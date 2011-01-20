I like(d) Pulisic, although last nights game he was the invisible man, awful.



BUT, every season since his last at BVB, seems to be punctuated with about 3/4 injury or illness breaks which has gone some way to stalling his career. Still only 23 mind, he has played a lot of football already both at club level and for USA.



Yep. Moments of brilliance constantly throughout his career but blighted by injuries and inconsistent playing time.Just hasn't kicked on:21/22: 6 goals, 4 assists, in 29 games (~1700 minutes)20/21: 6 goals, 4 assists, in 43 games (~2500 minutes)19/20: 11 goals, 10 assists in 34 games (~2300 minutes)18/19 (BVB): 7 goals, 6 assists in 30 games (~1700 minutes)17/18 (BVB): 5 goals, 7 assists in 42 games (~3000 minutes)16/17 (BVB): 5 goals, 13 assists in 43 games (~2300 minutes)Most productive season was 19/20 at Chelsea (highlighted by his substitute performance at Anfield in our 5-3 win). But the most minutes he's ever played was back in 17/18 as a teenager at BVB. At that point, you'd expected a World Class player that's going to up his goal-scoring and maintain his dribbling/creativity and playing consistently at the highest level, but it hasn't really happened for him outside of 1 year at Chelsea.Will he ever reach the heights? Who knows. But if he wasn't at Chelsea, he could be the type that Klopp would sign for cheap (after he "failed"), and he'd take his game to the next level (fitness provided).