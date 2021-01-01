« previous next »
anyone excited if we the deal with nkuku is structured like the keita deal. Didnt realize that Nkuku is already 24. Always thought of him in the range of 20/21 bracket.

we have already done it once. Maybe if the player is young enough we could structure a deal similar if the other clubs are willing. Maybe we could send a couple of our squad/youth players the other way as sweetener.

Can already see it coming to fruition with the neco/carvalho deal.

Would be exciting, but not much chance of it. The only reason Leipzig agreed to that deal for Naby was because he had a release clause kicking in the following summer - so it made financial sense for them to take the extra money we offered to get the deal agreed in advance. Nkunku, though, doesn't have a release clause according to most accounts.

What I would say is that Nkunku's value for Leipzig probably won't ever be higher than it will be this summer. Very unlikely to hit the same numbers next year, and unless he signs a new deal he'll only have a year left on his contract next summer. So for all their talk of not selling, I do think they'd consider doing business this summer.
Naa. Joes got to stay on a new contract for me. Virgil and Matip are both 30's now. Joe's only 24 still.
Aye.  Gomez and Konate are the perfect ages to gradually replace Virgil and Matip. Van Dijk signed for Southampton when he was Joes age and he Signed for Celtic at Konates age. But then even he still improved after he joined because of the better coaches and the better players to train with. 

Luis Diaz
Ibrahima Konate
Ben Davies
Diogo Jota
Thiago Alcantara
Kostas Tsimikas
Takumi Minamino
Harvey Elliott
Sepp van der Berg
Adrian

Our signings since we last won the CL. Beyond Davies its arguable all have been a success so far. Van den Berg is arguable but he seems to be progressing well at Preston. May not end up a Liverpool player but will undoubtedly land us a transfer profit.

Diaz, Jota, Elliot, Tsimikas and Konate provide 5 signings that provide contribution now but also a transition plan.

I know some people have been skeptical, even critical, about our transfer policy post-CL win but looking back retrospectively it looks like a huge success. 80-90% success rate based on the evidence so far. Absolute key players that have allowed continued success and freshened up squad at same time.

Id like 1 or 2 additions in the summer. Probably a midfielder and maybe a back up right back. Whatever we choose to do, I have absolute faith in this recruitment team to get it right.
