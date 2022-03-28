« previous next »
  The Timekeeper
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
March 28, 2022, 05:56:36 pm
Liverpool could sign Marco Asensio from Real Madrid this summer, as the winger hesitates on penning a contract extension at the Bernabeu. [@sport]
  Folically-challenged
  Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
March 28, 2022, 06:08:35 pm
:lmao

Every single fucking year.


:lmao
  Fabrizio Romanovic
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
March 28, 2022, 07:07:18 pm
Quote from: Samie on March 28, 2022, 05:56:36 pm


He has Newcastle/Man Utd written all over him. Not good enough for this LFC team ...
  Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
March 28, 2022, 11:33:31 pm
  Die Nullfünfer
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 07:54:13 am
Thread:
How @FabrizioRomano steal the news from not famous Journalists?
https://twitter.com/NotEscapism/status/1508376280894480387?
  Fabrizio Romanovic
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 08:54:36 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 07:54:13 am
Thread:
How @FabrizioRomano steal the news from not famous Journalists?
https://twitter.com/NotEscapism/status/1508376280894480387?

We all know that he steals news from other sources. To be honest, I couldn't care less. This is only important on Twitter, where they have this competition about who reports a news first ...
  Lite
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 08:56:03 am
Hes bezzie mates with Salahs agent though...
  Die Nullfünfer
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 09:01:36 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:54:36 am
We all know that he steals news from other sources. To be honest, I couldn't care less. This is only important on Twitter, where they have this competition about who reports a news first ...

Thanks for that captain obvious  ;D 

I am more impressed with the work he and his lackeys put in to trawl twitter to find the original sources.

Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 08:56:03 am
Hes bezzie mates with Salahs agent though...

Considering the amount of followers he has, its a great way for agents to get a message out. Hes a social media king is Romano.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 11:34:26 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:54:36 am
We all know that he steals news from other sources. To be honest, I couldn't care less. This is only important on Twitter, where they have this competition about who reports a news first ...

I just think it's really poor form to steal news from journalists with a very low profile and not even credit them, he only selectively credits journalists with big profiles.

Quote from: Samie on March 28, 2022, 05:56:36 pm


Sport lead editor: "Team, we need some cheap clicks, what have you got?"

Sport shitkicker: "How about this sir, we've only run with it 925 times before?"

Sport lead editor: "Perfect, publish it pronto"
  The Timekeeper
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 02:00:17 pm
Tap-in merchant! Been saying it for years. How that fool makes him look like himself a legit journo is impressive though.
  Folically-challenged
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 07:19:01 pm
Hes literally no better than Indy Kaila

But even Indy makes fun of himself and acknowledges it. 
  England Rugby Union's biggest fan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 08:56:44 pm
Just think of him as a news aggregator.
  RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 09:53:12 pm
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 08:56:44 pm
Just think of him as a news aggregator.

News regurgitator...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 02:54:20 pm
So regardless of Romano, is the news flash that we're not in for Raphinha, and that we're in for some nipper from Porto?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 02:55:52 pm
Five subs in the PL from next season. Will help from a squad management POV.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 03:12:14 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 02:55:52 pm
Five subs in the PL from next season. Will help from a squad management POV.

Need Peters updated squad list for this
  Chief Suck Up
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 03:30:41 pm
Quote from: Machae on Today at 03:12:14 pm
Need Peters updated squad list for this

I'll have a go

Alisson Adrian Karius Kelleher Alexander-Arnold Van Dijk Wilson Ejaria
Alisson Salah Karius Mane Alexander-Arnold Van Diaz Elliott Ejaria
Alisson Adrian Van Jota Kelleher Klopp-Arnold Van Robbo Wilson Ejaria
Alisson Thiago Alcantarnold Karius Tsimikas Alexander-Jones Van Firmino Woodburn Ejaria
Alisson Fabinho Karius Kelleher Henderson-Arnold Van Naby Gordon Ejaria

Think that makes sense
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 03:34:45 pm
 :lmao
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:30:41 pm
I'll have a go

Alisson Adrian Karius Kelleher Alexander-Arnold Van Dijk Wilson Ejaria
Alisson Salah Karius Mane Alexander-Arnold Van Diaz Elliott Ejaria
Alisson Adrian Van Jota Kelleher Klopp-Arnold Van Robbo Wilson Ejaria
Alisson Thiago Alcantarnold Karius Tsimikas Alexander-Jones Van Firmino Woodburn Ejaria
Alisson Fabinho Karius Kelleher Henderson-Arnold Van Naby Gordon Ejaria

Think that makes sense

