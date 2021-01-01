Luis Diaz
Ibrahima Konate
Ben Davies
Diogo Jota
Thiago Alcantara
Kostas Tsimikas
Takumi Minamino
Harvey Elliott
Sepp van der Berg
Adrian
Our signings since we last won the CL. Beyond Davies its arguable all have been a success so far. Van den Berg is arguable but he seems to be progressing well at Preston. May not end up a Liverpool player but will undoubtedly land us a transfer profit.
Diaz, Jota, Elliot, Tsimikas and Konate provide 5 signings that provide contribution now but also a transition plan.
I know some people have been skeptical, even critical, about our transfer policy post-CL win but looking back retrospectively it looks like a huge success. 80-90% success rate based on the evidence so far. Absolute key players that have allowed continued success and freshened up squad at same time.
Id like 1 or 2 additions in the summer. Probably a midfielder and maybe a back up right back. Whatever we choose to do, I have absolute faith in this recruitment team to get it right.