We could do with more agility & speed in midfield and someone who is able to offer us an outball in the way Gini did to relieve pressure so brilliantly, I thought Jones was going to do that for us but he's had an interrupted season due to some knocks.

Milner + Ox look most likely not to be here next season so it definitely be interesting to see who comes in, I also would love to see us get our business done before the world cup so we can have the whole squad ready for pre season, I don't expect more than 2-3 to come in-

Fabio Carvalho
New Midfielder

+ more youth deals siimilar to Doak
Pretty sure we can manage that.
We could do with more agility & speed in midfield and someone who is able to offer us an outball in the way Gini did to relieve pressure so brilliantly, I thought Jones was going to do that for us but he's had an interrupted season due to some knocks.

Milner + Ox look most likely not to be here next season so it definitely be interesting to see who comes in, I also would love to see us get our business done before the world cup so we can have the whole squad ready for pre season, I don't expect more than 2-3 to come in-

Fabio Carvalho
New Midfielder

+ more youth deals siimilar to Doak
World Cup in the Winter...
Jones and Elliott should be able to do that, I think they keep improving. I still think adding a MFer would be good but extending Keita and Adding one is a very filled room. Hendo would likely need to phrased back 6 more and more.
Sign Darwin.
We could do with more agility & speed in midfield and someone who is able to offer us an outball in the way Gini did to relieve pressure so brilliantly, I thought Jones was going to do that for us but he's had an interrupted season due to some knocks.

Milner + Ox look most likely not to be here next season so it definitely be interesting to see who comes in, I also would love to see us get our business done before the world cup so we can have the whole squad ready for pre season, I don't expect more than 2-3 to come in-

Fabio Carvalho
New Midfielder

+ more youth deals siimilar to Doak






I'd agree with this, except if none of the 'original' front three are signing extensions, we may get another forward, and perhaps sell one of them.
Same here :)
Bellingham + Darwin.

Milner and AOC to leave.
I'd agree with this, except if none of the 'original' front three are signing extensions, we may get another forward, and perhaps sell one of them.

I think all the contract negotiations are on hold, which is normal considering that we are still battling on 3 fronts in mid-April. Of course, there is always a chance that one of Salah, Mane and Firmino will be sold in the summer, but we will cross that bridge when and if we ever get to it. At the moment, it looks likely that Milner and AOC will be leaving in the summer, so a midfielder will probably be our priority ...
Bellingham + Darwin.

Milner and AOC to leave.

We've been linked a bit with Darwin before. If he can stay on his feet more, then he's some player.
We've been linked a bit with Darwin before. If he can stay on his feet more, then he's some player.

I've not seen any credible links. Can you post some, or are they missing?
Bellingham + Darwin.

Milner and AOC to leave.

If we sign them a lot more than Chamberlain and Milner will be leaving. Thatd be well over 100m net spend.
We've been linked a bit with Darwin before. If he can stay on his feet more, then he's some player.

Could evolve to becoming a player that stays on his feet a bit more?

Sorry.
I've not seen any credible links. Can you post some, or are they missing?



Could evolve to becoming a player that stays on his feet a bit more?

Sorry.

I've not seen any credible links. Can you post some, or are they missing?

There were some links in the Portuguese press, but they died down after we have signed Diaz. I won't be surprised if our scouts are actually monitoring Nunez on regular basis, but I don't see him as a priority ...
Be interesting to see what we do at right back. Will we persevere with Joe, bring back Neco, promote Connor Bradley or look for a Tsimikas type addition?
There were some links in the Portuguese press, but they died down after we have signed Diaz. I won't be surprised if our scouts are actually monitoring Nunez on regular basis, but I don't see him as a priority ...
In two years, Nunez will be a 30-goal per season striker in this league. Sign him now.
Be interesting to see what we do at right back. Will we persevere with Joe, bring back Neco, promote Connor Bradley or look for a Tsimikas type addition?
If Neco back I see no issues. Very Possible Neco goes on Loan again or is sold. He a good player just kinda hard to beat out Trent and possible he wants to play every week
If he gone would think, Joe, Bradley, Hendo is the cover there.
Considering there are more right footer then Left footers I don't think a specialist Back up Rb is 100% needed. Lb makes sense to have specialist backup type as it hard to find Left footers.
Be interesting to see what we do at right back. Will we persevere with Joe, bring back Neco, promote Connor Bradley or look for a Tsimikas type addition?

I think we were maybe being cautious with using Joe at RB, and since he played there against Norwich we've realised that actually he's still a really good option there. I think you want Trent playing there whenever possible. I love Robbo but I think he's more 'replaceable' than Trent (even if it has taken another really good signing in Tsimikas). Trent is a lot more unique so I think using Gomez or Neco there occasionally is preferable to trying to sign someone as a 'right sided Tsimikas' because they're still going to be a huge drop off, and end up being a bit of a waste of a squad place.
Darwin could gallap agos the Anfield turf every week.
If Neco back I see no issues. Very Possible Neco goes on Loan again or is sold. He a good player just kinda hard to beat out Trent and possible he wants to play every week
If he gone would think, Joe, Bradley, Hendo is the cover there.
Considering there are more right footer then Left footers I don't think a specialist Back up Rb is 100% needed. Lb makes sense to have specialist backup type as it hard to find Left footers.
Yeah, quite possible. I think Neco wanted regular first team football which obviously isnt happening. Bradley is still young enough to accept 2/3 years as a back up.
I think we were maybe being cautious with using Joe at RB, and since he played there against Norwich we've realised that actually he's still a really good option there. I think you want Trent playing there whenever possible. I love Robbo but I think he's more 'replaceable' than Trent (even if it has taken another really good signing in Tsimikas). Trent is a lot more unique so I think using Gomez or Neco there occasionally is preferable to trying to sign someone as a 'right sided Tsimikas' because they're still going to be a huge drop off, and end up being a bit of a waste of a squad place.
Yes, youre right, Gomez has done well. We probably need someone a bit closer to Trents style in some games but Joe is good enough to play in the majority that Trent misses. I suppose the question is, does he see his future as a bit part RB/CB?
He has looked very good in the games against us.

Didnt a journo Reddy say we have watched him for over a year I guess he is more known now !
That guy Lewandowski was doing pretty good under Klopp at Dortmund.
We are not Dortmund, don't see how we would rip up our successful playing style after more than 5 years because of Nunez. Only way this happens is if we sell Salah, Mane and Firmino and play a full rebuild of our attack
We are not Dortmund, don't see how we would rip up our successful playing style after more than 5 years because of Nunez. Only way this happens is if we sell Salah, Mane and Firmino and play a full rebuild of our attack

He looks like he can play deep as well he works his balls off.

He'd defo fit our style but im not sure we'll go for him as CM is likely to be priority
We are not Dortmund, don't see how we would rip up our successful playing style after more than 5 years because of Nunez. Only way this happens is if we sell Salah, Mane and Firmino and play a full rebuild of our attack

You make it sound like we are talking about Andy Carroll here. Nunez is much more than a central forward, and he will certainly be one of our top targets, if we are to sell one of Salah, Mane and Firmino this summer ...
There was this myth years ago when we had just Salah, Mane and Booby that Klopp didn't like to make changes, now that we have added Jota and Diaz we can see how he rotates them regularly. Having 5 top players that the manager trusts for 3 positions is ideal with one or 2 promising youngsters as well and we have that in attack, the goal will be to create the same situation in midfield.

Klopp seems to only trust Fab, Hendo, Thiago and Keita, Milner is trusted to help see out games while Ox, Jones and Elliot seem to on be called on when we really need to rest the trusted players or in cup games. For Jones and Elliot its absolutely fine because they are still young but I would expect that we would look to replace Ox and Milner with one top player who can bring energy, creativity and goals to our midfield.

I'm still not completely sold on Bellingham because I feel players who shine at Dortmund don't always translate those performances to other teams and then there is also the cost it would require. Some interesting options

https://fbref.com/en/players/4f255115/Aurelien-Tchouameni

https://fbref.com/en/players/56f7a928/Youri-Tielemans

https://fbref.com/en/players/57d88cf9/Jude-Bellingham

https://fbref.com/en/players/162efffd/Rodrigo-De-Paul

https://fbref.com/en/players/4a5a45c7/Lorenzo-Pellegrini

https://fbref.com/en/players/a5db0bec/Houssem-Aouar
Fuck he mentioned Tielemans. Run
Periodic reminder that three of our five main forwards have contracts that expire in 14 months time. Wouldn't be surprised at all if we're looking around in the market for another forward this summer along with a defensive/box-to-box midfielder. Everything else looks relatively settled at this point.
I know it is unlikely given we have so many forwards now and he would cost a lot, but it would be very very very happy if we bought Darwin Nunez. He is pure class
I really can't see us getting another forward unless Salah, Mane or Firmino leave. I think Salah signs a new deal. Not sure what we do with the other two. I wouldn't be surpised to see someone like Atletico come in for Firmino though.

Priority has to be a top young midfielder. Actually would be happy if that was our only major signing after Carvalho. But i do think we have to so something with front 3. Wouldn't like to lose any of them on a free.
Periodic reminder that three of our five main forwards have contracts that expire in 14 months time. Wouldn't be surprised at all if we're looking around in the market for another forward this summer along with a defensive/box-to-box midfielder. Everything else looks relatively settled at this point.

Realised last night how close we are to the end of the season. Six weeks to go, assuming we get to the CL final. Meaning maybe just six more weeks of seeing the likes of Milner, Origi and Ox as Liverpool players. Maybe even one of the classic front three. Cherish them while we still have them!
I really can't see us getting another forward unless Salah, Mane or Firmino leave. I think Salah signs a new deal. Not sure what we do with the other two. I wouldn't be surpised to see someone like Atletico come in for Firmino though.

Priority has to be a top young midfielder. Actually would be happy if that was our only major signing after Carvalho. But i do think we have to so something with front 3. Wouldn't like to lose any of them on a free.

Id rather lose any of them on a free and keep them for 1 year than sell one next summer. We have an amazing attack and an amazing chance to win trophies, lets keep that together and then replace them in over a years time. I don't really now want to lose any of them.

We could do with another midfielder considering we may lose one or two, but I can't really be arsed us trying to look for another attacker.
There was this myth years ago when we had just Salah, Mane and Booby that Klopp didn't like to make changes, now that we have added Jota and Diaz we can see how he rotates them regularly. Having 5 top players that the manager trusts for 3 positions is ideal with one or 2 promising youngsters as well and we have that in attack, the goal will be to create the same situation in midfield.

Klopp seems to only trust Fab, Hendo, Thiago and Keita, Milner is trusted to help see out games while Ox, Jones and Elliot seem to on be called on when we really need to rest the trusted players or in cup games. For Jones and Elliot its absolutely fine because they are still young but I would expect that we would look to replace Ox and Milner with one top player who can bring energy, creativity and goals to our midfield.

I'm still not completely sold on Bellingham because I feel players who shine at Dortmund don't always translate those performances to other teams and then there is also the cost it would require. Some interesting options

https://fbref.com/en/players/4f255115/Aurelien-Tchouameni

https://fbref.com/en/players/56f7a928/Youri-Tielemans

https://fbref.com/en/players/57d88cf9/Jude-Bellingham

https://fbref.com/en/players/162efffd/Rodrigo-De-Paul

https://fbref.com/en/players/4a5a45c7/Lorenzo-Pellegrini

https://fbref.com/en/players/a5db0bec/Houssem-Aouar

Interesting midfield players,i'll add a few who stand out in fbref,no idea what attributes we're looking for though except maybe ability to press and generally high technical ability.

https://fbref.com/en/players/19cae58d/Gavi-Paez
https://fbref.com/en/players/9b6f7fd5/Lucas-Paqueta
https://fbref.com/en/players/c1b7847c/Konrad-Laimer
https://fbref.com/en/players/a26fb8aa/Teun-Koopmeiners

What about our old friend Thomas Lemar? Looks like his contracts up next summer and seems more of a central player than the winger we were after a few years ago.
Id rather lose any of them on a free and keep them for 1 year than sell one next summer. We have an amazing attack and an amazing chance to win trophies, lets keep that together and then replace them in over a years time. I don't really now want to lose any of them.

We could do with another midfielder considering we may lose one or two, but I can't really be arsed us trying to look for another attacker.

I hear what you're saying. And for next year probably means we're better off. But the year after that not so much. Tough call.
What about our old friend Thomas Lemar? Looks like his contracts up next summer and seems more of a central player than the winger we were after a few years ago.

I know people on here didnt rate him much at Monaco and he probably wasnt worth the 60-70m at the time but I really was impressed with him against us and he does carry the ball well.
What about our old friend Thomas Lemar? Looks like his contracts up next summer and seems more of a central player than the winger we were after a few years ago.

The whole Thomas Lemar transfer link still feels such a curiosity to me. There was the mad rush at the end of the summer window in 2017, when it looked like we might get Van Dijk, Chamberlain and Lemar. Seemed like we were willing to go big on him, but no idea what changed. Weren't Arsenal trying to get him for £90m or something mad like that?!

Seemed to have a difficult couple of years at Atleti, but still only 26 and his stats certainly look decent. Doubt it but stranger things have happened. And he's a lefty, which could be nice in our midfield.
I hear what you're saying. And for next year probably means we're better off. But the year after that not so much. Tough call.

I don't think we will want to lose all 3 on a free. It could be we lose 1 and at most 2 and to be honest I think we could handle that considering we are likely to have an attack still comprising Diaz, Jota, Carvalho and one of Salah/Mane. Don't think its massive to sign one or maybe 2 attackers and integrate them when all four of those will be key players, including Carvalho.



Nunez looks a hot prospect, young, has great numbers and would flourish under Klopp. Do we need him right now? Probably not if our main front 5 stay, would he be a good addition? Of course he would. Looking at his numbers it would be easy to think hes your traditional number 9 type player, which is what we dont play with. However, looking at his heat maps on the pitch and other stats, he plays a variety of positions.

Hell be a very good buy for someone, not sure itll be for us though, Id rather see us spend the money on a midfielder this summer, but if Salah were to leave then he would be a very interesting player to have in the team.
