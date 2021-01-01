« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 889974 times)

Liverpool could sign Marco Asensio from Real Madrid this summer, as the winger hesitates on penning a contract extension at the Bernabeu. [@sport]
Every single fucking year.


:lmao
He has Newcastle/Man Utd written all over him. Not good enough for this LFC team ...
How @FabrizioRomano steal the news from not famous Journalists?
https://twitter.com/NotEscapism/status/1508376280894480387?
How @FabrizioRomano steal the news from not famous Journalists?
https://twitter.com/NotEscapism/status/1508376280894480387?

We all know that he steals news from other sources. To be honest, I couldn't care less. This is only important on Twitter, where they have this competition about who reports a news first ...
Hes bezzie mates with Salahs agent though...
Thanks for that captain obvious  ;D 

I am more impressed with the work he and his lackeys put in to trawl twitter to find the original sources.

Considering the amount of followers he has, its a great way for agents to get a message out. Hes a social media king is Romano.
