« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 482 483 484 485 486 [487]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 924815 times)

Offline RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,841
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19440 on: Today at 05:30:00 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 05:14:57 am
We could do with more agility & speed in midfield and someone who is able to offer us an outball in the way Gini did to relieve pressure so brilliantly, I thought Jones was going to do that for us but he's had an interrupted season due to some knocks.

Milner + Ox look most likely not to be here next season so it definitely be interesting to see who comes in, I also would love to see us get our business done before the world cup so we can have the whole squad ready for pre season, I don't expect more than 2-3 to come in-

Fabio Carvalho
New Midfielder

+ more youth deals siimilar to Doak
Pretty sure we can manage that.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,662
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19441 on: Today at 05:33:52 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 05:14:57 am
We could do with more agility & speed in midfield and someone who is able to offer us an outball in the way Gini did to relieve pressure so brilliantly, I thought Jones was going to do that for us but he's had an interrupted season due to some knocks.

Milner + Ox look most likely not to be here next season so it definitely be interesting to see who comes in, I also would love to see us get our business done before the world cup so we can have the whole squad ready for pre season, I don't expect more than 2-3 to come in-

Fabio Carvalho
New Midfielder

+ more youth deals siimilar to Doak
World Cup in the Winter...
Jones and Elliott should be able to do that, I think they keep improving. I still think adding a MFer would be good but extending Keita and Adding one is a very filled room. Hendo would likely need to phrased back 6 more and more.
Logged

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,341
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19442 on: Today at 06:55:21 am »
Sign Darwin.
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,003
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19443 on: Today at 07:31:14 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 05:14:57 am
We could do with more agility & speed in midfield and someone who is able to offer us an outball in the way Gini did to relieve pressure so brilliantly, I thought Jones was going to do that for us but he's had an interrupted season due to some knocks.

Milner + Ox look most likely not to be here next season so it definitely be interesting to see who comes in, I also would love to see us get our business done before the world cup so we can have the whole squad ready for pre season, I don't expect more than 2-3 to come in-

Fabio Carvalho
New Midfielder

+ more youth deals siimilar to Doak






I'd agree with this, except if none of the 'original' front three are signing extensions, we may get another forward, and perhaps sell one of them.
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,020
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19444 on: Today at 07:46:04 am »
Same here :)
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,341
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19445 on: Today at 08:06:44 am »
Bellingham + Darwin.

Milner and AOC to leave.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,210
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19446 on: Today at 08:20:03 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 07:31:14 am
I'd agree with this, except if none of the 'original' front three are signing extensions, we may get another forward, and perhaps sell one of them.

I think all the contract negotiations are on hold, which is normal considering that we are still battling on 3 fronts in mid-April. Of course, there is always a chance that one of Salah, Mane and Firmino will be sold in the summer, but we will cross that bridge when and if we ever get to it. At the moment, it looks likely that Milner and AOC will be leaving in the summer, so a midfielder will probably be our priority ...
Logged

Online plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,402
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19447 on: Today at 08:39:14 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 08:06:44 am
Bellingham + Darwin.

Milner and AOC to leave.

We've been linked a bit with Darwin before. If he can stay on his feet more, then he's some player.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,969
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19448 on: Today at 08:48:02 am »
Quote from: plura on Today at 08:39:14 am
We've been linked a bit with Darwin before. If he can stay on his feet more, then he's some player.

I've not seen any credible links. Can you post some, or are they missing?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,138
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19449 on: Today at 09:00:04 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 08:06:44 am
Bellingham + Darwin.

Milner and AOC to leave.

If we sign them a lot more than Chamberlain and Milner will be leaving. Thatd be well over 100m net spend.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,728
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19450 on: Today at 09:01:49 am »
Quote from: plura on Today at 08:39:14 am
We've been linked a bit with Darwin before. If he can stay on his feet more, then he's some player.

Could evolve to becoming a player that stays on his feet a bit more?

Sorry.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 482 483 484 485 486 [487]   Go Up
« previous next »
 