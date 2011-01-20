looking forward to eternal isco monitoring links like 2014 when it comes to trickle downs from psg/madrid
First off all of you on the previous page are bastards. Secondly, we've got our new #7.
Neil Jones@neiljonesgoalNewcastle, West Ham and Southampton all keen on former Liverpool striker Taiwo Awoniyi, who is valued at £25m after a good season with Union Berlin.Reds inserted 10 per cent sell-on clause when they sold the Nigerian international last summer.#LFC
https://www.instagram.com/p/CbzfcBIM82e/ Bend Oak.
people like big dick nick.
Okie Doakie.
Why the hell did we re-sign Jay Spearing?
We're losing direction, and we need someone to give us pointers.
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 amQuote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
Definitely feels like midfield is the obvious spot to target in the transfer window. Anyway, time for a battle between our next two signings - Bellingham and Nkunku.
