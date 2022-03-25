« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 932605 times)

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19520 on: Yesterday at 05:53:40 am »
Taki is a very good squad player, whether that's enough to satisfy his sporting needs?, who knows, Ox is never going to be the same player he was pre Roma injury, so he'll probably move on to be a statement signing by a mid table team.
Offline Fordy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19521 on: Yesterday at 07:29:32 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on April 16, 2022, 02:51:08 pm
Four squad members not making the squad today - Elliott, Ox, Minamino and Origi. My feeling would be that only Harvey is here next year out of those four?

You can add Gomez to the list and he was in the squad.

Offline Fordy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19522 on: Yesterday at 07:39:57 am »
Quote from: Sangria on April 16, 2022, 11:37:10 pm
Keita's taking up the minutes, deservedly, that Ox may have had. Diaz is becoming a first choicer for the front 3. In both cases the previous incumbents were a risk whenever selected, as they rarely performed to a reasonably close version of the first choices. And we have younger players coming up in these positions too, so the next line is covered. Eg. Curtis, Elliott, and now Carvalho as well.

There are clear candidates for the clearout, and not because "they're not good enough". Because they've been supplanted by better.

Only a few weeks ago Ox was ahead of Jones in the squad.

We are currently at full squad with no injuries. Its not really been like that for ages.  With 5 subs to be available from next season it would be stupid to start selling off squad players.

Origi looks like hes off. Harvey is quality and going nowhere. Ox will run down his contract I would have thought. Mimi will be needed to be about just in case.

Gomez could go as he could get into the World Cup squad but needs to play.

Yes we have Morton, Bradley, Carvalho but there playing time could be managed. Jones is in the squad already.

Milner looks like hes leaving so a spot there for Harvey, Carvalho or Ox. I really wouldnt read too much in the squad situation as yet.
Offline Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19523 on: Yesterday at 01:40:03 pm »
If we carry a smaller squad next season then we need to be able to rely on the durability of players. In midfield we've got Thiago and Keita who pick up injuries and Henderson over 30 now and had that nasty injury last season which has affected him. Even Elliott still getting over that horrible injury, so we still need current numbers in midfield.

It cost us in the league at times when we've been down to the bare bones in midfield even with current numbers, although the issue when everyone is fit is someone will be missing from the bench. How often will everyone be fit though?

Ox is the player who really needs to move on, Carvalho can take his place (as someone who can play in midfield or attack). Milner will go and could do with being replaced by a younger player, be it Bellingham or whoever.

Origi will go. Minamino's future may depend on whether Mo/Mane/Bobby all stay, as we'd have the 5 attackers then, plus Carvalho.

Defensively we're well set unless Gomez goes. If we lost Gomez we'd need another right back and centre back, unless Neco comes back and Phillipps or Williams are trusted as 4th choice.

Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19524 on: Yesterday at 01:51:03 pm »
Renew Salah, Mane and Keita. Let Milner, Origi, Adrian, Karius leave on frees. Try to sell Ox and Minamino this summer. Let Bobby see out his contract.

This summer, sign a boss midfielder to go with Carvalho and maybe a young RB. Then next summer, get Nkunku to replace Bobby.

Thatd probably be my ideal gameplan as it stands, loads of variables of course.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19525 on: Yesterday at 02:00:23 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 01:40:03 pm
It cost us in the league at times when we've been down to the bare bones in midfield even with current numbers

I had no idea you felt this way?
Offline Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19526 on: Yesterday at 02:14:17 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 07:29:32 am
You can add Gomez to the list and he was in the squad.

Keep Gomez hes arguably our second best Cb and our second best rb.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19527 on: Yesterday at 02:53:52 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 01:40:03 pm
If we carry a smaller squad next season then we need to be able to rely on the durability of players. In midfield we've got Thiago and Keita who pick up injuries and Henderson over 30 now and had that nasty injury last season which has affected him. Even Elliott still getting over that horrible injury, so we still need current numbers in midfield.

It cost us in the league at times when we've been down to the bare bones in midfield even with current numbers, although the issue when everyone is fit is someone will be missing from the bench. How often will everyone be fit though?

Ox is the player who really needs to move on, Carvalho can take his place (as someone who can play in midfield or attack). Milner will go and could do with being replaced by a younger player, be it Bellingham or whoever.

Origi will go. Minamino's future may depend on whether Mo/Mane/Bobby all stay, as we'd have the 5 attackers then, plus Carvalho.

Defensively we're well set unless Gomez goes. If we lost Gomez we'd need another right back and centre back, unless Neco comes back and Phillipps or Williams are trusted as 4th choice.

Why would we do that? Klopp and Edwards have spent 7 years creatng a deeper and better squad than Man City's ...
Online Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19528 on: Yesterday at 03:39:15 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 01:51:03 pm
Renew Salah, Mane and Keita. Let Milner, Origi, Adrian, Karius leave on frees. Try to sell Ox and Minamino this summer. Let Bobby see out his contract.

This summer, sign a boss midfielder to go with Carvalho and maybe a young RB. Then next summer, get Nkunku to replace Bobby.

Thatd probably be my ideal gameplan as it stands, loads of variables of course.
I would imagine this is how the club is looking at it.
Offline Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19529 on: Yesterday at 03:43:58 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 02:53:52 pm
Why would we do that? Klopp and Edwards have spent 7 years creatng a deeper and better squad than Man City's ...

We have at least one more forward than is ideal. We know this because we wanted Diaz in the summer, not January.
Offline paisley1977

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19530 on: Yesterday at 04:23:41 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 03:43:58 pm
We have at least one more forward than is ideal. We know this because we wanted Diaz in the summer, not January.

The fact he become available in January was the reason he was signed and thank god that happened because its put us in a much stronger position.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19531 on: Yesterday at 04:57:35 pm »
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19532 on: Yesterday at 05:17:22 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 03:43:58 pm
We have at least one more forward than is ideal. We know this because we wanted Diaz in the summer, not January.

Origi is out of contract in the summer, so problem solved ...
Online Persephone

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19533 on: Yesterday at 07:10:49 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 01:51:03 pm
Renew Salah, Mane and Keita. Let Milner, Origi, Adrian, Karius leave on frees. Try to sell Ox and Minamino this summer. Let Bobby see out his contract.

This summer, sign a boss midfielder to go with Carvalho and maybe a young RB. Then next summer, get Nkunku to replace Bobby.

Thatd probably be my ideal gameplan as it stands, loads of variables of course.
I can't see Nkunku staying at RB this year, he'll move to a bigger club. So unless we buy him now, I think that ship will sail. We have a young back up to Trent, we still have Neco and I'd keep him to rotate as needed.

I agree with the rest, we could definitely use the funds from selling Minamino and Ox, we can't just keep letting players run their contracts down. An attacking, mobile midfielder is a must and the place where we need to concentrate on right now. With the obvious exception of renewing Salah, Mane and Keita.

We'll be saving a bit on wages once we release Milner, Karius, Origi and Adrian. Though I'm sure that barely covers Salah's probable increase.
Offline Shankly998

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19534 on: Yesterday at 07:12:05 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 04:57:35 pm


https://twitter.com/JonnyGabriel/status/1515651643404169219

Would only take him on a free got a limited budget after paying 30 pieces of silver for Judas.
Offline Fordy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19535 on: Yesterday at 08:26:39 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 02:14:17 pm
Keep Gomez hes arguably our second best Cb and our second best rb.

World Cup coming up soon. He will want minutes and plenty.
Offline Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19536 on: Yesterday at 09:18:23 pm »
Under no circumstances should we sell him. And hed be foolish to want a move given the injury he had. Next season hes going to be 2nd choice RB and he could well get back in the mix for CB too. Particularly as Van Dijk slows down (which will happen at some point). Having his pace, assuming the injury hasnt robbed him of it, at CB could be very useful.
Offline Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19537 on: Yesterday at 09:23:56 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 02:53:52 pm
Why would we do that? Klopp and Edwards have spent 7 years creatng a deeper and better squad than Man City's ...

Several senior players are likely to move on (Milner, Ox, Minamino, Origi), I don't think we'll sign 4 or 5, therefore the numbers will be a bit less overall/padded out with younger players.

The Diaz signing would allow us to let Minamino and Origi go without a replacement (as long as we keep the other 4) and Ox going paves the way for Carvalho. Milner  out and a new midfielder in would balance out. I don't see us doing much more business than that unless one of the main forwards left or if Gomez really pushed for a move.
Offline Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19538 on: Yesterday at 09:30:52 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 01:51:03 pm
Renew Salah, Mane and Keita. Let Milner, Origi, Adrian, Karius leave on frees. Try to sell Ox and Minamino this summer. Let Bobby see out his contract.

This summer, sign a boss midfielder to go with Carvalho and maybe a young RB. Then next summer, get Nkunku to replace Bobby.

Thatd probably be my ideal gameplan as it stands, loads of variables of course.

This would be ideal. And if Carvalho really works out then we might not need that Bobby replacement anyway.

Salah, Mane and Keita need sorting contract wise and I hope we get the last year out of Bobby at least and he can leave a legend and get a send off like Origi will at the end of this season. Keeping Gomez around is important for defensive cover across the back as well.

Assuming Carvalho is done and the above happens then we just need that boss midfield player who can make that impact. It's always important to keep things fresh. That's where the Diaz signing has also made such a difference, it gave everyone a lift again.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19539 on: Yesterday at 10:17:15 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:23:56 pm
Several senior players are likely to move on (Milner, Ox, Minamino, Origi), I don't think we'll sign 4 or 5, therefore the numbers will be a bit less overall/padded out with younger players.

The Diaz signing would allow us to let Minamino and Origi go without a replacement (as long as we keep the other 4) and Ox going paves the way for Carvalho. Milner  out and a new midfielder in would balance out. I don't see us doing much more business than that unless one of the main forwards left or if Gomez really pushed for a move.

So, we won't really have a smaller squad, if we sign another midfielder, on top of signing Carvalho. And we will also have N.Williams and Van den Berg returning, after their successful loans in the Championship. So, our squad can actually be even deeper and stronger next season ...
Offline farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19540 on: Today at 12:01:06 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:17:15 pm
So, we won't really have a smaller squad, if we sign another midfielder, on top of signing Carvalho. And we will also have N.Williams and Van den Berg returning, after their successful loans in the Championship. So, our squad can actually be even deeper and stronger next season ...
Well, who knows what will happen really, but what you say might be true. Plus, we didn't have Curtis or Elliott play a significant role this season, they might just do that next one, and we may promote from the youngsters.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19541 on: Today at 12:33:12 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 12:01:06 am
Well, who knows what will happen really, but what you say might be true. Plus, we didn't have Curtis or Elliott play a significant role this season, they might just do that next one, and we may promote from the youngsters.

Yup, all of that is possible. Good times, indeed ...
Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19542 on: Today at 02:21:37 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 12:01:06 am
Well, who knows what will happen really, but what you say might be true. Plus, we didn't have Curtis or Elliott play a significant role this season, they might just do that next one, and we may promote from the youngsters.

Can't see us not signing a CM this summer. The fact that club has been playing the same 4 CMs in most games even though we have a fully fit squad indicates he does not see them as reliable options yet for varying reasons. It was a similar scenario when we had just Firmino, Mane and Salah with Origi, Minamino and Shaq as backups who were hardly ever used. As soon as Jota came in you could see the big change in Klopps attitude to rotation and that's been further evident with the arrival of Diaz.

Klopp will want that fifth CM option he can rely on while giving the likes of Jones and Elliot the time they need to grow.

Offline farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19543 on: Today at 04:52:48 am »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 02:21:37 am
Can't see us not signing a CM this summer. The fact that club has been playing the same 4 CMs in most games even though we have a fully fit squad indicates he does not see them as reliable options yet for varying reasons. It was a similar scenario when we had just Firmino, Mane and Salah with Origi, Minamino and Shaq as backups who were hardly ever used. As soon as Jota came in you could see the big change in Klopps attitude to rotation and that's been further evident with the arrival of Diaz.

Klopp will want that fifth CM option he can rely on while giving the likes of Jones and Elliot the time they need to grow.

I didn't say we won't sign a CM, but it may be one for the future (Bellingham?). But it depends on what role the club sees as need fulfilling. I doubt that we will sign someone as one of the0 first options for next season.
Offline Red Cactii

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19544 on: Today at 06:51:07 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 01:51:03 pm
Renew Salah, Mane and Keita. Let Milner, Origi, Adrian, Karius leave on frees. Try to sell Ox and Minamino this summer. Let Bobby see out his contract.

This summer, sign a boss midfielder to go with Carvalho and maybe a young RB. Then next summer, get Nkunku to replace Bobby.

Thatd probably be my ideal gameplan as it stands, loads of variables of course.

I definitely think this will be close to the mark, feel like the right back situation may be solved internally with Sepp, Connor or perhaps giving Joe a few games out there.

Very interested to see who we look to bring into the midfield mix, theres been some noise about Tchouameni and there was a lot of talk about Neuhaus last summer (hed be cheap this summer) but I genuinely have no idea who well get, which is what I love about about our club post the VVD saga.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19545 on: Today at 07:08:20 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 04:52:48 am
I didn't say we won't sign a CM, but it may be one for the future (Bellingham?). But it depends on what role the club sees as need fulfilling. I doubt that we will sign someone as one of the0 first options for next season.

Maybe this is why the link to a player like Luka Sucic makes sense. Still young (19), but already performing at senior level in the Champions League and in the Austrian Bundesliga. With Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson and Keita being the obvious first choices, the likes of Jones, Elliott and Sucic can develop at a normal pace, with Firmino and Carvalho also being able of playing the attacking midfielder role, if necessary ...
Offline No666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19546 on: Today at 08:27:57 am »
It may be easier to keep the likes of Gomez happy next season with the five subs change, perhaps keep Sepp around, too. You'd imagine we may well sell Williams (Fulham seem to like him, don't they?) with some kind of clause inserted.
Offline Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19547 on: Today at 08:28:58 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:17:15 pm
So, we won't really have a smaller squad, if we sign another midfielder, on top of signing Carvalho. And we will also have N.Williams and Van den Berg returning, after their successful loans in the Championship. So, our squad can actually be even deeper and stronger next season ...

As I say it can balance out numbers wise with younger players, but we'll have less senior players in the squad. Even playing the maximum number of games this season it's impossible to keep everyone happy. The challenge will be to keep players like Gomez who will want a regular start and a new deal for Keita even if a midfielder comes in. Also shows Kelleher getting the league cup final smart as it should keep him content for next season.

Ox, Milner, Origi and Minamino as things are are expendable. Replacing Adrian with a homegrown number 3 also a no brainer.
Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19548 on: Today at 08:30:01 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 04:52:48 am
I didn't say we won't sign a CM, but it may be one for the future (Bellingham?). But it depends on what role the club sees as need fulfilling. I doubt that we will sign someone as one of the0 first options for next season.
But we already have 2 CMs who are for the future and 2 CMs who are over 30 in the core 4. I think we'll look to sign someone around  23 and use them in the way we have used Konate this season.
Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19549 on: Today at 08:31:23 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:08:20 am
Maybe this is why the link to a player like Luka Sucic makes sense. Still young (19), but already performing at senior level in the Champions League and in the Austrian Bundesliga. With Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson and Keita being the obvious first choices, the likes of Jones, Elliott and Sucic can develop at a normal pace, with Firmino and Carvalho also being able of playing the attacking midfielder role, if necessary ...
Firmino is not playing in CM, Klopp has never used him there in 7 years
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19550 on: Today at 08:35:44 am »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 08:31:23 am
Firmino is not playing in CM, Klopp has never used him there in 7 years

Read the posts before replying ...

Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:08:20 am
Maybe this is why the link to a player like Luka Sucic makes sense. Still young (19), but already performing at senior level in the Champions League and in the Austrian Bundesliga. With Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson and Keita being the obvious first choices, the likes of Jones, Elliott and Sucic can develop at a normal pace, with Firmino and Carvalho also being able of playing the attacking midfielder role, if necessary ...
Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19551 on: Today at 10:26:32 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:35:44 am
Read the posts before replying ...

We play with 2 8s one may tend to attack more so overall my point stands. Firmino won't play in midfield for us
Offline RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19552 on: Today at 10:36:02 am »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 10:26:32 am
We play with 2 8s one may tend to attack more so overall my point stands. Firmino won't play in midfield for us
Keita on his heat map last game was in line next too Mane just behind Salah. It looks very 4231 ish, Mane as 10 Salah as wider 9.
Jota played the 9 and firmino as the 10 in 4231 before this season but more a 2nd striker role then link of Midfield/attack.
Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19553 on: Today at 12:02:36 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 10:36:02 am
Keita on his heat map last game was in line next too Mane just behind Salah. It looks very 4231 ish, Mane as 10 Salah as wider 9.
Jota played the 9 and firmino as the 10 in 4231 before this season but more a 2nd striker role then link of Midfield/attack.
What's the formation when we are defending? Having one of the 8s be more attacking allows for that flexibility in shape and you won't have that if Firmino plays in Midfield.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19554 on: Today at 03:14:54 pm »
https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1515982184393457664

Quote
Standard Chartereds £40m a year shirt sponsorship deal with #LFC runs out at the end of next season.
No guarantees at this stage they will renew. Talks with a number of companies ongoing.
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19555 on: Today at 03:20:57 pm »
Hope this gets resolved. Couldn't take losing Salah, Mane, Firmino and Standard Chartered all in one summer.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19556 on: Today at 03:22:06 pm »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 06:51:07 am
I definitely think this will be close to the mark, feel like the right back situation may be solved internally with Sepp, Connor or perhaps giving Joe a few games out there.

Very interested to see who we look to bring into the midfield mix, theres been some noise about Tchouameni and there was a lot of talk about Neuhaus last summer (hed be cheap this summer) but I genuinely have no idea who well get, which is what I love about about our club post the VVD saga.

Yeah, curious to see whether Neuhaus crops up again as a possible target. Not heard much about him this season, but his stats on fbref are very impressive.Just read an interview with him there frmo last month, seems he had a tricky first half of the season but got back to form over winter and is now at his best. Says he's really been working on the defensive side of his game, with his numbers in that regard increasing.

https://theathletic.com/3206969/2022/03/25/florian-neuhaus-im-a-more-complete-player-now-thats-the-beauty-you-can-always-improve/?source=twitteruk
Online JasonF

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19557 on: Today at 03:24:52 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 03:20:57 pm
Hope this gets resolved. Couldn't take losing Salah, Mane, Firmino and Standard Chartered all in one summer.

Fairly sure we'll manage to renew. Chartered's injury problems seem to be behind him now, he's been getting a lot of minutes in the second half of the season.
