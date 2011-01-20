« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:25:07 pm
I like(d) Pulisic, although last nights game he was the invisible man, awful.

BUT, every season since his last at BVB, seems to be punctuated with about 3/4 injury or illness breaks which has gone some way to stalling his career.  Still only 23 mind, he has played a lot of football already both at club level and for USA.

Yep.  Moments of brilliance constantly throughout his career but blighted by injuries and inconsistent playing time.

Just hasn't kicked on:
21/22:  6 goals, 4 assists, in 29 games (~1700 minutes)
20/21:  6 goals, 4 assists, in 43 games (~2500 minutes)
19/20:  11 goals, 10 assists in 34 games (~2300 minutes)
18/19 (BVB):  7 goals, 6 assists in 30 games (~1700 minutes)
17/18 (BVB):  5 goals, 7 assists in 42 games (~3000 minutes)
16/17 (BVB):  5 goals, 13 assists in 43 games (~2300 minutes)

Most productive season was 19/20 at Chelsea (highlighted by his substitute performance at Anfield in our 5-3 win).  But the most minutes he's ever played was back in 17/18 as a teenager at BVB.  At that point, you'd expected a World Class player that's going to up his goal-scoring and maintain his dribbling/creativity and playing consistently at the highest level, but it hasn't really happened for him outside of 1 year at Chelsea.

Will he ever reach the heights?  Who knows.  But if he wasn't at Chelsea, he could be the type that Klopp would sign for cheap (after he "failed"), and he'd take his game to the next level (fitness provided).
King Kenny.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:35:23 pm
Im not sold on him yet. Would love to see what the stats community think.
https://fbref.com/en/players/9674002f/Mason-Mount
Mount is good.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:12:54 pm

For those who keep asking what positions he plays/takes up.


So Longer Term Bobby Replacement it feels like?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 09:24:27 pm
So Longer Term Bobby Replacement it feels like?

Think a lot will depend on how he develops physically.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:27:57 pm
Think a lot will depend on how he develops physically.
Yea, He looks like a player who can dominate Zone 14 area currently mostly Bobby, does that, Mane done it well too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 04:12:00 pm
In terms of ability and style, he feels like a good Firmino replacement for the false 9 position.

Not sure you could count on Havertz to be a prolific scorer so in this hypothetical situation you'd need players who played wide left and wide right who'd score relatively frequently (ability to get +20 goals across all comps).

Our attack is great but one area I feel we could improve on is decision making. Havertz is not the fastest but his movement and decision making are insanely good for a 22 years old player and his qualities fits perfectly with our wide forwards. It's rare to find a player with his intelligence, a perfect replacement for Firmino if we don't extend his contract.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Caston on Today at 04:48:35 pm
Liverpool are among the clubs tracking 25m-rated Gleison Bremer, but Inter understood to be leading the race for 25-year-old Torino defender.

https://www.goal.com/en/news/liverpool-interested-in-eur25m-rated-gleison-bremer-but-inter-in-/blt9c992197684c211d
6'2(1.88m) and per Sofascore wins 47% of Aerial Duels. Yea He not getting Signed by Liverpool, Liverpool looks for guys who are dominant in the Air and are 1.9 Meters(6'3 and up)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 09:51:07 pm
6'2(1.88m) and per Sofascore wins 47% of Aerial Duels. Yea He not getting Signed by Liverpool, Liverpool looks for guys who are dominant in the Air and are 1.9 Meters(6'3 and up)

Gomez says hello!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 09:51:34 pm
Gomez says hello!
Gomez is currently at 73% winning Aerial Duels this season in the PL. He normally above 60% in the Air.
Gomez is above Average in the Air and was normally rotated vs team that used a big target man.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 09:57:30 pm
Gomez is currently at 73% winning Aerial Duels this season in the PL. He normally above 60% in the Air.
Gomez is above Average in the Air and was normally rotated vs team that used a big target man.

Gomez is also homegrown and the quickest CB in the league.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 06:38:02 pm
This wont be a popular opinion, but Id take Mason Mount. Probably the most consistent Chelsea attacker the last 3 seasons, still young with bags of experience, and HG.
Hair Gel ?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 09:50:02 pm
Our attack is great but one area I feel we could improve on is decision making. Havertz is not the fastest but his movement and decision making are insanely good for a 22 years old player and his qualities fits perfectly with our wide forwards. It's rare to find a player with his intelligence, a perfect replacement for Firmino if we don't extend his contract.

Given Chelsea paid 100m for Havertz, we can forget about him. Brilliant player though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:04:45 pm
Gomez is also homegrown and the quickest CB in the league.
This also. Gomez is very good next to a Dominant Aerial type. He above average in the Air just not dominant
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 10:15:25 pm
This also. Gomez is very good next to a Dominant Aerial type. He above average in the Air just not dominant

TBF that is what you said we look for though  ;D

It was more a tongue in cheek comment from me though to be honest.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Was very impressed with Nunez(Konate did deal with well was a great duel)
Think he would be great at us.

But it wont happen unless a forward leaves. Maybe one for 2023
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 09:14:27 pm
How much would Nunez cost? Could be a long term Bobby replacement?

Id guess he would cost around £50m same as Diaz.

See how he does at Anfield next week hopefully not very well !

Bowen bagged one tonight again good player.
