Depends on the outgoings. If we can get a good price for Ox from some club like Aston Villa or Newcastle, we might reinvest the money in a younger midfielder.



Release :



Milner

Origi

Adrian

Karius



Sell :



AOC

Phillips

Davies

Ojo

Woodburn



Squad :



Alisson

Kelleher

Pitaluga



Van Dijk

Matip

Konate

Gomez

Van den Berg



TAA

Robertson

Tsimikas

N.Williams



Fabinho

Thiago

Henderson

Tchouameni

Keita

Jones

Elliott



Salah

Mane

Jota

Diaz

Firmino

Minamino

Carvalho



On loan :



R.Williams



SELL:Too accomplished to sit as 4th string CB. Italian / Spanish clubs likely to bid in this range.Career switch seeking playing time, this is pretty standard price for starter on newly promoted team.Same as NatUnlikely to fetch significant fee given wage demands relative to production; due to long-time service to the club, should be allowed to leave early and pick next destinationCB rotation becomes VVD, Matip, Konate, Van Den Berg. Ideally Koumetio / Clayton establish themselves in league cup games and rotate in case of injuries, or Milner acts as emergency 5th CB.LOAN:: Left midfield rotation already has Elliott and Henderson, and will need to fit in Fabio Carvalho. Curtis plays best in advanced attacking role where his dribbling ability shines, as opposed to deeper role of Thiago / Keita.: On the fence with this but if a Tsimikas type signing is made in Fabinho's position, Morton ideally goes on loan for development purposes.Milner (or Hendo) ideally rotate as 3rd choice in the Fabinho role along with a younger summer signing as 2nd choice. CM / right side midfielder becomes Thiago / Keita and Milner as 3rd choice.BUY PRIORITIES:Melissa Reddy, who is effectively a mouthpiece for the club's data team, has already stated midfield is the top priority for the summer. Assuming Carvalho counts here, as well as likely cover for Fabinho.: Desperately need RB version of Tsimikas. Don't think this player is Neco, who's delivery in the final third can be quite forced / poor.: Still no left footed back-up for Salah that can cut inside on the RW. Even if Salah is sold and a starting replacement is bought, a backup is still needed as Jota / Mane / Diaz just aren't that effective at maintaining width and taking on opponents on the right.