Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: proudred on Today at 08:48:39 am
Why would he be happy?
He playing at his Dream Club, getting games and contributing to winning trophies.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jy0Gx0Ew8wM
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: proudred on Today at 08:48:39 am
Why would he be happy?

He's the most successful Japanese player to ever play in the PL now, with hopefully more trophies to follow this season. He's played a key role in two different competitions. People talking about him going to Leeds for example. Why would he? His choice is either play in the PL regularly at a low level, or play for Liverpool sporadically in the PL but also in the other competitions and potentially win trophies.

There's a lot of presumptions about what our squad players are happy with. We have it constantly with Taki, we have it with Kelleher, we're having it now with Tsimikas. Its either we have a squad player who isn't contributing so we should fuck them off, or we have a squad player who is contributing but probably not happy playing so little so we should also fuck them off :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:11:15 am
He's the most successful Japanese player to ever play in the PL now, with hopefully more trophies to follow this season. He's played a key role in two different competitions. People talking about him going to Leeds for example. Why would he? His choice is either play in the PL regularly at a low level, or play for Liverpool sporadically in the PL but also in the other competitions and potentially win trophies.

There's a lot of presumptions about what our squad players are happy with. We have it constantly with Taki, we have it with Kelleher, we're having it now with Tsimikas. Its either we have a squad player who isn't contributing so we should fuck them off, or we have a squad player who is contributing but probably not happy playing so little so we should also fuck them off :D

Yep, and to add, Jurgen fills out the squad, we finally win a domestic cup and people talk about selling a squad player who made a sizeable contribution to winning the cup.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
A deep squad means having 3 groups of quality players:

- The first 11 (goalkeeper + 10 outfield players)
- The second 6 (goalkeeper + 5 outfield players)
- The third 6 (goalkeeper + 5 outfield players)

I won't be posting the names this time, but try for yourself to fill the 3 groups with the players we have, and you will see who needs to stay, and who needs to go ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:22:06 am
A deep squad means having 3 groups of quality players:

- The first 11 (goalkeeper + 10 outfield players)
- The second 6 (goalkeeper + 5 outfield players)
- The third 6 (goalkeeper + 5 outfield players)

I won't be posting the names this time, but try for yourself to fill the 3 groups with the players we have, and you will see who needs to stay, and who needs to go ...

Adrian, Bradley, Gomez, VVD, Tsimikas, Keita, Fabinho, Milner, Origi, Minamino, Gordon

Pitaluga, Matip, Konate, Phillips, Rhys Williams, Neco Williams,

Kelleher, Jota, Diaz, Ox, Morton, Robbo

So out go Allison, Trent, Hendo, Thiago, Jones, Elliott, Mo, Salah and Bobby.

I like your system!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 09:18:23 am
Yep, and to add, Jurgen fills out the squad, we finally win a domestic cup and people talk about selling a squad player who made a sizeable contribution to winning the cup.
We sell players and bring in new players all the time. Minamino is always going to be one people expect to go because he doesn't play a huge amount, so is the obvious one along with Origi to drop out of rotation to give minutes to say Gordon and Carvalho if we sign him. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:29:30 am
Adrian, Bradley, Gomez, VVD, Tsimikas, Keita, Fabinho, Milner, Origi, Minamino, Gordon

Pitaluga, Matip, Konate, Phillips, Rhys Williams, Neco Williams,

Kelleher, Jota, Diaz, Ox, Morton, Robbo

So out go Allison, Trent, Hendo, Thiago, Jones, Elliott, Mo, Salah and Bobby.

I like your system!

Mo Salah, Mo Salah
Running down both wings
Salah la la la
We're double counting.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 09:33:57 pm
But Diaz was bought at a high price - 37m rising to 50m - to be a first choice starter. Taki wasn't bought for that role. He was bought for 7m to be a backup player and he's fulfilling his role perfectly. It seems bizarre to say that he should be sold because he's doing exactly what he was bought to do.

Was he? How do you know? Robertson was bought very cheaply, hes first choice. Matip was free. First choice. Did we buy him knowing hed never be good enough to share premier league minutes with Firmino, Mane and Salah? Or did we buy him hoping hed develop into a player who could. And if he didnt, a player we could make a good profit on given the low transfer fee.

The latest Swiss Ramble Twitter thread on our finances discusses how our model depends on selling players. We dont want to sell players in the first 11 (or very close to it), so we sell players more on the periphery. We know he was effectively for sale in the summer/January because we were briefing it to journalists.

In an ideal world players like Minamino dont take the minutes hes getting. Rather youngsters (or the next Minamino type signing does). If theyre good enough they develop and start pushing for more minutes. If theyre not we move them on. Like weve done with Brewster and Solanke over the last few years.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:50:56 am
Mo Salah, Mo Salah
Running down both wings
Salah la la la
We're double counting.

Mo as in Sadimo Mane
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 09:37:36 am
We sell players and bring in new players all the time. Minamino is always going to be one people expect to go because he doesn't play a huge amount, so is the obvious one along with Origi to drop out of rotation to give minutes to say Gordon and Carvalho if we sign him. 

But, why sell him if he is doing well?. If its working?. Ok, If Jurgen wants to change it obviously its fine, but you would think that he will be happy with Taki on evidence of how he has contributed. Just seems a bit odd and not very surprising that fans are picking over this squad and suggesting players that are doing well should leave.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 09:53:10 am
But, why sell him if he is doing well?. If its working?. Ok, If Jurgen wants to change it obviously its fine, but you would think that he will be happy with Taki on evidence of how he has contributed. Just seems a bit odd and not very surprising that fans are picking over this squad and suggesting players that are doing well should leave.

You maximise your profit if you sell when hes doing well. And you free up wages and playing minutes for the next signing of the Minamino mould. In this case Carvalho. People are advocating us doing something that is clearly part of our model. Its not particularly strange.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:51:25 am

In an ideal world players like Minamino dont take the minutes hes getting. Rather youngsters (or the next Minamino type signing does). If theyre good enough they develop and start pushing for more minutes. If theyre not we move them on. Like weve done with Brewster and Solanke over the last few years.

We are chasing 4 cups this season, and it's because of a player like Minamino. A player that we all know if he started every league game he probably wouldn't be up to it to lead us to the title, but has come in and scored 7 goals in the domestic cups, and also 2 goals in the league (in what basically makes up a full match worth of minutes).

Winning as much as possible, which is what we should be aiming for, is not done by playing Nathan Ecclestone and Lauri Dalla Valle in cup games and hoping they do well.

When it comes to it, if we get a decent bid then he will be sold, but Klopp will be delighted if we keep him and he can keep filling the role he currently plays.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Why would we want to keep him assuming Carvalho is coming in and Gordon will be a year older? Why would we want to keep him if selling him enables us to continue evolving the first 14/15 players? Obviously fans want to keep him, hes fab and hes producing lovely moments for us. But the club is clearly working to different priorities. Obviously were all pleased hes here now, but the question is about the summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:51:25 am
In an ideal world players like Minamino dont take the minutes hes getting. Rather youngsters (or the next Minamino type signing does). If theyre good enough they develop and start pushing for more minutes. If theyre not we move them on. Like weve done with Brewster and Solanke over the last few years.

Unfortunately, this ideal World is also the one where we are not winning any domestic cups, and where we don't even get to the quarter-final of the FA Cup. Lets not forget, that was our reality under Klopp until this season.

The fact that we can now afford players like Minamino in our third 6, and they are contributing significantly in the secondary competitions, shows that we are growing as a team, and that will inevitably have positive influence on the primary competitions too ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 09:56:48 am
We are chasing 4 cups this season, and it's because of a player like Minamino. A player that we all know if he started every league game he probably wouldn't be up to it to lead us to the title, but has come in and scored 7 goals in the domestic cups, and also 2 goals in the league (in what basically makes up a full match worth of minutes).

Winning as much as possible, which is what we should be aiming for, is not done by playing Nathan Ecclestone and Lauri Dalla Valle in cup games and hoping they do well.

When it comes to it, if we get a decent bid then he will be sold, but Klopp will be delighted if we keep him and he can keep filling the role he currently plays.

I agree. Taki has just turned 27. By the time he hits 29 he could pick up a bunch of major trophies for the greatest club in the world. If he then wants to go off on and be either the key player in an average team or get his 'pay day' he'll do that based on what he wins with us while pulling in a reported £75k per week.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 09:53:10 am
But, why sell him if he is doing well?. If its working?. Ok, If Jurgen wants to change it obviously its fine, but you would think that he will be happy with Taki on evidence of how he has contributed. Just seems a bit odd and not very surprising that fans are picking over this squad and suggesting players that are doing well should leave.
We can only have so many players registered and minutes to give out so if we're to buy players, which would seem likely given we tried to buy Carvalho and regularly do buy players, someone is likely to leave. Minamino and Origi have done well, they haven't done as well as others so you would say are more likely to leave to allow others to come through and play. Like Shaqiri leaving
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 09:56:48 am


Winning as much as possible, which is what we should be aiming for, is not done by playing Nathan Ecclestone and Lauri Dalla Valle in cup games and hoping they do well.

I mean this is what we did against Preston. We started a player who hasn't even played a game for the u23s. We started a 17 year old with a handful of appearances in a semi final over Minamino
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:05:44 am
Unfortunately, this ideal World is also the one where we are not winning any domestic cups, and where we don't even get to the quarter-final of the FA Cup. Lets not forget, that was our reality under Klopp until this season.

The fact that we can now afford players like Minamino in our third 6, and they are contributing significantly in the secondary competitions, shows that we are growing as a team, and that will inevitably have positive influence on the primary competitions too ...

Good post

Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:55:43 am
You maximise your profit if you sell when hes doing well. And you free up wages and playing minutes for the next signing of the Minamino mould. In this case Carvalho. People are advocating us doing something that is clearly part of our model. Its not particularly strange.



Having players like Taki in your squad wins you cups. Im sure we wont mind a smaller transfer fee for him further down the line if he can contribute like he has. I understand the squad needs to evolve and its interesting to see where Carvalho fits, there are other players here whos contracts are up soon, so we will have too see how it all pans out. But I prefer to watch this squad doing what they are doing without thinking about cashing in on key contributors just yet.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 10:09:09 am
I mean this is what we did against Preston. We started a player who hasn't even played a game for the u23s

...Alongside Minamino, Origi who actually scored. We actually struggled in that one too. Imagine if those two were replaced by another set of youngsters, as fun as it is when the team sheet comes out, there is a much bigger chance we don't go on to win that game.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 10:12:25 am


Having players like Taki in your squad wins you cups. Im sure we wont mind a smaller transfer fee for him further down the line if he can contribute like he has. I understand the squad needs to evolve and its interesting to see where Carvalho fits, there are other players here whos contracts are up soon, so we will have too see how it all pans out. But I prefer to watch this squad doing what they are doing without thinking about cashing in on key contributors just yet.

But we brought in Diaz and assuming were bringing in Carvalho  were up 2 on where we were at the start of this season. Is 8 senior forwards really how we win cups, or can we do it with 6 senior forwards, particularly if theyre the right stylistic and quality fit?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Suggest we don't need another forward unless Firmino or Mané leave. Both are welcome to stay. This is an understatement, naturally. Sadio is fantastic and a great person who has been living his best life for us.

Let's see how much more winning we do this season because our coffers could be really nicely oiled come the summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:48:51 am
But we brought in Diaz and assuming were bringing in Carvalho  were up 2 on where we were at the start of this season. Is 8 senior forwards really how we win cups, or can we do it with 6 senior forwards, particularly if theyre the right stylistic and quality fit?

Origi is leaving, and it is reasonable to expect that Gordon will be going on loan to the Championship next season, like Elliott at Blackburn or Van den Berg at Preston ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 10:09:09 am
I mean this is what we did against Preston. We started a player who hasn't even played a game for the u23s. We started a 17 year old with a handful of appearances in a semi final over Minamino

We probably wont be doing that any time soon though. Minamino is clearly ahead of Gordon as of now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:31:44 am
Origi is leaving, and it is reasonable to expect that Gordon will be going on loan to the Championship next season, like Elliott at Blackburn or Van den Berg at Preston ...

Which just leaves us:
Salah
Mane
Firmino
Jota
Diaz
Carvalho (everything Im saying assume hes coming and Origi is leaving by the way)
Minamino

Thats more than enough. Thats more depth (in terms of quality) than we have anywhere else on the pitch aside from CB. How many minutes do Minamino and Carvalho even get in a non winter AFCON year?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:06:50 am
This isn't necessarily to do with Minamino, but the use of 'he's 7th choice etc' just isn't really correct is it? We don't have a queue of players for one position, it's not -

Mo
Sadio
Jota
Diaz
Bobby
Origi
Minamino

for example. It's 3 spaces filled by 6 or 7 players so realistically Minamino is a squad player who's never that far from first team minutes. He's closer to '2nd choice' or immediate back up than 6th or 7th choice, because he offers utility across the front line or sometimes in midfield. Last I'll say on the matter.
I've said the same for ages, much to the consternation of some. He's a backup player. His best role is attacking. Sometimes he wil be deployed in other roles simply because of the combination of players the manager wants to put out. There are quite a lot of variables to consider but it's never as easy as listing all the players, in a particular part of the team, in order.

I think that's part of the problem, this heirarchical mindset. It varyingly-values certain players (usually undervalues them) and then when an individual isn't selected for a given game but another player is we get all the 'If he can't even get ahead of...' as if it's literally just a series of head to heads between players in some kind of Hunger Games type shoot out.

In reality players are selected for things that the manager wants to bring to the side that day, and there will also quite possibly be many behind-the-scenes reasons which we just don't know about.

At the same time there's no shame in a player accepting that he is not one of the first choice XI, that his role is that of a backup - very important nevertheless. Maybe over time he can force himself into that first choice reckoning, but sometimes a player can be happy to be a backup at a great side, rather than a fisrt choice at a lesser side. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Minamino is fine, no team has a full squad of super stars. Its unrealistic and expensive
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:51:25 am
Was he? How do you know? Robertson was bought very cheaply, hes first choice. Matip was free. First choice. Did we buy him knowing hed never be good enough to share premier league minutes with Firmino, Mane and Salah? Or did we buy him hoping hed develop into a player who could. And if he didnt, a player we could make a good profit on given the low transfer fee.
As I recall we bought him because he had a very cheap release clause and because some of our existing players were impressed at his performances for Salzburg and recommended that he be brought in. Crucially we also bought him at a point where we didn;t need him - unlike Robbo and Matip who were bought to fill an existing gap./need for improvement.

But you're right, we cannot know for sure what the thinking was when we bought him. But it's not an unreasonable contention that this is one player who was bought knowing he would be a backup player deepening a part of the squad that didn't need immediate attention.


Quote
The latest Swiss Ramble Twitter thread on our finances discusses how our model depends on selling players. We dont want to sell players in the first 11 (or very close to it), so we sell players more on the periphery. We know he was effectively for sale in the summer/January because we were briefing it to journalists.

In an ideal world players like Minamino dont take the minutes hes getting. Rather youngsters (or the next Minamino type signing does). If theyre good enough they develop and start pushing for more minutes. If theyre not we move them on. Like weve done with Brewster and Solanke over the last few years.
We tend to sell players who want to move on or who are not wanted by the manager. There's a third category also of players whom Klopp thinks deserve more minutes than he will be able to provide for them. Lallana came under that heading, as does Philips - based on Klopp's own words on the matter. Under Klopp we haven't ever sold a player who a) wanted to stay and b) the manager wanted to keep.

At this stage it seems like Klopp is happy for Taki to stay and Taki isd happy to stay. That could change in the summer but it's pretty despiriting that fans, who don't have to make these decisions, are the ones who are going on and on and on about selling the player
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Red Cactii on Yesterday at 12:22:20 pm
A reunion with Marsch at Leeds makes sense.

Marsch would still need to be at Leeds in the summer and Leeds still be a PL team for this to be possible. Both are almost certainly linked.

I think there's some potential doubt on that being the case.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
One of the key things a manager of a top club, with a deep squad, needs to manage is his squad players. I think you probably need 15-16 players who can realistically expect to be in 1st XI contention most weeks if fit. That give you the depth in quality to be putting out very good sides every time you need to.

In addition to that you need 8-10 players who are primarily squad players. Players who'll make an impact off the bench or start the domestic cups. Occasionally they'll start CL or league games due to required rotation or injuries and suspension. In some ways it's managing the expectation of these players that is difficult for a manager long term. It's a bit easier if it's a youth player who is emerging. I think it's harder long term for a more established player. Being the 17 or 20th best player in Liverpool, City or Chelsea's squad probably means you would start every week at the vast majority of other clubs in the PL and the vast majority of clubs in the Top 5 European leagues. I think if you can get 2-3 years of these players as quality squad players before they become 1st choice or ask to leave then you've done really well.

I'd categorise the Liverpool squad as follows:

Quality to expect to be in 1st XI most weeks (15 players)

Alisson (24 PL starts)
TAA (23 PL starts)
Matip (21 PL starts)
VvD (24 PL starts)
Konate (7 PL starts)
Robertson (19 PL starts)
Fabinho (19 PL starts)
Henderson (23 PL starts)
Keita (8 PL starts)
Thiago (10 PL starts)
Diaz (3 PL starts)
Mane (22 PL starts)
Firmino (8 PL starts)
Jota (19 PL starts)
Salah (23 PL starts)

Squad players (10 players)

Kelleher (2 PL starts)
Adrian (0 PL starts)
Tsimikas (7 PL starts)
Gomez (1 PL start)
AOC (9 PL starts)
Jones (7 PL starts)
Milner (7 PL starts)
Elliott (3 PL starts)
Minamino (0 PL starts)
Origi (0 PL starts)

I think in previous seasons Gomez and AOC would have been in the 'expect to be in 1st XI bracket'. Currently they aren't though that can change season to season based on circumstances.

It's hard to guess how certain players feel with their current role so difficult to speculate on who or who not be agitating for a move this summer with the aim of more playing time. Currently you think Origi would go. Milner might go. There'll also be questions about a few other players. I personally think the Q's may resolve around Gomez and AOC and their role as a squad players (or if there is a path for them to becoming regular starters). Equally I think there may be a potential conversation with Firmino and whether he would accept more of a peripheral role going.

When you map on contract situations and without knowing what the likes of Tsimikas, Keita etc. think about their long term there's potential for some flux this summer. In reality though I think most of our efforts will be around keeping >90% of the squad intact. Klopp does a great job in engaging the whole squad and therefore we've been able to generally carry a fair amount of experienced squad players. Some have left over time like Lallana, Lovren, Lucas for game time but it's been quite a small amount of flux.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:02:49 am
Why would we want to keep him assuming Carvalho is coming in and Gordon will be a year older? Why would we want to keep him if selling him enables us to continue evolving the first 14/15 players? Obviously fans want to keep him, hes fab and hes producing lovely moments for us. But the club is clearly working to different priorities. Obviously were all pleased hes here now, but the question is about the summer.

Is the club working to different priorities? You mention Gordon but similar was said about Brewster right up until the moment the club sold him and baffled those who thought he was our future #9. We don't even really know what the plan is with Carvalho, Origi is out of contract so one in one out seems like a good assumption, but even then we don't really know what lies ahead for Firmino/Mane/Salah with their contract situations. I think Carvalho might actually fall into the same bucket as Minamino, opportunistic signings brought in because we think there's a strong upside.

One thing we do know is that it takes most players a long time to adapt to the way Klopp likes us to play, so moving players on because they've started to come good doesn't always make a lot of sense when any replacement will need similar time to adapt.

None of this is to say we definitely won't sell him, but I don't think we should or will be looking to actively push him out the door. If Taki is happy to be our man for the cups, and we have any interest in competing on all fronts, I think we'll be happy to keep him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Per the BBC Gossip column, Bild reporting that Bellingham intends to stay at Dortmund another season.

That could suit us - bring Mbappe in this summer, then sign Bellingham in summer 23.

Sorted.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:48:51 am
But we brought in Diaz and assuming were bringing in Carvalho  were up 2 on where we were at the start of this season. Is 8 senior forwards really how we win cups, or can we do it with 6 senior forwards, particularly if theyre the right stylistic and quality fit?

Are you saying Carvalho deserves Minaminos shirt? (I know your not, but just for context). One is a kid in the championship the other a seasoned champions league player. Having quality in depth this season seems to be making us competitive across the board, which we havent been for a good while. I dont know if Carvalho comes in to replace Minamino or if someone else moves on. My point is he is a great example of quality strength in depth. He does it with a big smile on his face to and is playing some really effective football. He is proving himself to be a great asset, regardless of what kids we are looking at, they wont be at takis level I would imagine.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 12:11:07 pm
Marsch would still need to be at Leeds in the summer and Leeds still be a PL team for this to be possible. Both are almost certainly linked.

I think there's some potential doubt on that being the case.

Oh definitely, I think Leeds are odds-on to go down for a reason. But as I said a few days back, doesn't seem to be a coincidence that they were keen on him in January and they've gone and nabbed Marsch (they planned to get him in the summer). Personally I'd love to keep Taki because he's the ultimate squad player for us but as Swiss Ramble said, our model is based on being good at player trading and he could fall victim of this. But that's a problem for the summer, looking forward to him nabbing more key goals down the stretch as we look to add more silverware.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 02:04:32 pm
Are you saying Carvalho deserves Minaminos shirt? (I know your not, but just for context). One is a kid in the championship the other a seasoned champions league player. Having quality in depth this season seems to be making us competitive across the board, which we havent been for a good while. I dont know if Carvalho comes in to replace Minamino or if someone else moves on. My point is he is a great example of quality strength in depth. He does it with a big smile on his face to and is playing some really effective football. He is proving himself to be a great asset, regardless of what kids we are looking at, they wont be at takis level I would imagine.

Im saying the club has decided to bring Carvalho in and so something has to give on the outgoings end. It seems to me to be good squad planning to move Minamino on for a profit and bring in a replacement in Carvalho who may improve enough to be part of our core group. And if he doesnt we move him on as well. Unless we cant sell them/ they refuse to move, theres no way we start next season with 8 senior forwards. We can be pretty sure were losing Origi and then Minamino is the other obvious candidate.

As for the idea that we only sell if players want to leave. I just dont believe this is true. Its part of our very model to sell players for profit in order to invest in the playing squad. Klopp is sentimental sure and loyal sure. But theres also a broader strategy in play here.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Knight on Today at 03:17:57 pm
As for the idea that we only sell if players want to leave. I just dont believe this is true. Its part of our very model to sell players for profit in order to invest in the playing squad. Klopp is sentimental sure and loyal sure. But theres also a broader strategy in play here.
Then you should be able to point to lots of players a) who wanted to stay and b) whom the manager wanted to keep, but who have been sold by us. During the Klopp era.
 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Knight on Today at 03:17:57 pm
As for the idea that we only sell if players want to leave. I just dont believe this is true. Its part of our very model to sell players for profit in order to invest in the playing squad. Klopp is sentimental sure and loyal sure. But theres also a broader strategy in play here.

That is simply not true, we are good at getting good value for the players we sell but we havent sold anyone who the manager wanted to keep. If anything we are happy for players to run down their contracts and retain them for an additional year than sell them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:08:10 pm
Per the BBC Gossip column, Bild reporting that Bellingham intends to stay at Dortmund another season.

That could suit us - bring Mbappe in this summer, then sign Bellingham in summer 23.

Sorted.



I think we'll go for Touchameni or whatever his name is this summer and Bellingham next summer
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Wouldnt surprise me if we only signed Carvalho in the summer
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:23:33 pm
Wouldnt surprise me if we only signed Carvalho in the summer

Wouldn't be ideal. We need reinforcement in midfield.
