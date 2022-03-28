« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 472 473 474 475 476 [477]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 894993 times)

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,887
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19040 on: March 28, 2022, 05:56:36 pm »
Quote
Liverpool could sign Marco Asensio from Real Madrid this summer, as the winger hesitates on penning a contract extension at the Bernabeu. [@sport]
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,346
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19041 on: March 28, 2022, 06:08:35 pm »
:lmao

Every single fucking year.


:lmao
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,045
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19042 on: March 28, 2022, 07:07:18 pm »
Quote from: Samie on March 28, 2022, 05:56:36 pm


He has Newcastle/Man Utd written all over him. Not good enough for this LFC team ...
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,057
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19043 on: March 28, 2022, 11:33:31 pm »
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,212
  • 🇺🇦
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19044 on: March 29, 2022, 07:54:13 am »
Thread:
How @FabrizioRomano steal the news from not famous Journalists?
https://twitter.com/NotEscapism/status/1508376280894480387?
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,045
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19045 on: March 29, 2022, 08:54:36 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on March 29, 2022, 07:54:13 am
Thread:
How @FabrizioRomano steal the news from not famous Journalists?
https://twitter.com/NotEscapism/status/1508376280894480387?

We all know that he steals news from other sources. To be honest, I couldn't care less. This is only important on Twitter, where they have this competition about who reports a news first ...
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,893
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19046 on: March 29, 2022, 08:56:03 am »
Hes bezzie mates with Salahs agent though...
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,212
  • 🇺🇦
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19047 on: March 29, 2022, 09:01:36 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on March 29, 2022, 08:54:36 am
We all know that he steals news from other sources. To be honest, I couldn't care less. This is only important on Twitter, where they have this competition about who reports a news first ...

Thanks for that captain obvious  ;D 

I am more impressed with the work he and his lackeys put in to trawl twitter to find the original sources.

Quote from: CraigDS on March 29, 2022, 08:56:03 am
Hes bezzie mates with Salahs agent though...

Considering the amount of followers he has, its a great way for agents to get a message out. Hes a social media king is Romano.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,416
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19048 on: March 29, 2022, 11:34:26 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on March 29, 2022, 08:54:36 am
We all know that he steals news from other sources. To be honest, I couldn't care less. This is only important on Twitter, where they have this competition about who reports a news first ...

I just think it's really poor form to steal news from journalists with a very low profile and not even credit them, he only selectively credits journalists with big profiles.

Quote from: Samie on March 28, 2022, 05:56:36 pm


Sport lead editor: "Team, we need some cheap clicks, what have you got?"

Sport shitkicker: "How about this sir, we've only run with it 925 times before?"

Sport lead editor: "Perfect, publish it pronto"
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,887
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19049 on: March 29, 2022, 02:00:17 pm »
Tap-in merchant! Been saying it for years. How that fool makes him look like himself a legit journo is impressive though.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,346
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19050 on: March 29, 2022, 07:19:01 pm »
Hes literally no better than Indy Kaila

But even Indy makes fun of himself and acknowledges it. 
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,778
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19051 on: March 29, 2022, 08:56:44 pm »
Just think of him as a news aggregator.
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,473
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19052 on: March 29, 2022, 09:53:12 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on March 29, 2022, 08:56:44 pm
Just think of him as a news aggregator.

News regurgitator...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 251,976
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19053 on: Yesterday at 02:54:20 pm »
So regardless of Romano, is the news flash that we're not in for Raphinha, and that we're in for some nipper from Porto?
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,552
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19054 on: Yesterday at 02:55:52 pm »
Five subs in the PL from next season. Will help from a squad management POV.
Logged

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,630
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19055 on: Yesterday at 03:12:14 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 02:55:52 pm
Five subs in the PL from next season. Will help from a squad management POV.

Need Peters updated squad list for this
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,984
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19056 on: Yesterday at 03:30:41 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 03:12:14 pm
Need Peters updated squad list for this

I'll have a go

Alisson Adrian Karius Kelleher Alexander-Arnold Van Dijk Wilson Ejaria
Alisson Salah Karius Mane Alexander-Arnold Van Diaz Elliott Ejaria
Alisson Adrian Van Jota Kelleher Klopp-Arnold Van Robbo Wilson Ejaria
Alisson Thiago Alcantarnold Karius Tsimikas Alexander-Jones Van Firmino Woodburn Ejaria
Alisson Fabinho Karius Kelleher Henderson-Arnold Van Naby Gordon Ejaria

Think that makes sense
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,630
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19057 on: Yesterday at 03:34:45 pm »
 :lmao
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 03:30:41 pm
I'll have a go

Alisson Adrian Karius Kelleher Alexander-Arnold Van Dijk Wilson Ejaria
Alisson Salah Karius Mane Alexander-Arnold Van Diaz Elliott Ejaria
Alisson Adrian Van Jota Kelleher Klopp-Arnold Van Robbo Wilson Ejaria
Alisson Thiago Alcantarnold Karius Tsimikas Alexander-Jones Van Firmino Woodburn Ejaria
Alisson Fabinho Karius Kelleher Henderson-Arnold Van Naby Gordon Ejaria

Think that makes sense

Logged

Offline an fear dearg

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 939
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19058 on: Yesterday at 05:03:40 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 03:30:41 pm
I'll have a go

Alisson Adrian Karius Kelleher Alexander-Arnold Van Dijk Wilson Ejaria
Alisson Salah Karius Mane Alexander-Arnold Van Diaz Elliott Ejaria
Alisson Adrian Van Jota Kelleher Klopp-Arnold Van Robbo Wilson Ejaria
Alisson Thiago Alcantarnold Karius Tsimikas Alexander-Jones Van Firmino Woodburn Ejaria
Alisson Fabinho Karius Kelleher Henderson-Arnold Van Naby Gordon Ejaria

Think that makes sense

You forgot Ejaria.
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,254
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19059 on: Yesterday at 06:26:52 pm »
Ok, I must have missed this somehow. When did we sell Origi to Milan?
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,892
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19060 on: Yesterday at 07:31:25 pm »
Quote from: Samie on March 28, 2022, 05:56:36 pm
Liverpool could sign Marco Asensio from Real Madrid this summer, as the winger hesitates on penning a contract extension at the Bernabeu. [@sport]

I'm said we'll lose this from the top of the page soon. It makes me laugh every time.
Logged

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,630
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19061 on: Yesterday at 07:44:34 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 06:26:52 pm
Ok, I must have missed this somehow. When did we sell Origi to Milan?

Contracts up
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,488
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19062 on: Yesterday at 09:54:13 pm »
👀❗️𝗡𝗘𝗪: Salzburg are getting bored of waiting for Dortmund to agree a fee with them for Karim Adeyemi, with the deal being 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘄𝗲𝗲𝗸𝘀. Liverpool are interested in him, and Salzburg will be open to now deal with others.

Source: @SPORTBILD 🗞🇩🇪
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,488
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19063 on: Yesterday at 09:54:34 pm »
❗️𝙉𝙀𝙒: Real Madrid will sell Rodrygo to a Premier League team this summer for 40M (£34M) with expected arrivals of Mbappe, and Haaland. #Liverpool tracked the player for some time, and were trying to get him to join before his move to Spain.

Source: @DiarioAS & @Sport 🇪🇸🗞
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,488
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19064 on: Yesterday at 09:54:56 pm »
👀❗️𝙉𝙀𝙒: PSV star forward Cody Gakpo (22) has 𝗮𝗹𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗱𝘆 𝘀𝗽𝗼𝗸𝗲𝗻 to #Liverpool & Man City. Bayern Munich are also interested in the player.

Source: @MarcoTimmer 🇳🇱🗞
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,488
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19065 on: Yesterday at 09:55:28 pm »
Yes, I am bored
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,887
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19066 on: Yesterday at 09:58:29 pm »
Man coming here trying to take my job.
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,488
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19067 on: Yesterday at 09:59:39 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:58:29 pm
Man coming here trying to take my job.


The tweets were up at-least an hour each, gave you enough time  ;D
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,434
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19068 on: Yesterday at 10:15:26 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:58:29 pm
Man coming here trying to take my job.

Step your game up Samuel.
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,778
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19069 on: Today at 12:01:35 am »
Samie got ratioed in the mud
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,534
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19070 on: Today at 12:40:10 am »
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 09:54:34 pm
❗️𝙉𝙀𝙒: Real Madrid will sell Rodrygo to a Premier League team this summer for 40M (£34M) with expected arrivals of Mbappe, and Haaland. #Liverpool tracked the player for some time, and were trying to get him to join before his move to Spain.

Source: @DiarioAS & @Sport 🇪🇸🗞
Rodrygo a nice creative inside forward type and probably can also play the same role as Elliott
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,473
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19071 on: Today at 01:18:18 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:01:35 am
Samie got ratioed in the mud

 ;D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,733
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19072 on: Today at 02:30:08 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:58:29 pm
Man coming here trying to take my job.
Competition for roles is always good for the team.  ;D
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,753
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19073 on: Today at 03:01:28 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 02:55:52 pm
Five subs in the PL from next season. Will help from a squad management POV.
I'll believe it when I see it.  Burnley and the others will continue to vote no.

hope I'm dead wrong.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,753
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19074 on: Today at 03:09:30 am »
I was thinking about the whole Haaland / Mbappe circus .... wherever they end up will trigger a cascading "second ball" run of transfers as the signing clubs need to make room on the squad and/or wage bill to accommodate them, with ongoing trickle-down effects.

ripe territory for our transfer guys ....
Logged

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19075 on: Today at 04:00:34 am »
looking forward to eternal isco monitoring links like 2014 when it comes to trickle downs from psg/madrid :butt :butt :butt :butt
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,753
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19076 on: Today at 04:06:57 am »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 04:00:34 am
looking forward to eternal isco monitoring links like 2014 when it comes to trickle downs from psg/madrid :butt :butt :butt :butt

yeah, a lot of stuff tends to trickle down, right?  :)
Logged

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,416
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19077 on: Today at 04:44:24 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:58:29 pm
Man coming here trying to take my job.

Well we need squad depth if were going to compete for the top honours.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 472 473 474 475 476 [477]   Go Up
« previous next »
 