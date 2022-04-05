Why would we give a shit where the money goes if the figures are not that much dissimilar?



We would never have the money for Mbappe or Haaland. Its way above what we have and what we can commit.



How we afford Mbappe:£400k/week on a 5-year contractPlus £50m signing fee spread over 5 years.Total cost = £154mIf we signed - for example - a top quality player for £75m and paid them £250k/week plus a £15m signing fee, few would be saying we couldn't afford it, yet the total cost would be £155mI think Nike would need to play a key part in us getting Mbappe. Not to contribute to his wages, but to open business opportunities to him. It's been said before, but people may need reminding (); one of our shareholders is Le Bron James, who is a senior Nike figure and has already had some limited clothing range collaboration with Mbappe. Nike would want to leverage the increased exposure and image Mbappe would get from playing for an established giant and truly global club. RM are an Adidas club, so that presents an element of difficulty. Him being at Liverpool could up his overall income from Nike by £10-£20m a year (and yes, that's a figure plucked from the darkest recesses of my hoop)Saying all that, I think it's massively odds-on he'll either stay with PSG or move to RM.And, as has been said, do we actually need him? Especially if Mo stays.If he doesn't come here, then I hope he stays put. PSG are just a plastic club and offer less threat to us in Europe than a rejuvenated RM. But more pertinently, if Mbappe stays at PSG, RM go all out to sign Haaland. I really don't want that shower of cheating, sportwashing shite from Abu Dhabi having him rattling in a shit ton of goals and making it even harder for us to win the PL.