Quite nice to know that if we want a player and are willing to pay the fee no player in world football is going to choose Utd over us these days.



I suppose theres a possibility hed like the idea of going to United and being the guy the midfield is built around - because the rest of that midfield is so poor. Whereas here he wouldnt necessarily be an immediate starter, maybe more akin to Konate and getting plenty of starts but ultimately a squad player, to begin with anyway.Midfields an intriguing one. Klopp seems to like Fab, Henderson and Thiago for massive games, but its probably not our best midfield - just maybe the best one for the big occasion. So you could probably have a situation where Tchouameni gets loads of games, either deputising for Fabinho or playing instead of Thiago.Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Tchouameni, Keita, Elliott and Jones feels like a lovely mix in midfield, both in terms of style and age profile.