looks too good to be true ...
Gavi just wants a better contract offer from Barca.

Like those times Ramos was linked with Manchester United every time he wanted a contract extension
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #19571 on: Yesterday at 09:37:20 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:27:34 pm
Gavi just wants a better contract offer from Barca.

Like those times Ramos was linked with Manchester United every time he wanted a contract extension

Quite possible, but we are a desirable destination at the moment, and Gavi is competing with De Jong (24), Pedri (19) and Gonzales (20) for his starting spot. Considering the age of Henderson and Thiago, he could be tempted by the prospect of becoming a regular with us, especially since we can pay him more than Barcelona ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #19572 on: Yesterday at 09:38:52 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:37:20 pm
Quite possible, but we are a desirable destination at the moment, and Gavi is competing with De Jong (24), Pedri (19) and Gonzales (20) for his starting spot. Considering the age of Henderson and Thiago, he could be tempted by the prospect of becoming a regular with us, especially since we can pay him more than Barcelona ...
Nah.  Its just our name being used as a bargaining tool.

Trust your uncle tepid on this.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #19573 on: Yesterday at 09:45:17 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:38:52 pm
Nah.  Its just our name being used as a bargaining tool.

Trust your uncle tepid on this.

If his agent wants more money, he would put Man City into the mix. With no Man City in the mix, I can't trust your theory 100% ;)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #19574 on: Yesterday at 10:28:30 pm
Gavi would be a terrific signing but I've never been on board the train just because he seems to play in a very similar position to Elliott. City looks a likelier destination all things being equal.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #19575 on: Yesterday at 10:36:24 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 10:28:30 pm
Gavi would be a terrific signing but I've never been on board the train just because he seems to play in a very similar position to Elliott. City looks a likelier destination all things being equal.

That part is funny. Man City are not even mentioned by the local Barcelona press. Only LFC, Bayern Munich and PSG ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #19576 on: Yesterday at 10:48:56 pm
You should know how little that means looking at our transfer dealings in the past two or three years. It's all speculation until summer anyway.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #19577 on: Yesterday at 11:05:06 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 10:48:56 pm
You should know how little that means looking at our transfer dealings in the past two or three years. It's all speculation until summer anyway.

Really? And you came to the transfer thread to post this :lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #19578 on: Yesterday at 11:06:10 pm
So youre not on the Gavi Train? Not even the Gavi Boat?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #19579 on: Yesterday at 11:08:06 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 11:06:10 pm
So youre not on the Gavi Train? Not even the Gavi Boat?
Nope.

Its all a ruse.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #19580 on: Yesterday at 11:19:52 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 11:06:10 pm
So youre not on the Gavi Train? Not even the Gavi Boat?

I find these whoscored summaries of Gavi's pros and Gavi's cons hard to digest.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #19581 on: Yesterday at 11:43:15 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:19:52 pm
I find these whoscored summaries of Gavi's pros and Gavi's cons hard to digest.
:lmao

Shoe horned that one in mate!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #19582 on: Yesterday at 11:43:32 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:05:06 pm
Really? And you came to the transfer thread to post this :lmao
Lectured on posting things on the transfer thread without specific knowledge by Mac Red. Well this is certainly a turn up for the books.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #19583 on: Today at 12:00:20 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 11:43:32 pm
Lectured on posting things on the transfer thread without specific knowledge by Mac Red. Well this is certainly a turn up for the books.

Specific knowlege in the transfer thread? Some people are really taking things too seriously :lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #19584 on: Today at 01:05:55 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:43:15 pm
:lmao

Shoe horned that one in mate!
I made a much better gaviscon gag a few weeks ago. Sadly it went through most people's perception filters like a dose of salts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #19585 on: Today at 01:58:03 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:05:55 am
I made a much better gaviscon gag a few weeks ago. Sadly it went through most people's perception filters like a dose of salts

In fairness it was hard for most to digest.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #19586 on: Today at 05:43:43 am
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 11:06:10 pm
So youre not on the Gavi Train? Not even the Gavi Boat?

Its bisto wait until we get some real solid links to be honest.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #19587 on: Today at 06:42:43 am
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 05:43:43 am
Its bisto wait until we get some real solid links to be honest.
We prefer loose links in the toilet bowl that is this thread.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #19588 on: Today at 08:11:26 am
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 11:06:10 pm
So youre not on the Gavi Train? Not even the Gavi Boat?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #19589 on: Today at 08:18:54 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:17:24 pm
https://www.sport.es/es/noticias/barca/liverpool-incrementa-interes-gavi-13527229

Nothing specific, even though it says that we are the frontrunners if he doesn't sign a new contract. Still, Gavi to LFC just looks too good to be true ...

Is there a limit where our team becomes simply too good? I'd worry about all the Fifa players who play Career mode, there would be nothing to do with Liverpool. Also, I worry about this transfer forum, would be reduced to bear pictures and bad puns, and circular conversations about Mac Red.

Really a concern.
