There was this myth years ago when we had just Salah, Mane and Booby that Klopp didn't like to make changes, now that we have added Jota and Diaz we can see how he rotates them regularly. Having 5 top players that the manager trusts for 3 positions is ideal with one or 2 promising youngsters as well and we have that in attack, the goal will be to create the same situation in midfield.Klopp seems to only trust Fab, Hendo, Thiago and Keita, Milner is trusted to help see out games while Ox, Jones and Elliot seem to on be called on when we really need to rest the trusted players or in cup games. For Jones and Elliot its absolutely fine because they are still young but I would expect that we would look to replace Ox and Milner with one top player who can bring energy, creativity and goals to our midfield.I'm still not completely sold on Bellingham because I feel players who shine at Dortmund don't always translate those performances to other teams and then there is also the cost it would require. Some interesting options