Then you should be able to point to lots of players a) who wanted to stay and b) whom the manager wanted to keep, but who have been sold by us. During the Klopp era.



Very few players have wanted to leave since Klopp got here, funnily enough.There's a difference between moving on a player who clearly isn't good enough or a player leaving because of a stalemate over contract negotiations, and offloading a player who is making a useful contribution to the club.We all thought Origi was done at the club when he went out on loan, so it shows us why Klopp is in charge and not us! Equally, we didn't want to lose Coutinho, but we made sure we rinsed Barcelona for him when he left.But if Minamino wants to stay and Klopp wants to keep him, then he will stay.