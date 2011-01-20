I just don't see this in terms of 'we need a midfielder, therefore we won't buy another attacker'. The evidence is that the management is not frightened of having a 'big' year and paying for the right player if they are available. We'll surely already know the candidates for the third attacking position to team with Diaz and Jota as we rebuild and be willing to move for any prime candidate if he is chased by a rival, even if we are also replacing Milner/Ox-C in midfield. Plus there's the possibility that we have a left-field alternative on the list (Werner/Jota) so are comfortable seeing (for the sake of argument) Nunez go elsewhere. If we are confident of Salah re-signing, that will give us another year to assess the market, of course. It's all quite fluid, very considered and bloody exhilarating, really.