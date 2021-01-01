« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #18280 on: Today at 08:54:55 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:53:12 pm

Did they scout Porto or Lyon?
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #18281 on: Today at 08:55:34 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:53:12 pm


Aouar and Cherki double swoop.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #18282 on: Today at 08:56:21 pm
I'm guessing Porto. We have a good relationship with them despite the batterings we hand them.  :D
Original

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #18283 on: Today at 09:20:21 pm
Is us having scouts at a game news now?
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #18284 on: Today at 09:22:31 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:01:27 pm
A single quote that turned up in the Manchester Evening News and is pretty easy to misconstrue. As a transfer guru yourself Peter, do you not think it'd be slightly odd for a young, high profile player to single out a huge club he didn't like whilst simultaneously bigging up much smaller clubs? Or that he's never said anything else about us before or since, despite constantly being linked with us? Odd no? You'd think if he was that bothered about singling us out for not liking, he'd do the same if he was linked with us. Or there'd be a bit more than one single quote.

He was linked with Man Utd at the time. He probably wanted to win over their fans.

Quote
Jonathan David makes Liverpool FC claim after being tipped to sign for Manchester United

Man Utd have been tipped to make a future move for Gent forward Jonathan David.

By Richard Fay Manchester United writer
05:00, 9 FEB 2020

Gent forward Jonathan David has been tipped to make a future move to Manchester United by former Belgium international Marc Degryse.

The 20-year-old forward has shone in the Belgian First Division this season netting 12 goals and notching 8 assists in just 22 appearances.

David's recent form has seen him linked with a potential move away from Gent in the future and now he is being tipped to one day switch to Old Trafford.

Speaking in a recent interview with former Sheffield Wednesday forward Degryse, David admitted he believed in the bold prediction about a move to United.

Do not go from Gent to a small club," Degryse told David in an interview with Het Laatste Nieuw.

"Rather wait. Something big will come. And that top club will come. I think Manchester United is something for you  Im sure you will be there in about a year and a half. Believe me."

Responding to that, David said: I believe you.

Although the Canadian striker is dreaming of a future move to United he admits there are many teams in England he'd like to play for, but he stressed that Liverpool are not one of them.

David added: I love all teams in the Premier League: Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, but also Southampton, Crystal Palace, Everton  I like nice teams. Im just not a big fan of Liverpool."

So, don't argue for the sake of the argument, as usual. The kid has made a stupid statement. It was 2 years ago, and it might mean nothing in modern day football, but he is not very smart, and that is always a bad sign ...
DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #18285 on: Today at 09:27:35 pm
I'd definitely trust a Manc newspaper to properly translate something from the Belgian press regarding Liverpool.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #18286 on: Today at 09:34:02 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 08:54:55 pm
Did they scout Porto or Lyon?

I hope we were scouting Maxence Caqueret. Nice little player. France U-21 international. Only 12 months left on his contract in the summer ...

https://youtu.be/6mr7nS06RfQ
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #18287 on: Today at 09:36:01 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:27:35 pm
I'd definitely trust a Manc newspaper to properly translate something from the Belgian press regarding Liverpool.

Anyway, you are wasting your time discussing David. We have already signed Diaz, and we are also signing Carvalho. And no, we are not selling Salah, Mane and Firmino ...
newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #18288 on: Today at 09:51:04 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:36:01 pm
Anyway, you are wasting your time discussing David. We have already signed Diaz, and we are also signing Carvalho. And no, we are not selling Salah, Mane and Firmino ...

How about Salah, Mane, or Firmino?
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #18289 on: Today at 09:51:59 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:34:02 pm
I hope we were scouting Maxence Caqueret. Nice little player. France U-21 international. Only 12 months left on his contract in the summer ...

https://youtu.be/6mr7nS06RfQ

PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #18290 on: Today at 10:02:51 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 09:51:04 pm
How about Salah, Mane, or Firmino?

Why would we want to sell them? They are at their best years, well settled at the club. And why would they want to leave one of the greatest clubs in the World, competing for all the top honors? I understand that this is the transfer thread, but at least some sense should be used ...
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #18291 on: Today at 10:18:09 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:02:51 pm
Why would we want to sell them? They are at their best years, well settled at the club. And why would they want to leave one of the greatest clubs in the World, competing for all the top honors? I understand that this is the transfer thread, but at least some sense should be used ...
Get some value back instead of leaving for free but there is value in them staying and leaving for free as Carvalho looks to get up pace with everything. Diaz should be pretty up pace on everything in the summer.
I could see one of Mane or Firmino leaving if it was the right situation but have no problem leaving on free as their replacements get up speed.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #18292 on: Today at 10:22:46 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 10:18:09 pm
Get some value back instead of leaving for free but there is value in them staying and leaving for free as Carvalho looks to get up pace with everything. Diaz should be pretty up pace on everything in the summer.
I could see one of Mane or Firmino leaving if it was the right situation but have no problem leaving on free as their replacements get up speed.

But why would they want to leave? We are a huge club, we have a top team competing on all fronts now, and they could still get top money to extend their contracts here. Do you think that Wijnaldum is happy about his decision to get higher wages at PSG?
MBL?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #18293 on: Today at 10:24:03 pm
From the very little Ive seen of David he doesnt seem to have the first touch that Klopp likes. Tbf Ive seen him that sparingly that that could be complete bollocks but there you go.
El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #18294 on: Today at 10:24:56 pm
Plus hes got a Slippy G tattoo
CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #18295 on: Today at 10:31:42 pm
His armband said he hates the reds, David, David.
