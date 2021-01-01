Why would we want to sell them? They are at their best years, well settled at the club. And why would they want to leave one of the greatest clubs in the World, competing for all the top honors? I understand that this is the transfer thread, but at least some sense should be used ...



Get some value back instead of leaving for free but there is value in them staying and leaving for free as Carvalho looks to get up pace with everything. Diaz should be pretty up pace on everything in the summer.I could see one of Mane or Firmino leaving if it was the right situation but have no problem leaving on free as their replacements get up speed.