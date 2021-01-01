Liverpool have finalised a deal for Fabio Carvalho that will see the exciting winger join from Fulham for 5m (£4.18m) plus add-ons in the summer, bringing to an end a chase the club had failed to complete on deadline day of the most recent transfer window.Carvalho was all set to swap west London for Merseyside in January after negotiations between both parties eventually led to a £8.4m fee being agreed upon  Fulham had rejected Liverpools opening offer of £5m  but ultimately time ran out for the transfer to be rubber-stamped, in large part due to the complex nature of the talks. Jürgen Klopp never lost interest in the 19-year-old, however, and with his contract ending in the summer, was determined to sign him before he became a free transfer and thus hugely attractive to rival bidders.