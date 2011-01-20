« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 483 484 485 486 487 [488]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 929368 times)

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,974
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19480 on: April 14, 2022, 01:38:55 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on April 14, 2022, 12:21:25 pm
Realised last night how close we are to the end of the season. Six weeks to go, assuming we get to the CL final. Meaning maybe just six more weeks of seeing the likes of Milner, Origi and Ox as Liverpool players. Maybe even one of the classic front three. Cherish them while we still have them!
Saturday, the Tremendous three will be reunited.  ;)
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,009
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19481 on: April 14, 2022, 01:48:25 pm »
I just don't see this in terms of 'we need a midfielder, therefore we won't buy another attacker'. The evidence is that the management is not frightened of having a 'big' year and paying for the right player if they are available. We'll surely already know the candidates for the third attacking position to team with Diaz and Jota as we rebuild and be willing to move for any prime candidate if he is chased by a rival, even if we are also replacing Milner/Ox-C in midfield. Plus there's the possibility that we have a left-field alternative on the list (Werner/Jota) so are comfortable seeing (for the sake of argument) Nunez go elsewhere. If we are confident of Salah re-signing, that will give us another year to assess the market, of course. It's all quite fluid, very considered and bloody exhilarating, really.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,897
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19482 on: April 14, 2022, 01:58:16 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on April 14, 2022, 12:21:25 pm
Realised last night how close we are to the end of the season. Six weeks to go, assuming we get to the CL final. Meaning maybe just six more weeks of seeing the likes of Milner, Origi and Ox as Liverpool players. Maybe even one of the classic front three. Cherish them while we still have them!
when Origi came on last night, my thought was "Klopp's giving him his farewell to the fans".

gonna be strange and sad seeing him in another shirt.
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,652
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19483 on: April 14, 2022, 01:59:06 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on April 14, 2022, 01:58:16 pm
when Origi came on last night, my thought was "Klopp's giving him his farewell to the fans".

gonna be strange and sad seeing him in another shirt.

Same. Although he's obviously starting and scoring in the derby next weekend.
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,980
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19484 on: April 14, 2022, 03:17:53 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on April 14, 2022, 10:27:08 am
Darwin could gallap agos the Anfield turf every week.

MODS

Seize him!





Oh.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,980
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19485 on: April 14, 2022, 03:19:06 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on April 14, 2022, 09:40:11 am
There were some links in the Portuguese press, but they died down after we have signed Diaz. I won't be surprised if our scouts are actually monitoring Nunez on regular basis, but I don't see him as a priority ...

I think they might have monitored him fairly easily over two legs in the CL, I guess.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,977
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19486 on: April 14, 2022, 04:11:21 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on April 14, 2022, 11:27:26 am
There was this myth years ago when we had just Salah, Mane and Booby

We never had Luke Shaw.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,292
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19487 on: April 14, 2022, 04:15:48 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on April 14, 2022, 03:19:06 pm
I think they might have monitored him fairly easily over two legs in the CL, I guess.

Our scouts have been reported by the Portuguese press of watching Nunez several times in the past, but from what I can remember, there was never any report about a contact with the club, or with his agent ...
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,977
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19488 on: April 14, 2022, 04:19:30 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on April 14, 2022, 04:15:48 pm
Our scouts have been reported by the Portuguese press of watching Nunez several times in the past, but from what I can remember, there was never any report about a contact with the club, or with his agent ...

I'm pretty sure Klopp himself has been to watch Nunez a couple of times in the past.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,292
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19489 on: April 14, 2022, 04:31:52 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on April 14, 2022, 04:19:30 pm
I'm pretty sure Klopp himself has been to watch Nunez a couple of times in the past.

In our 2 games against Benfica, for sure. The Portuguese press are often reporting about our scouts watching some players quite regularly, and even about contacts being made with their clubs and their agents, but we don't really take those reports seriously. For example, our scouts watching Diaz was regularly reported by the Portuguese press, and in early December there were several reports about us negotiating with Porto and his agent, but we ignored those reports ...
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,088
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19490 on: April 14, 2022, 04:56:20 pm »
Salzburg's negotiations not progressing quickly as they'd hope with Dortmund for Aderyemi, on the verge of collapse apparently.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,755
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19491 on: April 14, 2022, 05:27:16 pm »
Quote from: Samie on April 14, 2022, 04:56:20 pm
Salzburg's negotiations not progressing quickly as they'd hope with Dortmund for Aderyemi, on the verge of collapse apparently.
Quite the opposite. They have made a breakthrough


This from sky Austria

Quote
Borussia Dortmund makes a breakthrough in poker for Karim Adeyemi - but the deal around the German national player still wobbles.

According to Sky information, Red Bull Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund have reached a fundamental agreement in the chewing gum negotiations for shooting star Karim Adeyemi (20). After several rounds of talks, there was finally a breakthrough between the clubs this week.

skyx dream pass
Adeyemi talks to Leipzig, Liverpool & PSG

As Sky DE learned, around 35 million euros are to flow from BVB to Austria for the change of attacker. The DFB Cup winner wants to equip the talented attacker with a five-year contract. But: BVB is suddenly far from a final agreement with Adeyemi himself.


The final negotiations are precisely about the typical details of a complex contract construct: In terms of clauses and bonus payments, both parties are still clearly apart.


The fronts are currently even hardened - does the deal even threaten to burst? According to Sky Infos, all three parties (BVB, Adeyemi, Salzburg) actually want to implement the transfer - yet Adeyemi continues to hold talks with Leipzig, Liverpool and Paris St. Germain.

https://www.skysportaustria.at/trotz-durchbruch-adeyemi-deal-zum-bvb-wackelt/
« Last Edit: April 14, 2022, 05:29:09 pm by TepidT2O »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,857
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19492 on: April 14, 2022, 05:52:52 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on April 14, 2022, 04:19:30 pm
I'm pretty sure Klopp himself has been to watch Nunez a couple of times in the past.
Not too distant past too.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline proudred

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,328
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19493 on: April 14, 2022, 05:54:05 pm »
That lad fron Rb Leipzig Nkunku looks special. Don't know if has a release clause but we should make an effort.
Logged

Offline Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,832
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19494 on: April 14, 2022, 06:40:28 pm »
We are not signing Darwin Nunez. Unless we are selling Bobby in the summer. We have tonnes of options that can play through the middle. Nunez looks like a player, but you can't sign every good player in the world.

On the wings we only have Salah, Mane and Diaz that excel. If we are gonna sign an attacker it makes sense to sign someone that would be good in the RW position.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,088
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19495 on: April 14, 2022, 07:23:40 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 14, 2022, 05:27:16 pm
Quite the opposite. They have made a breakthrough


This from sky Austria
https://www.skysportaustria.at/trotz-durchbruch-adeyemi-deal-zum-bvb-wackelt/

Clearly we've been briefed by diffrent sources mate.  ;D
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,292
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19496 on: April 14, 2022, 07:33:08 pm »
"According to Sky infos, all three parties (BVB, Adeyemi, Salzburg) actually want to implement the transfer - but Adeyemi is still in talks with Leipzig, Liverpool and Paris St. Germain."

https://www.skysportaustria.at/trotz-durchbruch-adeyemi-deal-zum-bvb-wackelt/

I don't know how reliable SkySport Austria are, but that part is pretty interesting. Adeyemi makes a lot of sense for us, in the case Firmino leaves this summer. I doubt that will happen, and Firmino will probably end his career with us, bit we are certainly keeping our options open ...
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,088
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19497 on: April 14, 2022, 09:13:15 pm »
Quote
Liverpool could plot a summer move for RB Salzburg attacking midfilder Luka Sucic (19) this summer.

Julian Ward is working on rejuvenating the squad, with midfield his main priority, and Sucic could be his first 'big' challenge.

[@SportBild]
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,542
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19498 on: April 14, 2022, 09:15:29 pm »
Not sure about signing Luka Sucic but you just don't argue with Julian Ward.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,292
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19499 on: April 14, 2022, 09:41:20 pm »
Quote from: Samie on April 14, 2022, 09:13:15 pm
Liverpool could plot a summer move for RB Salzburg attacking midfilder Luka Sucic (19) this summer.

Julian Ward is working on rejuvenating the squad, with midfield his main priority, and Sucic could be his first 'big' challenge.

[@SportBild]

I've contacted a mate of mine living in Croatia since you've asked me about Sucic last night, and he is pretty high on him. He thinks that Sucic is still pretty raw, but with a great future ahead of him. Interesting enough, he hasn't compared him with Modric, Rakitic or Kovacic, but with a young Aljosa Asanovic. Quite an interesting comparison, since Asanovic was considered a massive prospect at that age ...
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,755
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19500 on: April 14, 2022, 10:41:15 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on April 14, 2022, 09:41:20 pm
I've contacted a mate of mine living in Croatia since you've asked me about Sucic last night, and he is pretty high on him. He thinks that Sucic is still pretty raw, but with a great future ahead of him. Interesting enough, he hasn't compared him with Modric, Rakitic or Kovacic, but with a young Aljosa Asanovic. Quite an interesting comparison, since Asanovic was considered a massive prospect at that age ...
:lmao

This is the most Mac Red comment ever


:lmao


Marvellous
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,292
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19501 on: April 14, 2022, 10:57:27 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 14, 2022, 10:41:15 pm
:lmao

This is the most Mac Red comment ever


:lmao


Marvellous

Well, I do have mates around Europe. Unfortunately, most of them scattered after the Yugoslavian wars. And I still trust their judgement on football more than I trust the xG guys, who basically know nothing about the game of football. So, if my mate says that Sucic is the next Asanovic, I know what it means. And most of the fellas from former Yugoslavia will also know ...
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,755
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19502 on: April 14, 2022, 11:00:25 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on April 14, 2022, 10:57:27 pm
Well, I do have mates around Europe. Unfortunately, most of them scattered after the Yugoslavian wars. And I still trust their judgement on football more than I trust the xG guys, who basically know nothing about the game of football. So, if my mate says that Sucic is the next Asanovic, I know what it means. And most of the fellas from former Yugoslavia will also know ...
;D
This place would be less fun without you ;D
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,161
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19503 on: April 14, 2022, 11:25:25 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on April 14, 2022, 05:33:52 am
World Cup in the Winter...
Jones and Elliott should be able to do that, I think they keep improving. I still think adding a MFer would be good but extending Keita and Adding one is a very filled room. Hendo would likely need to phrased back 6 more and more.

Agree. Would like to see a motherfucker in midfield.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,161
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19504 on: April 14, 2022, 11:29:07 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on April 14, 2022, 09:41:20 pm
I've contacted a mate of mine living in Croatia since you've asked me about Sucic last night, and he is pretty high on him. He thinks that Sucic is still pretty raw, but with a great future ahead of him. Interesting enough, he hasn't compared him with Modric, Rakitic or Kovacic, but with a young Aljosa Asanovic. Quite an interesting comparison, since Asanovic was considered a massive prospect at that age ...

The ex Derby legend?
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,681
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19505 on: April 14, 2022, 11:31:06 pm »
Quote from: No666 on April 14, 2022, 01:48:25 pm
I just don't see this in terms of 'we need a midfielder, therefore we won't buy another attacker'. The evidence is that the management is not frightened of having a 'big' year and paying for the right player if they are available. We'll surely already know the candidates for the third attacking position to team with Diaz and Jota as we rebuild and be willing to move for any prime candidate if he is chased by a rival, even if we are also replacing Milner/Ox-C in midfield. Plus there's the possibility that we have a left-field alternative on the list (Werner/Jota) so are comfortable seeing (for the sake of argument) Nunez go elsewhere. If we are confident of Salah re-signing, that will give us another year to assess the market, of course. It's all quite fluid, very considered and bloody exhilarating, really.
Carvalho is  the likely attacker. If one of Salah,Mane, Bobby leave would still have 5 or 6 very good attackers. Unlikely  to bring in an attacker. Continuity is important dont think would see a lot of change in spots just 1 or 2 where needed
« Last Edit: April 14, 2022, 11:40:45 pm by RedG13 »
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,292
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19506 on: April 14, 2022, 11:31:33 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 14, 2022, 11:29:07 pm
The ex Derby legend?

I completely forgot that he played for Derby ;D

Was that after the 1996 Euros?
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,023
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19507 on: April 14, 2022, 11:33:08 pm »
Quote from: plura on April 14, 2022, 08:39:14 am
We've been linked a bit with Darwin before. If he can stay on his feet more, then he's some player.

Im sure that side of his game will evolve.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Online JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,744
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19508 on: April 14, 2022, 11:42:12 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on April 14, 2022, 11:31:33 pm
I completely forgot that he played for Derby ;D

Was that after the 1996 Euros?

Any links to the next Paulo Wanchope?
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,161
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19509 on: April 14, 2022, 11:46:10 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on April 14, 2022, 11:31:33 pm
I completely forgot that he played for Derby ;D

Was that after the 1996 Euros?

I think it was. They had a cracking little side under Jim Smith. They also had Igor Stimac. Then they got Eranio from Milan and another Italian striker called Baiano who was briefly good. Uncle Dean Sturridge. Then they also got Paolo Wanchope and Im sure another Costa Rican at the same time. The East Midlands had never been so cosmopolitan!
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,292
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19510 on: April 14, 2022, 11:58:46 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 14, 2022, 11:46:10 pm
I think it was. They had a cracking little side under Jim Smith. They also had Igor Stimac. Then they got Eranio from Milan and another Italian striker called Baiano who was briefly good. Uncle Dean Sturridge. Then they also got Paolo Wanchope and Im sure another Costa Rican at the same time. The East Midlands had never been so cosmopolitan!

Yes, I remember Stimac playing there. He later moved to West Ham. He was probably the reason why Asanovic joined Derby, since they were playing together at Hajduk Split from a very young age ...
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,411
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19511 on: Yesterday at 09:16:49 am »
Tchouameni, Nkunku and Bellingham. My favourite 3 non-Liverpool players in Europe at the moment.

I also wonder if Konrad Laimer has the skillset of a 27 year old Jordan Henderson.

Santos Borre at Frankfurt is worth keeping an eye on if youre a Spurs or Arsenal. Not for us but I like his physicality.

Nkunku is the one that stands out for me. Versatile, athletic, quick, skilful, can finish and looks a leader in an at-times shaky Leipzig set up. Phenomenal pressures, progressives and excellent ball retention in the final third; something that can be poorer amongst high-risk creative/productive players. Now has 30 goals and 14 assists this season across 44 matches, including 7 goals in the Champions League and a further 3 in the Europa. Hes ready to be playing for a team at the top table, he shouldnt sign a new deal with Red Bull.

Another name Ill throw out there as being one that I think would suit Liverpool is Pablo Fornals at West Ham. It wont happen for a plethora of reasons but hes certainly the key to their style and looks like he has it in him to improve yet.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,049
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19512 on: Yesterday at 09:30:20 am »
Quote from: JasonF on April 14, 2022, 11:42:12 pm
Any links to the next Paulo Wanchope?

Let him just ring one of his Costa Rican mates and Im sure hell get back to you.
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,618
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19513 on: Yesterday at 09:33:19 am »
Locked for the day
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,074
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19514 on: Today at 01:20:57 pm »
Mwepu looks like a talent.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,410
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19515 on: Today at 02:49:01 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 01:20:57 pm
Mwepu looks like a talent.
Fantastic first name too.
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,652
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19516 on: Today at 02:51:08 pm »
Four squad members not making the squad today - Elliott, Ox, Minamino and Origi. My feeling would be that only Harvey is here next year out of those four?
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,559
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19517 on: Today at 11:29:37 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 02:51:08 pm
Four squad members not making the squad today - Elliott, Ox, Minamino and Origi. My feeling would be that only Harvey is here next year out of those four?
I'd be shocked if Ox and Taki are here next season. Do we have replacements eg Morton to take their spots though? I don't think we'd buy replacements.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,977
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19518 on: Today at 11:37:10 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:29:37 pm
I'd be shocked if Ox and Taki are here next season. Do we have replacements eg Morton to take their spots though? I don't think we'd buy replacements.

Keita's taking up the minutes, deservedly, that Ox may have had. Diaz is becoming a first choicer for the front 3. In both cases the previous incumbents were a risk whenever selected, as they rarely performed to a reasonably close version of the first choices. And we have younger players coming up in these positions too, so the next line is covered. Eg. Curtis, Elliott, and now Carvalho as well.

There are clear candidates for the clearout, and not because "they're not good enough". Because they've been supplanted by better.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258
Pages: 1 ... 483 484 485 486 487 [488]   Go Up
« previous next »
 