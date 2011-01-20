« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 452 453 454 455 456 [457]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 822188 times)

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,160
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18240 on: March 7, 2022, 05:11:27 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2022, 04:39:43 pm
*Ahem!*

Jota?


It's safe to assume that Origi will leave. We look to be intent on keeping Salah, and I think we'll come to an agreement. But none of us know what decisions have been made by the club with regards to Mane & Firmino. It may be that the club intends to sell them on with just 12 months left of their contracts and have a replacement lined up (as well as Carvalho, who IMO wouldn't be ready to be even a semi-regular in his first season, but has the potential to be very good). Or the club might be working quietly behind to scenes to tie them both up, or even happy to let their contracts run down and look to replace in summer 23.

Perhaps even the instant impact of Diaz has led to a rethink.

I also think Raphinha isn't good/consistent enough for this team.

Diaz and Jota of course.

You'd obviously hope Salah as number one priority signs (and Mane) but once it drags and gets to this stage it gets difficult to get the agremeent (Mcmanaman, Owen, Wijnaldum). It needed sorting last summer really, but if we can it sorted then great.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,030
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18241 on: March 7, 2022, 05:45:02 pm »
Quote from: masher on March  4, 2022, 10:35:19 pm
I think that figure is massively skewed due to the Coutinho sale. I get what you are saying that we wont stock pile players and need to balance the books. But I think the FSG model is clear and we have identified a market and profile of players that we are targeting 30-50 million who we believe are at the cusp of making the next step - Diaz, Jota, Konate. To fund these transfers I dont think we need to sell players, our revenues will finance that.

That does not mean we wont occasionally buy a Taki or Timikas to fill a gap in the squad or spend really big on a world beater like VVD or Alison.

Chelsea figure skewed with Hazard, Morato, Oscar, Diego Costa, David Luiz sales..
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,784
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18242 on: March 7, 2022, 07:38:06 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on March  7, 2022, 05:45:02 pm
Chelsea figure skewed with Hazard, Morato, Oscar, Diego Costa, David Luiz sales..

Abramovich loaned Chelsea over £1bn before FFP rules (which is still owed). Even after FFP came in, that cash injection still helps them.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,465
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18243 on: Yesterday at 09:22:22 am »
Quote from: dutchkop on March  7, 2022, 05:45:02 pm
Chelsea figure skewed with Hazard, Morato, Oscar, Diego Costa, David Luiz sales..

All of which were 100% definitely not dodgy
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,441
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18244 on: Yesterday at 12:37:07 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 09:22:22 am
All of which were 100% definitely not dodgy

the oscar deal was fine. nothing to see there.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,564
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18245 on: Yesterday at 02:59:40 pm »
Who do we want lads?

https://twitter.com/GFFN/status/1501147145298141184

Quote
FIFA announces that foreign players playing in Ukraine and Russia will be allowed to join a new club for free until April 7th.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,465
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18246 on: Yesterday at 03:03:34 pm »
Maybe get Degsy back and eradicate the risk of all our CBs getting injured again
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,441
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18247 on: Yesterday at 03:04:07 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 03:03:34 pm
Maybe get Degsy back and eradicate the risk of all our CBs getting injured again

but all our players will get covid and we will need to distance ourselves from his love of Putin*.


*maybe poutine as well.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,564
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18248 on: Yesterday at 03:07:03 pm »
Doesn't Malcolm play in Russia? He'd be a useful backup for our widemen.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,465
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18249 on: Yesterday at 03:13:44 pm »
Shakhtar bizarrely signed David Neres, I'm sure a few would be after him
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online IgorBobbins

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,369
  • BOBBINS!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18250 on: Yesterday at 04:20:22 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:07:03 pm
Doesn't Malcolm play in Russia? He'd be a useful backup for our widemen.
He plays in the middle though, doesnt he?
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,611
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18251 on: Yesterday at 04:37:41 pm »
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,636
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18252 on: Yesterday at 04:53:59 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:59:40 pm
Who do we want lads?

https://twitter.com/GFFN/status/1501147145298141184

see Everton fans are already in there bagsying every fucking player ;D
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,359
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18253 on: Yesterday at 05:09:43 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 04:53:59 pm
see Everton fans are already in there bagsying every fucking player ;D


Could they afford anyone?
Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Offline exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,870
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 96
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18254 on: Yesterday at 05:10:56 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 04:53:59 pm
see Everton fans are already in there bagsying every fucking player ;D

Ha ha ha.  Yep.  Im sure theyre better than Trent, VVD, Salah, etc.
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Online dirkster

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 873
  • Dirk Kuyt. Working Class hero
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18255 on: Yesterday at 05:24:16 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Yesterday at 04:20:22 pm
He plays in the middle though, doesnt he?
Very good
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,636
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18256 on: Yesterday at 05:48:04 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 05:09:43 pm

Could they afford anyone?
Dont care.  ;D Take the Fat Little c*nt the sweet shop and tell him he can have anything he wants then when he gets the counter make him put em all back cos the fucking cheque bounced

Serves ya right ya fat little greedy bastard
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,636
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18257 on: Yesterday at 05:50:02 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 05:10:56 pm
Ha ha ha.  Yep.  Im sure theyre better than Trent, VVD, Salah, etc.
;D
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,773
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18258 on: Yesterday at 05:50:57 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 04:37:41 pm
That Voronin chap still there?

Klopp would love him.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,388
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18259 on: Today at 06:05:05 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:59:40 pm
Who do we want lads?

https://twitter.com/GFFN/status/1501147145298141184

Seems like the Sporting situation where they chased a few clubs for a settlement and even chased Rafael Leao for 17m because he turned decent at Milan.

Is Konoplyanka still playing? Get some revenge for Ian Ayre ;D
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,883
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18260 on: Today at 10:01:25 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:07:03 pm
Doesn't Malcolm play in Russia? He'd be a useful backup for our widemen.

Nah, always in the middle.

Confirmed on TV.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,730
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18261 on: Today at 01:46:46 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Yesterday at 04:20:22 pm
He plays in the middle though, doesnt he?
Attacking right side midfielder
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,773
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18262 on: Today at 04:16:05 pm »
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,160
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18263 on: Today at 09:13:59 pm »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 06:05:05 am
Seems like the Sporting situation where they chased a few clubs for a settlement and even chased Rafael Leao for 17m because he turned decent at Milan.

Is Konoplyanka still playing? Get some revenge for Ian Ayre ;D

Is Teflon Ayre still over there waiting by the phone?
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,611
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18264 on: Today at 10:05:23 pm »
Mbappe is sad again...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
Pages: 1 ... 452 453 454 455 456 [457]   Go Up
« previous next »
 