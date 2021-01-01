Would we take:



resign Mane, Firmino and add Nkuku and Raphina (or Antony) and sell Salah?



No.I dont think we would add Nkunku after just signing Diaz having Jota who prefers the wide left and resigning Mane Firmino and Carvahlo, all players who operate best from the centre/left position all right footed players also.Most likely to have a straight replacement for Salah in Antony or Raphina who for me dont look like theyre on the verge of having a season like Salahs first season here or anything close. Will probably take a couple years for them to show that potential if its at all even in them, would say it isnt for Raphina but with Anthony who knows?The competition will only get stronger next season in both PL and Europe, City will do what they always do and probably add Kane, Madrid will add to their squad with arguably the best player in the world(Mbappe), I would like us to keep our game changers.It points me to a question is there anyone like Salah on the market now who is on the verge of truly exploding into a top 5 player in the world?