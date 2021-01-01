That is simply not true, we are good at getting good value for the players we sell but we havent sold anyone who the manager wanted to keep. If anything we are happy for players to run down their contracts and retain them for an additional year than sell them.
I shouldn't have begun my post that way, it was guaranteed to be read like it was. To be clear, I doubt we sell players when they're desperate not to be sold. I think, thanks in part to Klopp, we treat senior players really well and if they're adamant they want to stay we don't force players out (unless they have other issues that is, ala Sakho). However, we know we can only spend what we earn, and we know that we like to buy players. So we know that selling players to bring funds in is part of our model to refresh the squad. There are multiple players we've bought, or developed through the youth system in the past few years, who've then been sold for profit. Sometimes they've felt like 'punts', the sort of player that we hope will develop into what we want, and if they don't, we can sell them on. It's important to note that we have to do this, if we don't we simply can't sign new players because unlike other clubs, we spend what we earn. This is consistently said by the journalists the club briefs too, 'incomings are dependant on outgoings'. And that isn't, 'oh we'll think about replacing anyone who turns out to get sold', we're far more proactive in the market than that. We're intentionally seeking to mould our squad and playing team according to a particular style and type and we have a profile of player we want. This doesn't mean it's our entire model, or that we'll ALWAYS sell a player instead of letting them leave on a free. Sometimes we clearly value a player's final year more than any transfer fee, or we just don't receive the fee we want, or the player wants to play out their last year. But it is PART of our model, as I said.
For what it's worth, this is Swiss Ramble on exactly the point I'm making, "A key element of #LFC strategy is they have become a club that sells well. In last 5 years only #CFC have made more from player trading than the Reds with £413m, but Liverpool £274m is well ahead of the rest of the Big Six: #MCFC £221m, #AFC £211m, #THFC £158m and #MUFC £81m." https://twitter.com/SwissRamble/status/1499640173579182081?s=20&t=wcZAM9hyNXHUMSQKLUt3Vg