PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #18760 on: Yesterday at 09:43:25 pm

Carvalho is pretty clearly a forward type not a MFer. He likely to be Bobby's Replacement. Currently nobody who can dominate Zone 14 as a forward that on an expiring

He plays as a No.10 in a 4-2-3-1. I won't be surprised if we also see him as a No.8 in our setup ...
RedG13

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #18761 on: Yesterday at 09:49:05 pm

He plays as a No.10 in a 4-2-3-1. I won't be surprised if we also see him as a No.8 in our setup ...
Yes I'm Aware so did Bobby in Germany. His number suggest a forward type of 10 not a creative MF type like Elliott
PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #18762 on: Yesterday at 09:51:15 pm

Yes I'm Aware so did Bobby in Germany. His number suggest a forward type of 10 not a creative MF type like Elliott

We'll see. He is good technically, so Klopp will certainly try him at several positions ...
RedG13

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #18763 on: Yesterday at 10:01:16 pm

We'll see. He is good technically, so Klopp will certanly try him at several positions ...
Yea I expect him be able to play multiple spots but feels like a bobby replacement.
I could see if him behind Jota in 4-2-3-1 if Salah doesnt resign at all but we will see
MBL?

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #18764 on: Yesterday at 10:35:23 pm
A lot of talk about carvahlo but it seems a bit premature to me. Has he really been that good for Fulham? I honestly dont know but it seems a bit early to be saying hes a replacement for anyone in our front line?
Coolie High

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #18765 on: Yesterday at 10:57:27 pm

Yea I expect him be able to play multiple spots but feels like a bobby replacement.
I could see if him behind Jota in 4-2-3-1 if Salah doesnt resign at all but we will see

Is he strong enough physically to be a Bobby replacement?
RedG13

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #18766 on: Yesterday at 11:28:32 pm

Is he strong enough physically to be a Bobby replacement?
I'm sure he will be as he builds up strength. Im guessing bobby staying for next season, after 2023 no clue.
Asam

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #18767 on: Today at 10:51:01 am

A lot of talk about carvahlo but it seems a bit premature to me. Has he really been that good for Fulham? I honestly dont know but it seems a bit early to be saying hes a replacement for anyone in our front line?

Hes not got the presence to be a Firmino replacement, I think hes one that weve identified that has the game intelligence, versatility to be an asset, if anything Id suggest hes our Minamino replacement

Knight

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #18768 on: Today at 01:35:55 pm
And I suspect we'd have quite liked Minamino to be able to deputise for Bobby but it never quite worked out. If we're paying attention to what Carvalho currently does on a football pitch he's being bought for inside the penalty box production, which means he's a front 3 player. Whether that's down the middle or wide is another matter.
Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #18769 on: Today at 01:50:50 pm

Aurélien Tchouaméni is aiming for the Premier League and does not have any deal in place with Real Madrid. Real are focused on Kylian Mbappe.

Liverpool and Manchester United will battle it out for his signing. [@jfelixdiaz]
Machae

  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #18770 on: Today at 01:58:21 pm
So Madrid want both Mbappe and Halaand?

Could they afford both?
cdav

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #18771 on: Today at 02:02:49 pm



Think he would be ideal to add some extra athleticism and energy to our midfield. Guess the only issue is will he come here and play enough for us prior to the world cup in December?
Knight

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #18772 on: Today at 02:06:56 pm
Quite nice to know that if we want a player and are willing to pay the fee no player in world football is going to choose Utd over us these days.
CraigDS

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #18773 on: Today at 02:08:07 pm

So Madrid want both Mbappe and Halaand?

Could they afford both?

Well presumably Nike will give Madrid the same £25m a season they were going to give us if we signed him, plus the Aston Martin of course.
Barefoot Doctor

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #18774 on: Today at 03:31:57 pm

Quite nice to know that if we want a player and are willing to pay the fee no player in world football is going to choose Utd over us these days.

I suppose theres a possibility hed like the idea of going to United and being the guy the midfield is built around - because the rest of that midfield is so poor. Whereas here he wouldnt necessarily be an immediate starter, maybe more akin to Konate and getting plenty of starts but ultimately a squad player, to begin with anyway.

Midfields an intriguing one. Klopp seems to like Fab, Henderson and Thiago for massive games, but its probably not our best midfield - just maybe the best one for the big occasion. So you could probably have a situation where Tchouameni gets loads of games, either deputising for Fabinho or playing instead of Thiago.

Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Tchouameni, Keita, Elliott and Jones feels like a lovely mix in midfield, both in terms of style and age profile.
Persephone

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #18775 on: Today at 04:58:18 pm

I suppose theres a possibility hed like the idea of going to United and being the guy the midfield is built around - because the rest of that midfield is so poor. Whereas here he wouldnt necessarily be an immediate starter, maybe more akin to Konate and getting plenty of starts but ultimately a squad player, to begin with anyway.

Midfields an intriguing one. Klopp seems to like Fab, Henderson and Thiago for massive games, but its probably not our best midfield - just maybe the best one for the big occasion. So you could probably have a situation where Tchouameni gets loads of games, either deputising for Fabinho or playing instead of Thiago.

Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Tchouameni, Keita, Elliott and Jones feels like a lovely mix in midfield, both in terms of style and age profile.
No player with ambition is going to pass up an opportunity to play in this current Liverpool team, under one of the absolute best managers of his generation. The only reason he'd choose United instead is because they'll offer more money.

Sarge

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #18776 on: Today at 05:11:31 pm
Divock to AC Milan official?
CraigDS

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #18777 on: Today at 05:12:14 pm

Divock to AC Milan official?

Not seen it anywhere official.
PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #18778 on: Today at 05:15:36 pm

Divock to AC Milan official?

Nothing official yet ...
Sarge

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #18779 on: Today at 05:23:19 pm
Cheers lads.
