Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18520 on: Yesterday at 07:58:18 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:50:34 pm
I wouldn't mind Neves here. Absolutely ran the show today.
We were once rumoured to be interested, but it all kind of petered out, didn't it?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18521 on: Yesterday at 08:56:57 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 07:58:18 pm
We were once rumoured to be interested, but it all kind of petered out, didn't it?

It was before he went to Wolves we were being linked one summer. Can't remember if it was under Klopp or while Brendan was still here. He was still a kid at the time.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18522 on: Yesterday at 09:19:45 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:56:57 pm
It was before he went to Wolves we were being linked one summer. Can't remember if it was under Klopp or while Brendan was still here. He was still a kid at the time.
It was under Brendan. Remember that ITK lad Graeme Kelly? saying he was ours in the january transfer window. Was all but done but Rodgers ended up pulling the plug
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18523 on: Yesterday at 09:33:32 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 09:19:45 pm
It was under Brendan. Remember that ITK lad Graeme Kelly? saying he was ours in the january transfer window. Was all but done but Rodgers ended up pulling the plug

Probably demanded Leon Brittan instead.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18524 on: Yesterday at 09:42:12 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 09:19:45 pm
It was under Brendan. Remember that ITK lad Graeme Kelly? saying he was ours in the january transfer window. Was all but done but Rodgers ended up pulling the plug

We've been linked with him in January 2015, but never made a move.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/liverpool-transfer-news-ruben-neves-5053568

2.5 years later Mendes decided to move him to his "project" with the Wolves, and he's been there since ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18525 on: Yesterday at 09:47:31 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 02:43:17 pm
The accounts have everything to do with. Keep the best player in the world for what we lose out on fee or we sell him and risk success on the field.

We dont need any player at the moment.

I think one question that Klopp and co will have to answer before they decide whether or not to sell this summer is, how much does losing Salah hurt our chances at winning compared to the player(s) they'll bring in to replace him.  We'll obviously be weakened, but by how much is the question.   
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18526 on: Yesterday at 09:51:24 pm »
Neves would be a fantastice signing, still very young too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18527 on: Yesterday at 09:53:22 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 05:54:57 pm
There is a ban function too but for some reason you keep being allowed to make new profiles to continue with the same shite as what got you banned numerous times.

You can always choose to ignore him rather then keep on engaging too.  It's really not that hard. Just skip over his posts. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18528 on: Yesterday at 09:54:34 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 09:53:22 pm
You can always choose to ignore him rather then keep on engaging too.  It's really not that hard. Just skip over his posts. 

The problem is what ends up happening is many other people dont realize that Peter is full of crap and start either engaging or believing him, and others feel compelled to try to set the record straight. They may have intended to skip the posts but Im not able to because of the nonstop miss information being provided.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18529 on: Yesterday at 09:57:33 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 09:47:31 pm
I think one question that Klopp and co will have to answer before they decide whether or not to sell this summer is, how much does losing Salah hurt our chances at winning compared to the player(s) they'll bring in to replace him.  We'll obviously be weakened, but by how much is the question.   

I've started supporting LFC in the spring of 1977, when we've won our first European Cup. You can imagine my shock as a kid when I've learned that we've sold Keegan to HSV, especially since he was my favorite LFC player. A month or two later my dad read in the paper that LFC have signed some fella from Celtic as a replacement, who was completely unknown to me, and was definitely no Keegan. You know the rest ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18530 on: Yesterday at 10:59:47 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 09:54:34 pm
The problem is what ends up happening is many other people dont realize that Peter is full of crap and start either engaging or believing him, and others feel compelled to try to set the record straight. They may have intended to skip the posts but Im not able to because of the nonstop miss information being provided.

Seriously, it's not hard to skim through a bunch of posts, read the ones you want to read, and skip the rest.  It's actually really easy as I do it every day. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18531 on: Yesterday at 11:00:47 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:57:33 pm
I've started supporting LFC in the spring of 1977, when we've won our first European Cup. You can imagine my shock as a kid when I've learned that we've sold Keegan to HSV, especially since he was my favorite LFC player. A month or two later my dad read in the paper that LFC have signed some fella from Celtic as a replacement, who was completely unknown to me, and was definitely no Keegan. You know the rest ...

I'm leaning towards we should sell him if he's not going to sign.  It clearly weakens us as a team in the short term but we have to look beyond just one season. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18532 on: Yesterday at 11:04:09 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 09:51:24 pm
Neves would be a fantastice signing, still very young too.

Hes 25. Prime age but not that young. Not Bellingham or Elliott young. :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18533 on: Yesterday at 11:09:05 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 11:00:47 pm
I'm leaning towards we should sell him if he's not going to sign.  It clearly weakens us as a team in the short term but we have to look beyond just one season. 

Don't get me wrong, I'd absolutely love for Salah to finish his career with us, as well as Mane and Firmino. Salah and Mane will be effective forwards for years to come, and Firmino has all the qualities to play both the false No.9 or the attacking No.8 role in our system for years to come. Like always, it is the question of money. If their wage demands are reasonable, I'd love for all 3 of them to be with us for the next 4-5 years ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18534 on: Yesterday at 11:25:16 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 11:04:09 pm
Hes 25. Prime age but not that young. Not Bellingham or Elliott young. :D

No but a good age. ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18535 on: Yesterday at 11:28:03 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:50:34 pm
I wouldn't mind Neves here. Absolutely ran the show today.

He was outstanding today. Surprised me how good Wolves were on the ball in the second half, they done absolutely nothing in the first half.

He's certainly a really good player and I think he would perform well here. Perfect for us? Maybe not, but he's got quality about him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18536 on: Yesterday at 11:32:24 pm »
The good thing about Neves is that he can play both as a No.6 and a No.8 in our setup. He is at a good age, and with 2 years remaining on his contract, he shouldn't cost a fortune. Of course, there is also the Mendes factor ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18537 on: Yesterday at 11:39:31 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:32:24 pm
The good thing about Neves is that he can play both as a No.6 and a No.8 in our setup. He is at a good age, and with 2 years remaining on his contract, he shouldn't cost a fortune. Of course, there is also the Mendes factor ...

We do have a good relationship with Mendes to be fair
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18538 on: Yesterday at 11:44:48 pm »
We should resist pretending to know too much about the Salah situation. We do not know what we have offered. We can reasonably imagine it is the highest deal we have ever paid, but by how much, and for how long, and what the related bonus structure is it is guesswork.

Mo might sign a new deal here. I hope he does as he is a world class player and a reliable scorer of goals. You need a bit of that!
He might decide to wind his deal down and assess his Bosman options. It has some risk, as he could suffer a bad injury at the wrong time,  and that will be something he will consider.
Or he might prefer to move on this summer. It is a small list of possible suitors, and he would have to be happy with the new club, the terms offered, and of course we would need to be happy with the fee, which will still be a tidy sum, though also smaller than it might otherwise be, due to having one year on deal.

Lots of twists and turns, but they are the variables.

None of us are in a position to influence it one way or another, and neither are we privy to the fine details, so theres no point getting any knickers in a twist over it.

In the meantime we enjoy what Mo brings to the table, and we fight hard on multiple fronts in what could turn out to be an amazing season.

We are stronger than we have been in forever, and if push comes to shove and Mo departs, we are very well placed to get the recruitment spot on.

Mo is a smashing fella and a top top player. His agent seems like a slime ball, but thats all par for the course. It is just a negotiation.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18539 on: Yesterday at 11:50:42 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:32:24 pm
The good thing about Neves is that he can play both as a No.6 and a No.8 in our setup. He is at a good age, and with 2 years remaining on his contract, he shouldn't cost a fortune. Of course, there is also the Mendes factor ...

He's almost but not quite as mobile as Milner - in his late thirties, and in his last season here. There's not a chance could play as an 8 in our setup
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18540 on: Today at 12:11:11 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 11:50:42 pm
He's almost but not quite as mobile as Milner - in his late thirties, and in his last season here. There's not a chance could play as an 8 in our setup

Well, his average distance per game is just under 11 kilometers. Pretty decent, for a player with such a low mobility ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18541 on: Today at 12:19:51 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:11:11 am
Well, his average distance per game is just under 11 kilometers. Pretty decent, for a player with such a low mobility ...

Its not that he gets there, its how fast he does it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18542 on: Today at 12:30:34 am »
Neves definitely doesnt look fast enough for how we play. That can be negated by intelligence a lot of the time but I think its too big a risk and I certainly dont think hed be a good 8 in our system. I would like us to sign a good 6 who can play 8 to a good standard though. Its the only signing I think we need unless mo was to leave.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18543 on: Today at 12:42:35 am »
Neves would not be high up my list of midfielders to go for. Years ago, when he was a CL player as a teenager in Portugal, yes. But now? Not for me. Good player, good on the ball, lovely shot. He can play for sure, but we have evolved beyond his type. We now play the game with a lot of snap, and our midfielders need to be athletes.

To my mind we have an excellent older crop - Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Milner. We have the bones of an excellent younger crop - Elliot, Jones, maybe we could include Morton in that, but obviously he is only just starting. AOC seems too injured and I think he will go in summer. Keita might sign a new deal, but its touch and go for him.

We need a robust, dynamic, athletic midfielder to go with the younger crop. Who that might be, who knows Gravenberch, Bellingham, Tchoumeni, Camavinga, maybe someone else more under the radar.

Neves is moving into prime years and he definitely has his attributes, but I would like someone younger and more athletic.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18544 on: Today at 12:48:22 am »
For our style of play, it is important how fast and how accurate our midfielders release the ball, and how fast and how often they close down the opposition players. With all this talk about raw pace, I am starting to understand why some of you like Bissouma, even though he is a terribly limited player ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18545 on: Today at 03:19:07 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:11:11 am
Well, his average distance per game is just under 11 kilometers. Pretty decent, for a player with such a low mobility ...
https://fbref.com/en/players/44bfb6c5/Ruben-Neves
his pressing numbers look good for some who a mfer but pretty sure it been more as a 6 with a back 3. I know thiago keita normally help protect the counter but both are good around the box. not sure how good neves is there. He good but I'm not sold on fit he mostly played 6 with a back 3.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18546 on: Today at 03:52:55 am »
Neves isnt anywhere good enough for us.
