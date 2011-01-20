Tchouameni, Nkunku and Bellingham. My favourite 3 non-Liverpool players in Europe at the moment.



I also wonder if Konrad Laimer has the skillset of a 27 year old Jordan Henderson.



Santos Borre at Frankfurt is worth keeping an eye on if youre a Spurs or Arsenal. Not for us but I like his physicality.



Nkunku is the one that stands out for me. Versatile, athletic, quick, skilful, can finish and looks a leader in an at-times shaky Leipzig set up. Phenomenal pressures, progressives and excellent ball retention in the final third; something that can be poorer amongst high-risk creative/productive players. Now has 30 goals and 14 assists this season across 44 matches, including 7 goals in the Champions League and a further 3 in the Europa. Hes ready to be playing for a team at the top table, he shouldnt sign a new deal with Red Bull.



Another name Ill throw out there as being one that I think would suit Liverpool is Pablo Fornals at West Ham. It wont happen for a plethora of reasons but hes certainly the key to their style and looks like he has it in him to improve yet.