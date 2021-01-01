A single quote that turned up in the Manchester Evening News and is pretty easy to misconstrue. As a transfer guru yourself Peter, do you not think it'd be slightly odd for a young, high profile player to single out a huge club he didn't like whilst simultaneously bigging up much smaller clubs? Or that he's never said anything else about us before or since, despite constantly being linked with us? Odd no? You'd think if he was that bothered about singling us out for not liking, he'd do the same if he was linked with us. Or there'd be a bit more than one single quote.
He was linked with Man Utd at the time. He probably wanted to win over their fans.
Jonathan David makes Liverpool FC claim after being tipped to sign for Manchester United
Man Utd have been tipped to make a future move for Gent forward Jonathan David.
By Richard Fay Manchester United writer
05:00, 9 FEB 2020
Gent forward Jonathan David has been tipped to make a future move to Manchester United by former Belgium international Marc Degryse.
The 20-year-old forward has shone in the Belgian First Division this season netting 12 goals and notching 8 assists in just 22 appearances.
David's recent form has seen him linked with a potential move away from Gent in the future and now he is being tipped to one day switch to Old Trafford.
Speaking in a recent interview with former Sheffield Wednesday forward Degryse, David admitted he believed in the bold prediction about a move to United.
Do not go from Gent to a small club," Degryse told David in an interview with Het Laatste Nieuw.
"Rather wait. Something big will come. And that top club will come. I think Manchester United is something for you Im sure you will be there in about a year and a half. Believe me."
Responding to that, David said: I believe you.
Although the Canadian striker is dreaming of a future move to United he admits there are many teams in England he'd like to play for, but he stressed that Liverpool are not one of them.
David added: I love all teams in the Premier League: Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, but also Southampton, Crystal Palace, Everton
I like nice teams. Im just not a big fan of Liverpool."
So, don't argue for the sake of the argument, as usual. The kid has made a stupid statement. It was 2 years ago, and it might mean nothing in modern day football, but he is not very smart, and that is always a bad sign ...