One of the key things a manager of a top club, with a deep squad, needs to manage is his squad players. I think you probably need 15-16 players who can realistically expect to be in 1st XI contention most weeks if fit. That give you the depth in quality to be putting out very good sides every time you need to.



In addition to that you need 8-10 players who are primarily squad players. Players who'll make an impact off the bench or start the domestic cups. Occasionally they'll start CL or league games due to required rotation or injuries and suspension. In some ways it's managing the expectation of these players that is difficult for a manager long term. It's a bit easier if it's a youth player who is emerging. I think it's harder long term for a more established player. Being the 17 or 20th best player in Liverpool, City or Chelsea's squad probably means you would start every week at the vast majority of other clubs in the PL and the vast majority of clubs in the Top 5 European leagues. I think if you can get 2-3 years of these players as quality squad players before they become 1st choice or ask to leave then you've done really well.



I'd categorise the Liverpool squad as follows:



Quality to expect to be in 1st XI most weeks (15 players)



Alisson (24 PL starts)

TAA (23 PL starts)

Matip (21 PL starts)

VvD (24 PL starts)

Konate (7 PL starts)

Robertson (19 PL starts)

Fabinho (19 PL starts)

Henderson (23 PL starts)

Keita (8 PL starts)

Thiago (10 PL starts)

Diaz (3 PL starts)

Mane (22 PL starts)

Firmino (8 PL starts)

Jota (19 PL starts)

Salah (23 PL starts)



Squad players (10 players)



Kelleher (2 PL starts)

Adrian (0 PL starts)

Tsimikas (7 PL starts)

Gomez (1 PL start)

AOC (9 PL starts)

Jones (7 PL starts)

Milner (7 PL starts)

Elliott (3 PL starts)

Minamino (0 PL starts)

Origi (0 PL starts)



I think in previous seasons Gomez and AOC would have been in the 'expect to be in 1st XI bracket'. Currently they aren't though that can change season to season based on circumstances.



It's hard to guess how certain players feel with their current role so difficult to speculate on who or who not be agitating for a move this summer with the aim of more playing time. Currently you think Origi would go. Milner might go. There'll also be questions about a few other players. I personally think the Q's may resolve around Gomez and AOC and their role as a squad players (or if there is a path for them to becoming regular starters). Equally I think there may be a potential conversation with Firmino and whether he would accept more of a peripheral role going.



When you map on contract situations and without knowing what the likes of Tsimikas, Keita etc. think about their long term there's potential for some flux this summer. In reality though I think most of our efforts will be around keeping >90% of the squad intact. Klopp does a great job in engaging the whole squad and therefore we've been able to generally carry a fair amount of experienced squad players. Some have left over time like Lallana, Lovren, Lucas for game time but it's been quite a small amount of flux.