If we carry a smaller squad next season then we need to be able to rely on the durability of players. In midfield we've got Thiago and Keita who pick up injuries and Henderson over 30 now and had that nasty injury last season which has affected him. Even Elliott still getting over that horrible injury, so we still need current numbers in midfield.



It cost us in the league at times when we've been down to the bare bones in midfield even with current numbers, although the issue when everyone is fit is someone will be missing from the bench. How often will everyone be fit though?



Ox is the player who really needs to move on, Carvalho can take his place (as someone who can play in midfield or attack). Milner will go and could do with being replaced by a younger player, be it Bellingham or whoever.



Origi will go. Minamino's future may depend on whether Mo/Mane/Bobby all stay, as we'd have the 5 attackers then, plus Carvalho.



Defensively we're well set unless Gomez goes. If we lost Gomez we'd need another right back and centre back, unless Neco comes back and Phillipps or Williams are trusted as 4th choice.



