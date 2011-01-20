« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 926943 times)

Online Persephone

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19480 on: Today at 01:38:55 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:21:25 pm
Realised last night how close we are to the end of the season. Six weeks to go, assuming we get to the CL final. Meaning maybe just six more weeks of seeing the likes of Milner, Origi and Ox as Liverpool players. Maybe even one of the classic front three. Cherish them while we still have them!
Saturday, the Tremendous three will be reunited.  ;)
Offline No666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19481 on: Today at 01:48:25 pm »
I just don't see this in terms of 'we need a midfielder, therefore we won't buy another attacker'. The evidence is that the management is not frightened of having a 'big' year and paying for the right player if they are available. We'll surely already know the candidates for the third attacking position to team with Diaz and Jota as we rebuild and be willing to move for any prime candidate if he is chased by a rival, even if we are also replacing Milner/Ox-C in midfield. Plus there's the possibility that we have a left-field alternative on the list (Werner/Jota) so are comfortable seeing (for the sake of argument) Nunez go elsewhere. If we are confident of Salah re-signing, that will give us another year to assess the market, of course. It's all quite fluid, very considered and bloody exhilarating, really.
Offline SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19482 on: Today at 01:58:16 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:21:25 pm
Realised last night how close we are to the end of the season. Six weeks to go, assuming we get to the CL final. Meaning maybe just six more weeks of seeing the likes of Milner, Origi and Ox as Liverpool players. Maybe even one of the classic front three. Cherish them while we still have them!
when Origi came on last night, my thought was "Klopp's giving him his farewell to the fans".

gonna be strange and sad seeing him in another shirt.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19483 on: Today at 01:59:06 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:58:16 pm
when Origi came on last night, my thought was "Klopp's giving him his farewell to the fans".

gonna be strange and sad seeing him in another shirt.

Same. Although he's obviously starting and scoring in the derby next weekend.
Offline lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19484 on: Today at 03:17:53 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:27:08 am
Darwin could gallap agos the Anfield turf every week.

MODS

Seize him!





Oh.
Offline lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19485 on: Today at 03:19:06 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:40:11 am
There were some links in the Portuguese press, but they died down after we have signed Diaz. I won't be surprised if our scouts are actually monitoring Nunez on regular basis, but I don't see him as a priority ...

I think they might have monitored him fairly easily over two legs in the CL, I guess.
Offline Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19486 on: Today at 04:11:21 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 11:27:26 am
There was this myth years ago when we had just Salah, Mane and Booby

We never had Luke Shaw.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19487 on: Today at 04:15:48 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 03:19:06 pm
I think they might have monitored him fairly easily over two legs in the CL, I guess.

Our scouts have been reported by the Portuguese press of watching Nunez several times in the past, but from what I can remember, there was never any report about a contact with the club, or with his agent ...
Offline Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19488 on: Today at 04:19:30 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 04:15:48 pm
Our scouts have been reported by the Portuguese press of watching Nunez several times in the past, but from what I can remember, there was never any report about a contact with the club, or with his agent ...

I'm pretty sure Klopp himself has been to watch Nunez a couple of times in the past.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19489 on: Today at 04:31:52 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 04:19:30 pm
I'm pretty sure Klopp himself has been to watch Nunez a couple of times in the past.

In our 2 games against Benfica, for sure. The Portuguese press are often reporting about our scouts watching some players quite regularly, and even about contacts being made with their clubs and their agents, but we don't really take those reports seriously. For example, our scouts watching Diaz was regularly reported by the Portuguese press, and in early December there were several reports about us negotiating with Porto and his agent, but we ignored those reports ...
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19490 on: Today at 04:56:20 pm »
Salzburg's negotiations not progressing quickly as they'd hope with Dortmund for Aderyemi, on the verge of collapse apparently.
Online TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19491 on: Today at 05:27:16 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:56:20 pm
Salzburg's negotiations not progressing quickly as they'd hope with Dortmund for Aderyemi, on the verge of collapse apparently.
Quite the opposite. They have made a breakthrough


This from sky Austria

Quote
Borussia Dortmund makes a breakthrough in poker for Karim Adeyemi - but the deal around the German national player still wobbles.

According to Sky information, Red Bull Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund have reached a fundamental agreement in the chewing gum negotiations for shooting star Karim Adeyemi (20). After several rounds of talks, there was finally a breakthrough between the clubs this week.

skyx dream pass
Adeyemi talks to Leipzig, Liverpool & PSG

As Sky DE learned, around 35 million euros are to flow from BVB to Austria for the change of attacker. The DFB Cup winner wants to equip the talented attacker with a five-year contract. But: BVB is suddenly far from a final agreement with Adeyemi himself.


The final negotiations are precisely about the typical details of a complex contract construct: In terms of clauses and bonus payments, both parties are still clearly apart.


The fronts are currently even hardened - does the deal even threaten to burst? According to Sky Infos, all three parties (BVB, Adeyemi, Salzburg) actually want to implement the transfer - yet Adeyemi continues to hold talks with Leipzig, Liverpool and Paris St. Germain.

https://www.skysportaustria.at/trotz-durchbruch-adeyemi-deal-zum-bvb-wackelt/
Online farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19492 on: Today at 05:52:52 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 04:19:30 pm
I'm pretty sure Klopp himself has been to watch Nunez a couple of times in the past.
Not too distant past too.
Offline proudred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19493 on: Today at 05:54:05 pm »
That lad fron Rb Leipzig Nkunku looks special. Don't know if has a release clause but we should make an effort.
Offline Max_powers

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19494 on: Today at 06:40:28 pm »
We are not signing Darwin Nunez. Unless we are selling Bobby in the summer. We have tonnes of options that can play through the middle. Nunez looks like a player, but you can't sign every good player in the world.

On the wings we only have Salah, Mane and Diaz that excel. If we are gonna sign an attacker it makes sense to sign someone that would be good in the RW position.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19495 on: Today at 07:23:40 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:27:16 pm
Quite the opposite. They have made a breakthrough


This from sky Austria
https://www.skysportaustria.at/trotz-durchbruch-adeyemi-deal-zum-bvb-wackelt/

Clearly we've been briefed by diffrent sources mate.  ;D
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19496 on: Today at 07:33:08 pm »
"According to Sky infos, all three parties (BVB, Adeyemi, Salzburg) actually want to implement the transfer - but Adeyemi is still in talks with Leipzig, Liverpool and Paris St. Germain."

https://www.skysportaustria.at/trotz-durchbruch-adeyemi-deal-zum-bvb-wackelt/

I don't know how reliable SkySport Austria are, but that part is pretty interesting. Adeyemi makes a lot of sense for us, in the case Firmino leaves this summer. I doubt that will happen, and Firmino will probably end his career with us, bit we are certainly keeping our options open ...
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19497 on: Today at 09:13:15 pm »
Quote
Liverpool could plot a summer move for RB Salzburg attacking midfilder Luka Sucic (19) this summer.

Julian Ward is working on rejuvenating the squad, with midfield his main priority, and Sucic could be his first 'big' challenge.

[@SportBild]
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19498 on: Today at 09:15:29 pm »
Not sure about signing Luka Sucic but you just don't argue with Julian Ward.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19499 on: Today at 09:41:20 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:13:15 pm
Liverpool could plot a summer move for RB Salzburg attacking midfilder Luka Sucic (19) this summer.

Julian Ward is working on rejuvenating the squad, with midfield his main priority, and Sucic could be his first 'big' challenge.

[@SportBild]

I've contacted a mate of mine living in Croatia since you've asked me about Sucic last night, and he is pretty high on him. He thinks that Sucic is still pretty raw, but with a great future ahead of him. Interesting enough, he hasn't compared him with Modric, Rakitic or Kovacic, but with a young Aljosa Asanovic. Quite an interesting comparison, since Asanovic was considered a massive prospect at that age ...
Online TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19500 on: Today at 10:41:15 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:41:20 pm
I've contacted a mate of mine living in Croatia since you've asked me about Sucic last night, and he is pretty high on him. He thinks that Sucic is still pretty raw, but with a great future ahead of him. Interesting enough, he hasn't compared him with Modric, Rakitic or Kovacic, but with a young Aljosa Asanovic. Quite an interesting comparison, since Asanovic was considered a massive prospect at that age ...
:lmao

This is the most Mac Red comment ever


:lmao


Marvellous
