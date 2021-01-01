« previous next »
PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  

Yesterday at 08:05:50 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 07:53:34 pm
Just trying to keep the level of posts in here to the current level of shite.

Just find it weird that Fabrizio "close friend to Salah's agent" Romano was saying in Jan that discussions were ongoing. Then earlier in March he said the same thing.

Yet now, Fabrizio "close friend to Salah's agent" Romano, is saying discussions broke down in December.

You don't need to be Einstein to understand what Salah's agent is doing here. Therefore, Klopp has made a very clear statement earlier today:

https://twitter.com/SkySportsNews/status/1502252069100658688

Of course that Jurgen (like all of us) would love for Salah to sign his improved contract, but make no mistake, Salah will be gone in the summer, if he doesn't sign it at the offered terms. As a club, we are acting from the position of strength, especially after the arrival of Diaz ...
Flaccido Dongingo

  
  
  
  

Yesterday at 08:11:10 pm
Romano is a blagger, there may well be sticking points over a new contract for Salah, but that fucker wouldn't have a clue about it
newterp

  
  
  
  

Yesterday at 08:47:53 pm
Would we take:

resign Mane, Firmino and add Nkuku and Raphina (or Antony) and sell Salah?



Coolie High

  
  
  
  
  

Yesterday at 08:51:06 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 08:47:53 pm
Would we take:

resign Mane, Firmino and add Nkuku and Raphina (or Antony) and sell Salah?

No.

I dont think we would add Nkunku after just signing Diaz having Jota who prefers the wide left and resigning Mane Firmino and Carvahlo, all players who operate best from the centre/left position all right footed players also.

Most likely to have a straight replacement for Salah in Antony or Raphina who for me dont look like theyre on the verge of having a season like Salahs first season here or anything close. Will probably take a couple years for them to show that potential if its at all even in them, would say it isnt for Raphina but with Anthony who knows?

The competition will only get stronger next season in both PL and Europe, City will do what they always do and probably add Kane, Madrid will add to their squad with arguably the best player in the world(Mbappe), I would like us to keep our game changers.

It points me to a question is there anyone like Salah on the market now who is on the verge of truly exploding into a top 5 player in the world?
Hazell

  
  
  
  
  

Yesterday at 08:51:45 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 07:44:25 pm
He's a friend of the agent, I would say it's pretty much bang on

I'm a friend of Scarlett Johanson.
Henry Kissinger

  
  
  
  
  

Yesterday at 09:06:44 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:51:45 pm
I'm a friend of Scarlett Johanson.

You lucky bastard.
newterp

  
  
  
  

Yesterday at 09:09:27 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:51:45 pm
I'm a friend of Scarlett Johanson.

Creepy!!
Hazell

  
  
  
  
  

Yesterday at 09:49:41 pm
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Yesterday at 09:06:44 pm
You lucky bastard.

* In the same way that Fabrizio Romano has friends.
Samie

  
  
  
  
  

Yesterday at 10:11:19 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:51:45 pm
I'm a friend of Scarlett Johanson.

Hands off my wife!
CraigDS

  
  
  
  
  
  

Yesterday at 10:51:02 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:11:19 pm
Hands off my wife!

Your wife as in the same way Salahs agent is Fabrizios bezzie mate?
PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  

Yesterday at 10:56:21 pm
Regardless of Salah's contract situation, I am genuinely interested if the reports of Raphinha's £21 million relegation clause are genuine ...
farawayred

  
  
  
  
  

Yesterday at 10:57:23 pm
So, Mane would be playing on the right wing again next season, is that the recap?
afc turkish

  
  
  
  
  
  
    

Yesterday at 11:08:44 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:57:23 pm
So, Mane would be playing on the right wing again next season, is that the recap?

No, he's resigned, going to spend some time with the family...
PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  

Yesterday at 11:46:57 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:57:23 pm
So, Mane would be playing on the right wing again next season, is that the recap?

Not really. Salah signing a new contract is still the most likely scenario. And if he doesn't, the money from his sale will be used for the signing of another quality right-sided forward ...
RedG13

  
  
  
  

Yesterday at 11:47:13 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 03:36:19 pm
Anything to suggest they want more playing time and a new challenge? Any statement at all? Or people just need to make up dark scenarios and moan about something ...
Have no idea what they thinking. Just giving possible reasons. I would love all 3 to stay for next season, I dont expect all 3 here after 2023 summer, will all 3 be here after 2022 summer not sure right now
G Richards

  
  
  
  

Yesterday at 11:50:33 pm
Players come and go. LFC remains.

Preference is for Mo to sign a new deal and win more with us. If he doesnt sign, I can see the case for both sides - sell with a year left, or keep him for another year before he leaves on a free.

I could see PSG come in for him, if they lose Mbappe. But then again, maybe Mo will decide to wind his deal down and see what the Bosman options are?

What will be will be. Im chilled about the whole thing.
PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  

Today at 12:07:12 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 11:47:13 pm
Have no idea what they thinking. Just giving possible reasons. I would love all 3 to stay for next season, I dont expect all 3 here after 2023 summer, will all 3 be here after 2022 summer not sure right now

A few years ago, I would have probably agreed with that. However, we seem to be growing both as a club and as a team. A few years ago, a signing like Thiago would have been unusual. However, we did sign him. A few years ago, our squad was not deep enough to challenge on all 4 fronts. These days, we have no problem going after all 4 trophies.

I don't know if all of Salah, Mane and Firmino will be with us after the summer of 2023, but I certainly won't rule it out. Step by step, we seem to be creating squad depth like never before. Of course, that squad depth costs, but we are also making a lot of money these days. We are not spending ridiculous amounts on transfer fees, but we are increasing our wage bill every year. And it seems that the plan works ...
Ghost Town

  
  
  
  
  

Today at 01:06:26 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 06:42:04 pm
Like I said above, the richest club in the World will be looking for an attacker to replace Mbappe. If Salah doesn't sign his improved contract at LFC, he will be a PSG player in the summer. Still, there is a much better chance that he stays with us ...
What if he doesn't want to go to PSG?
What if he doesn't want to be 'sold' this summer? He's not a piece of meat or a used car.
What if he specifically wants to see out his contract and leave on a free? How are you going to stop him?

It's not like just pressing a button and getting the outcome you want.

I dunno you'd expect some more intelligent, level-headed thinking about transfers in the transfer thread of all places
PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  

Today at 01:22:47 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:06:26 am
What if he doesn't want to go to PSG?
What if he doesn't want to be 'sold' this summer? He's not a piece of meat or a used car.
What if he specifically wants to see out his contract and leave on a free? How are you going to stop him?

It's not like just pressing a button and getting the outcome you want.

I dunno you'd expect some more intelligent, level-headed thinking about transfers in the transfer thread of all places

The only reason why Salah wouldn't sign a new contract with us is money, and no one can offer him more money than PSG. If he is interested in competing at the very top level, while earning well, he will stay with us. You might like it or not, but that is the reality ...
farawayred

  
  
  
  
  

Today at 01:25:36 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:22:47 am
The only reason why Salah wouldn't sign a new contract with us is money, and no one can offer him more money than PSG. If he is interested in competing at the very top level, while earning well, he will stay with us. You might like it or not, but that is the reality ...
And there is the Madrid option - they can offer him both, more money and more trophies.
Ghost Town

  
  
  
  
  

Today at 01:34:44 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:22:47 am
The only reason why...

[snip]
You'll excuse me if I stop right there, being as you have no basis or knowledge on which to continue that sentence - and neither do any of us.

And once again, players are not old tat you decide to sell on ebay. They have a very big say in whether they allow themselves to be sold or decide to leave or stay or where they go etc.

You might not like it but that is the reality
PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  

Today at 01:41:31 am
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 01:25:36 am
And there is the Madrid option - they can offer him both, more money and more trophies.

Even Real Madrid can't afford Salah, after spending a fortune on Mbappe. If he leaves LFC, his only real option this summer is PSG ...
JackWard33

  
  
  
  
  

Today at 09:53:47 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:41:31 am
Even Real Madrid can't afford Salah, after spending a fortune on Mbappe. If he leaves LFC, his only real option this summer is PSG ...

This is nonsense not sure why it keeps getting repeated - he can move to any big club in the world after next season.
This summer might be different depending on fee wed want but as a free agent he can pick his club
PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  

Today at 10:05:21 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:53:47 am
This is nonsense not sure why it keeps getting repeated - he can move to any big club in the world after next season.
This summer might be different depending on fee wed want but as a free agent he can pick his club

Or, he could get injured over the course of next season, and lose millions, at the age of 31. I doubt that his greedy agent would take that risk. If £500,000 per week from PSG is on the table this summer, his agent will take it ...
JackWard33

  
  
  
  
  

Today at 10:10:47 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:05:21 am
Or, he could get injured over the course of next season, and lose millions, at the age of 31. I doubt that his greedy agent would take that risk. If £500,000 per week from PSG is on the table this summer, his agent will take it ...

His agent should definitely take it - he looks like hed be shit at footer in fairness
PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  

Today at 11:03:45 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:10:47 am
His agent should definitely take it - he looks like hed be shit at footer in fairness

Unfortunately, it is his agent who is conducting the negotiations, and he obviously wants more money. This is not about our ambition as a club, or about Mo's status with us. It is about greed, and Mo will have to take a decision: Will he stay with us, earn top money, and win things at one of the biggest clubs in the World, or he will listen to his agent, and pursue the oil money. Wijnaldum decided to pursue the oil money (£300,000 per week at PSG), and he has made a massive mistake ...
killer-heels

  
  
  
  

Today at 11:05:19 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:05:21 am
Or, he could get injured over the course of next season, and lose millions, at the age of 31. I doubt that his greedy agent would take that risk. If £500,000 per week from PSG is on the table this summer, his agent will take it ...

You are always sure of everything. Such and such is definitely happening because you say so because of course you know every decision that is going to take place.
PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  

Today at 11:10:10 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:05:19 am
You are always sure of everything. Such and such is definitely happening because you say so because of course you know every decision that is going to take place.

There is a thing called logic. It is used to make conclusions. Things are not always developing logically, but if you follow the logic, you usually come to the right conclusions ...
killer-heels

  
  
  
  

Today at 11:11:36 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:10:10 am
There is a thing called logic. It is used to make conclusions. Things are not always developing logically, but if you follow the logic, you usually come to the right conclusions ...

Yeah like the logic that dictated we could sign Mbappe. Cant get Salah to sign a new contract but we will get an even more expensive player to sign.
PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  

Today at 11:15:47 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:11:36 am
Yeah like the logic that dictated we could sign Mbappe. Cant get Salah to sign a new contract but we will get an even more expensive player to sign.

Real Madrid were forced to offer Mbappe £1.000.000 per week, in order to attract him ahead of LFC. That is how big our pulling power and our financial power is at the moment. Use the logic ...
killer-heels

  
  
  
  

Today at 11:21:47 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:15:47 am
Real Madrid were forced to offer Mbappe £1.000.000 per week, in order to attract him ahead of LFC. That is how big our pulling power and our financial power is at the moment. Use the logic ...

Yes and it was the existence of clubs that can offer that sort of money which is why we dont stand a chance to sign players like that.

Why do you think we are not offering Salah the contract he wants? Can we not afford the reported 400-500k a week he wants?
PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  

Today at 11:52:12 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:21:47 am
Yes and it was the existence of clubs that can offer that sort of money which is why we dont stand a chance to sign players like that.

Why do you think we are not offering Salah the contract he wants? Can we not afford the reported 400-500k a week he wants?

We have already offered Salah £375,000 per week, plus bonuses. His agent demands more, since PSG are offering £500,000 per week, plus bonuses.

We can offer top money, but we are not as stupud as Real Madrid to offer £1,000,000  per week to any player, because no one is worth it. Giving such money to Messi has bankrupted Barcelona ...
Offline BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,209
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18392 on: Today at 11:54:35 am »
Can't wait for the inevitable Salah to City rumours.
Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,494
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18393 on: Today at 12:00:10 pm »
Quote from: BER on Today at 11:54:35 am
Can't wait for the inevitable Salah to City rumours.


The only way that happens is on a free. He won't be sold to them.


Hell - we refused to sell Suarez to Arsenal.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,489
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18394 on: Today at 12:27:47 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:52:12 am
We have already offered Salah £375,000 per week, plus bonuses. His agent demands more, since PSG are offering £500,000 per week, plus bonuses.

We can offer top money, but we are not as stupud as Real Madrid to offer £1,000,000  per week to any player, because no one is worth it. Giving such money to Messi has bankrupted Barcelona ...

So why not offer him the £500k he wants then? Is Salah not worth it?
Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,984
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18395 on: Today at 12:29:20 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:27:47 pm
So why not offer him the £500k he wants then? Is Salah not worth it?

I would guess he would still turn it down, as I suspect he wants to leave really. He wants the Ballon d'or and leaving us he may see as his best chance of winning it.
Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,671
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18396 on: Today at 01:31:47 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:27:47 pm
So why not offer him the £500k he wants then? Is Salah not worth it?

Probably because he is turning 30 in the summer. He could still be earning close to £500,000 per week with us, but it would be performance related, and his agent obviously wants the money upfront. Anyway, lets leave that to the money guys ...

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/keita-salah-liverpool-contract-breaking-23361508
Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,666
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18397 on: Today at 02:04:46 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:29:20 pm
I would guess he would still turn it down, as I suspect he wants to leave really. He wants the Ballon d'or and leaving us he may see as his best chance of winning it.

That would be mental logic, I'm not sure there are any clubs he would stand a better chance of winning it at.

If he goes it's for the money, and if it's for the money I'm sure he'll leave on a free which will allow him to pick from a bunch of different clubs.
Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,003
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18398 on: Today at 02:10:47 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:10:10 am
There is a thing called logic. It is used to make conclusions.
You should consider using it sometimes ;)

One of the key tenets of logic is you can't draw firm conclusions from insufficient information
