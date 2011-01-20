I'd agree with this, except if none of the 'original' front three are signing extensions, we may get another forward, and perhaps sell one of them.



I think all the contract negotiations are on hold, which is normal considering that we are still battling on 3 fronts in mid-April. Of course, there is always a chance that one of Salah, Mane and Firmino will be sold in the summer, but we will cross that bridge when and if we ever get to it. At the moment, it looks likely that Milner and AOC will be leaving in the summer, so a midfielder will probably be our priority ...