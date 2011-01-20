Nunez looks a hot prospect, young, has great numbers and would flourish under Klopp. Do we need him right now? Probably not if our main front 5 stay, would he be a good addition? Of course he would. Looking at his numbers it would be easy to think hes your traditional number 9 type player, which is what we dont play with. However, looking at his heat maps on the pitch and other stats, he plays a variety of positions.
Hell be a very good buy for someone, not sure itll be for us though, Id rather see us spend the money on a midfielder this summer, but if Salah were to leave then he would be a very interesting player to have in the team.