We could do with more agility & speed in midfield and someone who is able to offer us an outball in the way Gini did to relieve pressure so brilliantly, I thought Jones was going to do that for us but he's had an interrupted season due to some knocks.



Milner + Ox look most likely not to be here next season so it definitely be interesting to see who comes in, I also would love to see us get our business done before the world cup so we can have the whole squad ready for pre season, I don't expect more than 2-3 to come in-



Fabio Carvalho

New Midfielder



+ more youth deals siimilar to Doak



World Cup in the Winter...Jones and Elliott should be able to do that, I think they keep improving. I still think adding a MFer would be good but extending Keita and Adding one is a very filled room. Hendo would likely need to phrased back 6 more and more.