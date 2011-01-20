*Ahem!*



It's safe to assume that Origi will leave. We look to be intent on keeping Salah, and I think we'll come to an agreement. But none of us know what decisions have been made by the club with regards to Mane & Firmino. It may be that the club intends to sell them on with just 12 months left of their contracts and have a replacement lined up (as well as Carvalho, who IMO wouldn't be ready to be even a semi-regular in his first season, but has the potential to be very good). Or the club might be working quietly behind to scenes to tie them both up, or even happy to let their contracts run down and look to replace in summer 23.



Perhaps even the instant impact of Diaz has led to a rethink.



I also think Raphinha isn't good/consistent enough for this team.



Diaz and Jota of course.You'd obviously hope Salah as number one priority signs (and Mane) but once it drags and gets to this stage it gets difficult to get the agremeent (Mcmanaman, Owen, Wijnaldum). It needed sorting last summer really, but if we can it sorted then great.