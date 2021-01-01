anyone excited if we the deal with nkuku is structured like the keita deal. Didnt realize that Nkuku is already 24. Always thought of him in the range of 20/21 bracket.



we have already done it once. Maybe if the player is young enough we could structure a deal similar if the other clubs are willing. Maybe we could send a couple of our squad/youth players the other way as sweetener.



Can already see it coming to fruition with the neco/carvalho deal.



Would be exciting, but not much chance of it. The only reason Leipzig agreed to that deal for Naby was because he had a release clause kicking in the following summer - so it made financial sense for them to take the extra money we offered to get the deal agreed in advance. Nkunku, though, doesn't have a release clause according to most accounts.What I would say is that Nkunku's value for Leipzig probably won't ever be higher than it will be this summer. Very unlikely to hit the same numbers next year, and unless he signs a new deal he'll only have a year left on his contract next summer. So for all their talk of not selling, I do think they'd consider doing business this summer.