Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 810764 times)

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18120 on: Today at 08:58:49 am »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 04:20:45 am
David Lynch in a recent interview said he reckons that all that is needed to finalise the Carvalho deal is time to do all the medicals, paperwork etc so I reckon we might get official confirmation in the March International Break between the 21st and 29th.
Deal can't be finalised before July due to this being a domestic transfer......no?
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18121 on: Today at 09:08:12 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:31:30 pm
Well, Minamino is making a very strong case for himself to be with us next season. 10 goal contributions in less than 900 minutes this season is a pretty solid return ...
Statistically he's having a strong season - the issue is where he's picking up the stats, because I don't think there's been enough from him to be taking up a squad place, especially if he can be sold for profit.

He hasn't scored or assisted in Europe, has two goals and no assists in the league - where his goals came in late cameos against teams 3-0 and 2-0 down late on, respectively (Arsenal and Brentford at Anfield) - 3 goals in the FA Cup against the worst team in the PL and a Championship side fighting relegation, then 4 goals and an assist in the league cup, against struggling Championship side, again the worst side in the PL and to his credit, a struggling but near-full strength Leicester side.

You look at that body of work and he's productive in those circumstances, but I don't think he gets you those numbers against consistently superior opposition or if he is expected to produce on that basis in the league.
Online CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18122 on: Today at 09:09:52 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 08:58:49 am
Deal can't be finalised before July due to this being a domestic transfer......no?

If were coming an agreement with Fulham to effectively buy him (so not going to a tribunal) then think we can sign an agreement.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18123 on: Today at 09:11:12 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 08:58:49 am
Deal can't be finalised before July due to this being a domestic transfer......no?

You can announce a signed agreement at any time, just can't technically register a player until the transfer window is open.

Although because Carvalho's contract is expiring, it's a bit trickier. I presume Carvalho would be signing a pre-contract, which usually isn't allowed with domestic moves but I assume Fulham can give us some sort of dispensation?
Offline Red Cactii

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18124 on: Today at 09:14:08 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:08:12 am
Statistically he's having a strong season - the issue is where he's picking up the stats, because I don't think there's been enough from him to be taking up a squad place, especially if he can be sold for profit.

He hasn't scored or assisted in Europe, has two goals and no assists in the league - where his goals came in late cameos against teams 3-0 and 2-0 down late on, respectively (Arsenal and Brentford at Anfield) - 3 goals in the FA Cup against the worst team in the PL and a Championship side fighting relegation, then 4 goals and an assist in the league cup, against struggling Championship side, again the worst side in the PL and to his credit, a struggling but near-full strength Leicester side.

You look at that body of work and he's productive in those circumstances, but I don't think he gets you those numbers against consistently superior opposition or if he is expected to produce on that basis in the league.

I love Taki, but with Marsch heading to Leeds I can't help but think the reason they were after Taki in January was because they expected to appoint him in the summer and reunite the two by paying us a fair price.
Online El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18125 on: Today at 09:27:07 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 08:58:49 am
Deal can't be finalised before July due to this being a domestic transfer......no?

I'm pretty sure we can 'sign' players whenever we want, its just the registration thats the 'transfer window'
Online MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18126 on: Today at 09:49:23 am »
Minamino has improved & done well.
It may be the best time to sell him in the summer in terms of his market value.

But if Klopp wants to keep him & he wants to stay he definitley has shown himself as a good squad player
