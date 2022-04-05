« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19120 on: April 5, 2022, 04:42:58 pm »
Quote from: Machae on April  5, 2022, 03:41:57 pm
I still get nightmares over Bayer Leverkusen when Ged was in charge

Didi getting subbed off for Smicer when I think we were either 1-1 on the night or 2-1 down but going through on away goals...Would have had United in the semis too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19121 on: Yesterday at 10:53:50 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on April  4, 2022, 05:39:44 pm
Haha nice one. Ta. Yeah, remember Di Maria having a boss first half hour. Only taking one touch for everything. Whipping balls all over the shop and that fucking eagle ;D

Thought that night he was gonna be some player.

Remember the atmosphere being fucking brilliant.

Yeah that semi was gutting. Played well an all

If I remember right, we absolutely battered them in the first half, and then Babel got sent off for touching a players face. They then won 2-1.

We then battered them like 4-0 at home, with Lucas scoring an absolute fantastic goal, which I thought was Torres at first with the skill and composure he had taking it, and them having similar hair at the time
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:55:56 am by Stockholm Syndrome »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19122 on: Yesterday at 12:09:34 pm »
Maybe a random shout, but wonder if Konrad Laimer is someone we might look at this summer if the likes of Tchouameni are too pricey/go elsewhere? Really good profile, pressing monster according to the stats, has come through the Red Bull system, only has a year left on his deal at Leipzig and is just 24.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19123 on: Yesterday at 12:15:36 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 12:09:34 pm
Maybe a random shout, but wonder if Konrad Laimer is someone we might look at this summer if the likes of Tchouameni are too pricey/go elsewhere? Really good profile, pressing monster according to the stats, has come through the Red Bull system, only has a year left on his deal at Leipzig and is just 24.
Been heavily linked with United, no surprise with Rangnick, he's talked about the team needing more athleticism and physicality.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19124 on: Yesterday at 12:31:55 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 12:09:34 pm
Maybe a random shout, but wonder if Konrad Laimer is someone we might look at this summer if the likes of Tchouameni are too pricey/go elsewhere? Really good profile, pressing monster according to the stats, has come through the Red Bull system, only has a year left on his deal at Leipzig and is just 24.
Always liked Laimer - his injury record on the surface looks poor but when you delve into it the main issue was an ankle fracture that put him out for a season from a bad tackle sustained when playing. Utd have been linked given the Rangnick factor, but he'd suit us more. Be of big benefit to them. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19125 on: Yesterday at 12:35:44 pm »
Yeah, was the United links that got me wondering if he'd be someone we'd be interested in. He seems to tick a lot of the boxes we like, and won't be particularly expensive given the contract situation. And as you say Drinks, his injury record is largely dominated by one really bad one with a few other minor absences scattered in there.

Maybe not quite our level though, would make sense for United.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19126 on: Yesterday at 12:54:28 pm »
Fabrizio Romano@FabrizioRomano.5m
Jürgen Klopp on Erling Haaland deal for Liverpool: No chance! We wont be going there. The numbers involved are just crazy  well be having nothing to do with it, reports Reuters via Bild. #LFC To be honest, I dont want anything to do with it. Its not fun.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19127 on: Yesterday at 12:57:45 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 12:54:28 pm
Fabrizio Romano@FabrizioRomano.5m
Jürgen Klopp on Erling Haaland deal for Liverpool: No chance! We wont be going there. The numbers involved are just crazy  well be having nothing to do with it, reports Reuters via Bild. #LFC To be honest, I dont want anything to do with it. Its not fun.

We obviously sounded out the numbers in that case, no surprise I guess as he's going to score a shit load of goals wherever he goes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19128 on: Yesterday at 12:59:09 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 12:54:28 pm
Fabrizio Romano@FabrizioRomano.5m
Jürgen Klopp on Erling Haaland deal for Liverpool: No chance! We wont be going there. The numbers involved are just crazy  well be having nothing to do with it, reports Reuters via Bild. #LFC To be honest, I dont want anything to do with it. Its not fun.

But Klopp remains strangely silent on Mbappe. Hmm.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19129 on: Yesterday at 01:01:23 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 12:59:09 pm
But Klopp remains strangely silent on Mbappe. Hmm.

At least with Mbappe the majority of the money will be going to the player and not his dad and dodgy agent. Can't see us getting him either though which is fine as we don't need him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19130 on: Yesterday at 01:19:55 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 01:01:23 pm
At least with Mbappe the majority of the money will be going to the player and not his dad and dodgy agent. Can't see us getting him either though which is fine as we don't need him.

Mbappe is represented by family members, so at least part of his signing-on fee will go to his family. Still, the numbers around Haaland's transfer are crazier ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19131 on: Yesterday at 01:20:53 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 01:01:23 pm
At least with Mbappe the majority of the money will be going to the player and not his dad and dodgy agent. Can't see us getting him either though which is fine as we don't need him.

It'll all be Nike's money anyway, given they're going to give us an extra £20m a year to sign him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19132 on: Yesterday at 01:21:36 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 01:01:23 pm
At least with Mbappe the majority of the money will be going to the player and not his dad and dodgy agent. Can't see us getting him either though which is fine as we don't need him.

True, the transfer talk around Haaland and in particular is really icky.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19133 on: Yesterday at 01:23:59 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 12:59:09 pm
But Klopp remains strangely silent on Mbappe. Hmm.

He hasn't remained silent on Mbappe  ;D

Quote
Okay, from a sporting point of view, there are not a lot of reasons to not sign him. What a player he is.

But it is about the money, of course. No chance. Absolutely no chance.

Sorry for killing that story.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19134 on: Yesterday at 01:25:25 pm »
Spoilsport.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19135 on: Yesterday at 01:29:30 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 01:25:25 pm
Spoilsport.

Sorry  ;D

But on a positive note, We don't really need him anyway.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19136 on: Yesterday at 01:45:00 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 12:54:28 pm
Fabrizio Romano@FabrizioRomano.5m
Jürgen Klopp on Erling Haaland deal for Liverpool: No chance! We wont be going there. The numbers involved are just crazy  well be having nothing to do with it, reports Reuters via Bild. #LFC To be honest, I dont want anything to do with it. Its not fun.

yet all well hear if he does sign for Abu Dhabi is what a bargain he is at 75 mill or whatever his clause is. The fact they are also paying about 50m in commission to his greedy agent and father will be soon forgotten, as well as what will be outrageous wages - that they of course will hide a huge chunk of.

This transfer will be one if not the most expensive made in this league.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19137 on: Yesterday at 02:20:26 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 01:19:55 pm
Mbappe is represented by family members, so at least part of his signing-on fee will go to his family. Still, the numbers around Haaland's transfer are crazier ...

Why would we give a shit where the money goes if the figures are not that much dissimilar?

We would never have the money for Mbappe or Haaland. Its way above what we have and what we can commit.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19138 on: Yesterday at 03:32:34 pm »
Interesting that Klopp hasn't commented on Mbappe though.  ???
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19139 on: Yesterday at 04:10:30 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 02:20:26 pm
Why would we give a shit where the money goes if the figures are not that much dissimilar?

We would never have the money for Mbappe or Haaland. Its way above what we have and what we can commit.


How we afford Mbappe:

£400k/week on a 5-year contract
Plus £50m signing fee spread over 5 years.

Total cost = £154m

If we signed - for example - a top quality player for £75m and paid them £250k/week plus a £15m signing fee, few would be saying we couldn't afford it, yet the total cost would be £155m

I think Nike would need to play a key part in us getting Mbappe. Not to contribute to his wages, but to open business opportunities to him. It's been said before, but people may need reminding ( :P); one of our shareholders is Le Bron James, who is a senior Nike figure and has already had some limited clothing range collaboration with Mbappe. Nike would want to leverage the increased exposure and image Mbappe would get from playing for an established giant and truly global club. RM are an Adidas club, so that presents an element of difficulty. Him being at Liverpool could up his overall income from Nike by £10-£20m a year (and yes, that's a figure plucked from the darkest recesses of my hoop)

Saying all that, I think it's massively odds-on he'll either stay with PSG or move to RM.

And, as has been said, do we actually need him? Especially if Mo stays.

If he doesn't come here, then I hope he stays put. PSG are just a plastic club and offer less threat to us in Europe than a rejuvenated RM. But more pertinently, if Mbappe stays at PSG, RM go all out to sign Haaland. I really don't want that shower of cheating, sportwashing shite from Abu Dhabi having him rattling in a shit ton of goals and making it even harder for us to win the PL.



Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19140 on: Yesterday at 04:22:12 pm »
He's already apparently on more than that though, so why would he take a pay cut? If he stays at PSG they'll probably pay him close to double that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19141 on: Yesterday at 04:23:10 pm »
Mbappe wants Madrid. But i've a feeling they are struggling to afford him. Talk is that they are banking on him being a supporter in order to get the signing on fee down. Madrid won't have an issue paying blockbuster wages, but the signing on fee won't be huge.

These "free" Transfers are just as expensive. Mbappe wanted Madrid but not so much as to forgo a 50-100 million signing on fee.

Have a feeling he will end up extending with PSG.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19142 on: Yesterday at 04:32:00 pm »
Quote from: Jayo10 on Yesterday at 04:23:10 pm

Have a feeling he will end up extending with PSG.
I think PSG's next manager will be Zidane, partly to ensure the above, and partly for the Champions League experience.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19143 on: Yesterday at 04:37:55 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 04:22:12 pm
He's already apparently on more than that though, so why would he take a pay cut? If he stays at PSG they'll probably pay him close to double that.


Obviously we can't know if Qatar follow the Abu Dhabi method of secret payments into hidden bank accounts, but every source quoting his current salary has it somewhere between £425k and £470k/week.

Plenty of reports talking about PSG promising him around £800k/week, and that RM looking at a salary of around £600k/week (including signing-on fee)

The figures I gave would be around £600k/week (£400k plus £200k) plus around a further £200k/week through enhanced Nike payments due to his increased marketability and increased collaborations with James.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19144 on: Yesterday at 04:43:42 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 04:10:30 pm

How we afford Mbappe:

£400k/week on a 5-year contract
Plus £50m signing fee spread over 5 years.

Total cost = £154m

If we signed - for example - a top quality player for £75m and paid them £250k/week plus a £15m signing fee, few would be saying we couldn't afford it, yet the total cost would be £155m

I think Nike would need to play a key part in us getting Mbappe. Not to contribute to his wages, but to open business opportunities to him. It's been said before, but people may need reminding ( :P); one of our shareholders is Le Bron James, who is a senior Nike figure and has already had some limited clothing range collaboration with Mbappe. Nike would want to leverage the increased exposure and image Mbappe would get from playing for an established giant and truly global club. RM are an Adidas club, so that presents an element of difficulty. Him being at Liverpool could up his overall income from Nike by £10-£20m a year (and yes, that's a figure plucked from the darkest recesses of my hoop)

Saying all that, I think it's massively odds-on he'll either stay with PSG or move to RM.

And, as has been said, do we actually need him? Especially if Mo stays.

If he doesn't come here, then I hope he stays put. PSG are just a plastic club and offer less threat to us in Europe than a rejuvenated RM. But more pertinently, if Mbappe stays at PSG, RM go all out to sign Haaland. I really don't want that shower of cheating, sportwashing shite from Abu Dhabi having him rattling in a shit ton of goals and making it even harder for us to win the PL.

Stop talking sense. KH has already decided that we can't afford him, and that's it ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19145 on: Yesterday at 04:46:11 pm »
Fucking hell :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19146 on: Yesterday at 04:50:47 pm »
Has the Aston Martin been delivered to Anfield yet in preparation?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19147 on: Yesterday at 05:06:03 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 04:37:55 pm

Obviously we can't know if Qatar follow the Abu Dhabi method of secret payments into hidden bank accounts, but every source quoting his current salary has it somewhere between £425k and £470k/week.

Plenty of reports talking about PSG promising him around £800k/week, and that RM looking at a salary of around £600k/week (including signing-on fee)

The figures I gave would be around £600k/week (£400k plus £200k) plus around a further £200k/week through enhanced Nike payments due to his increased marketability and increased collaborations with James.


So he would be on almost 350-400k a week more than then likes of Van Dijk and Trent. Is that feasible?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19148 on: Yesterday at 05:13:13 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 05:06:03 pm
So he would be on almost 350-400k a week more than then likes of Van Dijk and Trent. Is that feasible?



He'd be on a salary of £400k/week - same as what Salah is reported to be close to agreeing.

The rest is comprised of a signing fee (in lieu of us having to pay a transfer fee). I think players understand that a top player moving on a free will snaffle a very large signing fee from the club they move to.

It's definitely feasible that we *could* do it (my posts were in response to claim that we couldn't afford that kind of money)

I don't think we *will* do it, though.

The way that Jota and Diaz have instantly fitted in and look so brilliant (and both, like Mbappe, favour playing on the left), along with Mo staying, makes it very unlikely and not particularly necessary.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19149 on: Yesterday at 05:47:59 pm »
Ffs who started the the Mbappe talk again? We cant afford Haaland, ummin and aahin about extending Mos deal but were rich enough to get Mbappe?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19150 on: Yesterday at 05:53:43 pm »
Self-flagellation
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19151 on: Yesterday at 05:55:03 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 05:47:59 pm
Ffs who started the the Mbappe talk again? We cant afford Haaland, ummin and aahin about extending Mos deal but were rich enough to get Mbappe?


Haaland would involve a transfer fee, a massive double 'sweetener' payment to that twat Raiola and Haaland Snr, plus wages in the same bracket as Mbappe.

The only reason Mbappe becomes affordable is because he'd be available on a free, and there's only one parasite due a fee (and reportedly much less than the two parasites feeding off Haaland)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19152 on: Yesterday at 06:25:29 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 05:55:03 pm

Haaland would involve a transfer fee, a massive double 'sweetener' payment to that twat Raiola and Haaland Snr, plus wages in the same bracket as Mbappe.

The only reason Mbappe becomes affordable is because he'd be available on a free, and there's only one parasite due a fee (and reportedly much less than the two parasites feeding off Haaland)

The two deals, financially, will likely not be that far apart. Sure I imagine Haaland might end up being slightly higher due to the agent/Dad fee's, but beyond that you'd expect the transfer fee/signing on fee to not be a million miles apart, and both likely wanting similar wages.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19153 on: Yesterday at 06:26:08 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 04:32:00 pm
I think PSG's next manager will be Zidane, partly to ensure the above, and partly for the Champions League experience.

Think you're right about this, can't imagine the Three Primadonnas being particularly inclined to respect any manager to the point they raise the level of their teammates game, but Zidane probably has the best chance of any manager in that regard.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19154 on: Yesterday at 06:41:29 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 05:13:13 pm


He'd be on a salary of £400k/week - same as what Salah is reported to be close to agreeing.

The rest is comprised of a signing fee (in lieu of us having to pay a transfer fee). I think players understand that a top player moving on a free will snaffle a very large signing fee from the club they move to.

It's definitely feasible that we *could* do it (my posts were in response to claim that we couldn't afford that kind of money)

I don't think we *will* do it, though.

The way that Jota and Diaz have instantly fitted in and look so brilliant (and both, like Mbappe, favour playing on the left), along with Mo staying, makes it very unlikely and not particularly necessary.

No agent is going to be silly enough to realise how much bigger Mbappes contract would be compared to their own client.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19155 on: Yesterday at 08:46:00 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 06:41:29 pm
No agent is going to be silly enough to realise how much bigger Mbappes contract would be compared to their own client.

Agents only care about their agent fees, and we seem to be good payers:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/60949454

Clubs are paying the agents directly, not only for transfers, but also for contract renewals. The agents couldn't care less about their clients' wages, as long as they get their agent fees ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19156 on: Yesterday at 09:24:10 pm »
How much is our next highest paid player on? Van dijk? Isnt he like 250? So if were giving salah 400 surely thats tearing apart our wage structure
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19157 on: Yesterday at 09:56:14 pm »
Quote from: Songs to Sing on Yesterday at 09:24:10 pm
How much is our next highest paid player on? Van dijk? Isnt he like 250? So if were giving salah 400 surely thats tearing apart our wage structure

It depends. Salah is likely getting a bigger guaranteed figure with less bonuses. Where as VVD will prob be earning much more than his base £200-250k given bonuses.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19158 on: Today at 01:01:40 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 01:21:36 pm
True, the transfer talk around Haaland and in particular is really icky.
I guess its fitting he's likely going to end up at City given how dodgy the deal is and how dodgy a club they are.
