Neves would not be high up my list of midfielders to go for. Years ago, when he was a CL player as a teenager in Portugal, yes. But now? Not for me. Good player, good on the ball, lovely shot. He can play for sure, but we have evolved beyond his type. We now play the game with a lot of snap, and our midfielders need to be athletes.
To my mind we have an excellent older crop - Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Milner. We have the bones of an excellent younger crop - Elliot, Jones, maybe we could include Morton in that, but obviously he is only just starting. AOC seems too injured and I think he will go in summer. Keita might sign a new deal, but its touch and go for him.
We need a robust, dynamic, athletic midfielder to go with the younger crop. Who that might be, who knows
Gravenberch, Bellingham, Tchoumeni, Camavinga, maybe someone else more under the radar.
Neves is moving into prime years and he definitely has his attributes, but I would like someone younger and more athletic.