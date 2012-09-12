« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 921131 times)

Offline JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19360 on: Today at 09:58:14 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:15:41 am
I think he is good but not that good. Heard people saying he is going to be another Gerrard and Bellingham doesnt have anywhere near that ability. Not that not being Gerrard means we shouldnt get him, but i think he is fairly overrated and not worth the 80m plus we would probably need.

Well almost no one turns out as good as Gerrard so that seems like a pretty unfair yardstick

That said if were doing this at the same age Bellingham is now Gerrard had made a handful of premier league appearances (less than 10) Bellinghams made around 100 senior appearances including 50 for one of the better club sides and 18 in the CL  hes also regularly been the best player on the pitch in those games

If he follows a normal progression hes about 5  maybe 7 years off his peak

I have no idea exactly how good hell turn out to be but I dont think some of you are registering just how unusual that is at the age he is and how much progress there is likely to come
Offline lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19361 on: Today at 10:16:09 am »
If Bellingham is £75 million and we are prepared to pay it, then that is what he is worth.

People say he is "not worth that", it's a market place, desirability and scarcity are built in. Plus, if we're not buying a forward, midfield has one slot for a big upgrade. JB is 18 years old, we can have him for 5 years and still sell him for a mountain of cash.

Dortmund won't be selling this summer though? Surely June 2023.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19362 on: Today at 10:22:16 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:58:14 am
Well almost no one turns out as good as Gerrard so that seems like a pretty unfair yardstick

That said if were doing this at the same age Bellingham is now Gerrard had made a handful of premier league appearances (less than 10) Bellinghams made around 100 senior appearances including 50 for one of the better club sides and 18 in the CL  hes also regularly been the best player on the pitch in those games

If he follows a normal progression hes about 5  maybe 7 years off his peak

I have no idea exactly how good hell turn out to be but I dont think some of you are registering just how unusual that is at the age he is and how much progress there is likely to come

Even if he didn't progress much, he'd still be a good signing even at a high price point. Homegrown, loads of years ahead of him, resale value... personally think he'd be a regular starter in our best XI within a few months.

Will be interesting to see if the amount of football he's getting at such a young age comes back to bite him.

Still feels like 2023 is when he moves though - I think he'd jump at the chance to come here in the summer, but as has been said Dortmund probably don't want to lose him and Haaland in a summer. And from his perspective he's probably ok with another season in Germany, especially as he'll be getting regular games ahead of the mid-season World Cup. Actually, a January 2023 move might not be out of the question.
Offline cdav

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19363 on: Today at 10:28:20 am »
I think with Bellingham its the rare combination of ball playing skill with athleticism that makes him such a prospect, plus he is homegrown so that will add to his price too

I think he is what we would want to add to our midfield- the question is would his cost be better spent on other players of a similar quality or do we see him as a Van Dijk style "its only him we want" signing?
Offline Fordy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19364 on: Today at 10:31:46 am »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 10:28:20 am
I think with Bellingham its the rare combination of ball playing skill with athleticism that makes him such a prospect, plus he is homegrown so that will add to his price too

I think he is what we would want to add to our midfield- the question is would his cost be better spent on other players of a similar quality or do we see him as a Van Dijk style "its only him we want" signing?

It's an only him signing. We need that in our midfield now.
Offline Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19365 on: Today at 10:32:50 am »
Bellingham at 75/80m is wishful thinking. I expect Dortmund would ask for 100m plus. Whether he's worth that or not is debatable, but he wouldn't come cheap
Offline Fordy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19366 on: Today at 10:33:59 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:16:09 am
If Bellingham is £75 million and we are prepared to pay it, then that is what he is worth.

People say he is "not worth that", it's a market place, desirability and scarcity are built in. Plus, if we're not buying a forward, midfield has one slot for a big upgrade. JB is 18 years old, we can have him for 5 years and still sell him for a mountain of cash.

Dortmund won't be selling this summer though? Surely June 2023.

We can wait a year. We have Morton and others coming through.

Our midfield is good enough to challenge currently but next season Hendo will be playing less games to manage his time. After next season though we will need to look to be signing Jude to push us on.
Offline JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19367 on: Today at 10:34:58 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:22:16 am


Will be interesting to see if the amount of football he's getting at such a young age comes back to bite him.


I'd love to know from a sports science pov if this is actually a thing. Is there any kind of correlation between starting a playing career young and flaming out early
I suspect its not ... or if it was its not anymore. I know there are examples of prodigies who have struggled later on but there are also plenty who haven't (Messi, Ronaldo, Xavi etc)
Online El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19368 on: Today at 10:36:24 am »
:D

With Peter on the rampage, you sometimes forget there are others who are so utterly (and bizarrely) convinced they know the inner details of our transfer workings when even local journos with links inside the club don't.

Offline JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19369 on: Today at 10:36:50 am »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 10:32:50 am
Bellingham at 75/80m is wishful thinking. I expect Dortmund would ask for 100m plus. Whether he's worth that or not is debatable, but he wouldn't come cheap

That probably means he doesnt move for a year then because unless its PSG or City the'yre not geting over 100 million for a CM

(that said maybe this changes - maybe someone moves the bar for Rice ... doesnt seem logical as transfer fees have been dropping not rising but who knows)
Offline Fordy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19370 on: Today at 10:45:02 am »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 10:32:50 am
Bellingham at 75/80m is wishful thinking. I expect Dortmund would ask for 100m plus. Whether he's worth that or not is debatable, but he wouldn't come cheap

Doubt that. They seem to have something in the players contracts have a period of time their value price decreases eg Sancho, Haaland etc.
Offline Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19371 on: Today at 10:45:12 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:36:50 am
That probably means he doesnt move for a year then because unless its PSG or City the'yre not geting over 100 million for a CM

(that said maybe this changes - maybe someone moves the bar for Rice ... doesnt seem logical as transfer fees have been dropping not rising but who knows)

I think thats the case isnt it? Reports ive read is that he may be available in 2023 (when he has two years left on his contract)
Offline Fordy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19372 on: Today at 10:54:32 am »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 10:45:12 am
I think thats the case isnt it? Reports ive read is that he may be available in 2023 (when he has two years left on his contract)

At a reduce cost.
Offline Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19373 on: Today at 11:16:42 am »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 10:54:32 am
At a reduce cost.

Don't think it'll be my much personally (unless he kicks up a stink)

I mean would anyone countenance selling Salah or Mane less because they had 2 years left on their contract?
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19374 on: Today at 11:25:48 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:58:14 am
Well almost no one turns out as good as Gerrard so that seems like a pretty unfair yardstick

That said if were doing this at the same age Bellingham is now Gerrard had made a handful of premier league appearances (less than 10) Bellinghams made around 100 senior appearances including 50 for one of the better club sides and 18 in the CL  hes also regularly been the best player on the pitch in those games

If he follows a normal progression hes about 5  maybe 7 years off his peak

I have no idea exactly how good hell turn out to be but I dont think some of you are registering just how unusual that is at the age he is and how much progress there is likely to come

Yes like I said not being Gerrard doesn't mean we shouldn't sign him. I just don't think he is worth what we would have to pay and I think we can get lots of good and as good midfielders for less.

Ultimately whoever we get will be brilliant.
Offline JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19375 on: Today at 11:36:10 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:25:48 am
Yes like I said not being Gerrard doesn't mean we shouldn't sign him. I just don't think he is worth what we would have to pay and I think we can get lots of good and as good midfielders for less.


Sorry I slightly misread your post on the Gerrard thing - we disagree on what he's worth tho and I do think its possible we wait for him if he wants us
There are alternatives of course - I hear Gavi has an affordable release clause etc etc
Online Gods_Left_Boot

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19376 on: Today at 11:41:40 am »
True that Dortmund won't want to lose Haaland and Bellingham in the same summer. Not ideal, but personally I'd be ok with doing a Keita-style deal, buy him this summer but leave him another year at Dortmund.
Online CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19377 on: Today at 11:44:14 am »
One thing we may look at with Bellingham is he may be more willing to come and spend his career here. With some foreign players, esp if you sign them relatively young, they can often look to move to other leagues later in their career. I highly doubt we're wanting to sign a young mid to then lose them as they come to enter their peak years.
Offline Red Cactii

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19378 on: Today at 02:12:28 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:44:14 am
One thing we may look at with Bellingham is he may be more willing to come and spend his career here. With some foreign players, esp if you sign them relatively young, they can often look to move to other leagues later in their career. I highly doubt we're wanting to sign a young mid to then lose them as they come to enter their peak years.

I think that risk has been mitigated quite a fair bit now by the fact weve established ourselves as one of the best clubs in Europe again; were now a destination club instead of a stepping stone. Easy to forget that players are humans and may want to experience living in different countries and cultures across their career (Thiago a good example of this) and having well-rounded individuals in our squads is worth the risk that they may want to play elsewhere later on. Plus with Bellingham, he may decide later on that hed like to go live in Spain and play for a Real Madrid or Barcelona. Either way, I back the club to make the right calls; all the evidence weve seen shows they know exactly what theyre doing.
Offline lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19379 on: Today at 02:14:47 pm »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 02:12:28 pm
I think that risk has been mitigated quite a fair bit now by the fact weve established ourselves as one of the best clubs in Europe again; were now a destination club instead of a stepping stone. Easy to forget that players are humans and may want to experience living in different countries and cultures across their career (Thiago a good example of this) and having well-rounded individuals in our squads is worth the risk that they may want to play elsewhere later on. Plus with Bellingham, he may decide later on that hed like to go live in Spain and play for a Real Madrid or Barcelona. Either way, I back the club to make the right calls; all the evidence weve seen shows they know exactly what theyre doing.

Get Bellingham at 19, and he can have the best of both worlds and see where we are in 5 years time.
If he moves then and develops as many people think-----the transfer fee will be monumental.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19380 on: Today at 02:25:25 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 02:14:47 pm
Get Bellingham at 19, and he can have the best of both worlds and see where we are in 5 years time.
If he moves then and develops as many people think-----the transfer fee will be monumental.

Or get the midfielder most ready to contribute right now. Not really interested about what happens in 5 years time.
Online El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19381 on: Today at 02:28:17 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:25:25 pm
Or get the midfielder most ready to contribute right now. Not really interested about what happens in 5 years time.

Isn't the point that he's already in the discussion for that?
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19382 on: Today at 02:55:34 pm »
I won't be surprised if we go with a more attacking No.8 next season, or even with a No.10. Looking at Carvalho, he looks like the typical No.10 ...

https://youtu.be/SnIWC8FcLzo

Considering that we also have Firmino, Jones and Elliott who can play that role, it would be the natural development of this LFC team ...
Online tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19383 on: Today at 03:05:34 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:55:34 pm
I won't be surprised if we go with a more attacking No.8 next season, or even with a No.10. Looking at Carvalho, he looks like the typical No.10 ...

https://youtu.be/SnIWC8FcLzo

Considering that we also have Firmino, Jones and Elliott who can play that role, it would be the natural development of this LFC team ...

Jones hasn't ever really played as a 10, he was usually a wide forward for the youth teams.  Firmino has never made it work consistently under Klopp either, the depth of his passing range isn't suited to the role, he's more of a second striker.  Elliott I absolutely agree is someone who could play that role, he's perfect for it.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19384 on: Today at 03:10:57 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:05:34 pm
Jones hasn't ever really played as a 10, he was usually a wide forward for the youth teams.  Firmino has never made it work consistently under Klopp either, the depth of his passing range isn't suited to the role, he's more of a second striker.  Elliott I absolutely agree is someone who could play that role, he's perfect for it.

Both Firmino and Jones have the tools to play the role. It doesn't means they will play there, but they are options. I wish people stop with this dogmatic approach, because we haven't always played our current 4-3-3, and we also won't play it forever. Teams evolve and use different setups, especially teams with a squad as deep as ours ...
Online tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19385 on: Today at 03:13:05 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 03:10:57 pm
Both Firmino and Jones have the tools to play the role. It doesn't means they will play there, but they are options. I wish people stop with this dogmatic approach, because we haven't always played our current 4-3-3, and we also won't play it forever. Teams evolve and use different setups, especially teams with a squad as deep as ours ...

I think Jones potentially does, but not Firmino.  We've tried him there loads of times and it's just not worked out, even behind an out-and-out striker like Origi.

Said it in another thread, but the game does look like it's slowly coming back to having a more traditional 10 role to the fore again.  De Bruyne effectively played as a 10 against us on the weekend.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19386 on: Today at 03:17:08 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:13:05 pm
I think Jones potentially does, but not Firmino.  We've tried him there loads of times and it's just not worked out, even behind an out-and-out striker like Origi.

Said it in another thread, but the game does look like it's slowly coming back to having a more traditional 10 role to the fore again.  De Bruyne effectively played as a 10 against us on the weekend.

We have never really used Firmino in the No.10 role, at least not in the way he was playing it at Hoffenheim ...

https://youtu.be/fRDTqcJUumM
Offline lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19387 on: Today at 03:33:54 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:25:25 pm
Or get the midfielder most ready to contribute right now. Not really interested about what happens in 5 years time.
The club are, always. Bellingham is considered by far and away one of the best talents in his age group, if not THE talent. Considering he's playing Bundasliga week in week out now, he should be ready next January or June for us. Not to mention a World Cup this November he should feature in.

The money is irrelevant, providing we want the player and he is a priority for Klopp. Hell, if Klopp signs a 19 year old he may even reconsider his own longevity at the club, or if he doesn't he hands on a top player to the next fella.

There might be other players we prefer to Bellingham but that consideration should not be on price; especially as we don't have gaping holes elsewhere in the squad.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19388 on: Today at 04:07:21 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:28:17 pm
Isn't the point that he's already in the discussion for that?

Exactly. Bellingham isn't just 'good for his age', he'd be someone we'd be strongly looking at if he was 23 or 24 and playing the exact same way. Lad's got more than 140 senior club/international appearances, which is more than Tchouameni who is four years his senior.
Online TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19389 on: Today at 04:47:18 pm »
Id be very hesitant to say that about any player

None of us really know the clubs system.  No one saw Fabinho, Firmino or Jota as good signings.
Were projecting our fantasies onto a comb over of knowledge
Online El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19390 on: Today at 04:51:49 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:47:18 pm
Id be very hesitant to say that about any player

None of us really know the clubs system.  No one saw Fabinho, Firmino or Jota as good signings.
Were projecting our fantasies onto a comb over of knowledge

Did they not?  ???
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19391 on: Today at 04:52:55 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:47:18 pm
Id be very hesitant to say that about any player

None of us really know the clubs system.  No one saw Fabinho, Firmino or Jota as good signings.
Were projecting our fantasies onto a comb over of knowledge

Firmino was really popular among the fanbase as a potential signing back in 2014 after his big goalscoring season in the Bundesliga. He was the Nkunku of that era  ;D

I wouldn't ever claim to guess the club's number one target in a position, but I don't think it's particularly hard to imagine them having Bellingham on one of their lists.

I think sometimes there's this idea that our targets are always who fans would least expect, but it's not always the case. The likes of Salah, Alisson, Virgil, Keita, Konate were all fairly obvious targets for us to pursue, for example.
Online TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19392 on: Today at 04:59:10 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:51:49 pm
Did they not?  ???
No, I cant remember anyone being particularly interested in Fabinho or Jota 
Bobby only came to the fore after we were linked with him .which was for a fair time
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19393 on: Today at 05:11:03 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:59:10 pm
No, I cant remember anyone being particularly interested in Fabinho or Jota 
Bobby only came to the fore after we were linked with him .which was for a fair time

Both Manchester clubs were interested in Fabinho six months before we signed him and a move to Atletico broke down because of their transfer ban.  Fabinho made his intent to leave Monaco clear and quite a few were after him, we seemingly jumped the queue. 

Wolves basically gave Jota away because Nuno Sanchez thought he'd reached his peak.  The loon.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19394 on: Today at 05:15:02 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:59:10 pm
No, I cant remember anyone being particularly interested in Fabinho or Jota 
Bobby only came to the fore after we were linked with him .which was for a fair time

Don't think anyone's disputing that our eventual signings can be players who haven't been tipped as potential targets by fans... but that doesn't mean we can't make a fair guess at players we'll be looking. Bellingham, for me, is someone we'll obviously be scouting - doesn't mean we'll move for him though.

FWIW, think Fabinho would have been a popular choice if we knew we'd be signing a DM. At the time, that was Henderson's position and it wasn't clear we were in the market for someone in that position. Do remember BabuYagu flagging him as a perfect Klopp DM though.

Jota, hardly anyone suggested as a potential signing, that's fair.

Bobby is definitely wrong though, he had a brilliant campaign in 13/14 and loads wanted him in the summer. But we didn't sign him until the following year.
