Why are people discussing buying Chelsea players? Is there some sort of fire sale about to happen??
Judging by the summer of 2021, their squad is much better than ours. In fact the difference between the two is sobering.
A great man from Manchester once said "Something's not quite right at Liverpool."
Mason Mount is a completely different sort of player, and would come with an insane 'English and highly rated' mark-up, before even considering Chelsea actually selling him to us. Let him go wherever his best mate Rice goes (did you know they played together as kids?).
