If Mo wont sign, the options are one more year here - not a bad option at all, as he is world class; OR he leaves in the summer, and that becomes more likely if he is disgruntled.



If he leaves this summer the list of suitors is very small, given pay demands, profile of club, and ability to win trophies. We are more likely than Barcelona to win trophies right now, but there is a sense there that they are on the up again, and the recent El Classico victory added to that. So I could see Barcelona being in the running for Mo in summer.



In terms of real money, I wouldnt trust them, at all, so player movement might come into it, although as we all know, swap deals usually work on football forums more than in real life! We are talking about people and livelihoods, and all the myriad factors that go into a move.



Still, to play along, Mo to Barcelona in exchange for Gavi and Araujo. I would do that if Mo wont sign a new deal.



Gavi is a very talented played and could easily become world class for years to come. Araujo is a talented young CB who can also cover right back to give Trent a breather, and in time could become the regular CB partner for Konate, as VVD and Matip age out. Still a long way from that, mind.



If something like this happened, Gavi and Araujo for Mo; I am taking into account a suspicion that Joe Gomez might want to leave to find more football. I would do that reluctantly, and only if the player insisted, and then at that point we would need a CB and Araujo fits the bill. Versatility to cover right back is a nice bonus too.



Obviously we would need another attacker if Mo departed and Antony at Ajax seems to be catching the eye, release clause kicking in, emerging with goals and assists, more improvement to come but seems to be going up a level and could go on to become world class, especially under Klopp.



Gavi, Araujo, Antony, Carvalho seems doable; if say Salah and Gomez wanted to look for pastures new.



Meanwhile, like all reds, I cant wait to see the rest of the season unfold. Could be very special indeed