Quote from: Samie on February 28, 2022, 09:53:30 pm
Joao Felix was at Wembley yesterday in the Liverpool end watching the game.  :D



Well, the guy next to him posted this on Instagram, so it is probably trye ...

https://instagram.com/stories/alex_bukovac/2783635419368200422?
Quote from: Samie on February 28, 2022, 09:53:30 pm
Joao Felix was at Wembley yesterday in the Liverpool end watching the game.  :D



Hed be a terrific 9 for us, cant see a massive outlay from us to go get him though.
Quote from: Red Cactii on March  1, 2022, 12:22:01 am
Hed be a terrific 9 for us, cant see a massive outlay from us to go get him though.

Well, for the first time in years, Atletico are in a danger of not finishing in the top 4. It will probably depend on Real Betis keeping the pace. They've been doing really well under Pellegrini this season ...
Quote from: Red Cactii on March  1, 2022, 12:22:01 am
Hed be a terrific 9 for us, cant see a massive outlay from us to go get him though.
Unless the staff think Carvalho more of Elliott type, Hard to see it unless one or 2 of Mane or Firmino are sold. Feels Carvalho more Firmino type replacement. I wont be shocked at all if Liverpool want Felix, assuming the price is right. It also possible he just a guest of his Portugal teammate Jota. Felix Contract is not up till 2026 and pretty sure La Liga has Buyout clauses, Also this is his agency https://www.transfermarkt.us/soccer-promaster/beraterfirma/berater/4118
Quote from: RedG13 on March  1, 2022, 12:46:45 am
Unless the staff think Carvalho more of Elliott type, Hard to see it unless one or 2 of Mane or Firmino are sold. Feels Carvalho more Firmino type replacement. I wont be shocked at all if Liverpool want Felix, assuming the price is right. It also possible he just a guest of his Portugal teammate Jota. Felix Contract is not up till 2026 and pretty sure La Liga has Buyout clauses, Also this is his agency https://www.transfermarkt.us/soccer-promaster/beraterfirma/berater/4118

Thank you, bad news Pearce  ;D
Felix feels to me like a City striker. Wouldn't be surprised to see him there come summer.
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on March  1, 2022, 09:24:53 am
Thank you, bad news Pearce  ;D
:lmao :lmao :lmao
I would love him at Liverpool, just don't know if it is logically possible currently.
I think realistically the chance of us adding another forward (aside from Carvalho) this summer is incredibly slim. Think it would probably need Origi, Minamino and one of Mane/Firmino to go for it to even be a possibility - and even then we'd still have Mo, Jota, Mane/Firmino, Diaz, Carvalho and Gordon which could be deemed enough.
With Jesse Marsch picking up the reins at Leeds, maybe a Minamino and Raphinha swap with a top-up is on the cards. Then convert Raphinha to a FL/ML/MR, covering both attack and midfield. Easy this transfer business.  :P
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on March  1, 2022, 10:29:13 am
Felix feels to me like a City striker. Wouldn't be surprised to see him there come summer.

That rumour already exists, think I saw it on Twitter the other day. Not saying its true, mind.
Quote from: RedG13 on March  1, 2022, 12:46:45 am
Unless the staff think Carvalho more of Elliott type, Hard to see it unless one or 2 of Mane or Firmino are sold. Feels Carvalho more Firmino type replacement. I wont be shocked at all if Liverpool want Felix, assuming the price is right. It also possible he just a guest of his Portugal teammate Jota. Felix Contract is not up till 2026 and pretty sure La Liga has Buyout clauses, Also this is his agency https://www.transfermarkt.us/soccer-promaster/beraterfirma/berater/4118

I think it's possible that both Mane and Firmino are sold this summer.  The only caveat to that is whether or not Salah signs an extension.  No idea if we'll bring in Felix but I think he'd be unbelievable in a Klopp team.  During the January window, Simeone did make a comment about Felix potentially leaving.  I don't remember exactly what he said but he pretty much said it's not out of the question that he leaves. 
Quote from: PeterTheRed on March  1, 2022, 12:30:32 am
Well, for the first time in years, Atletico are in a danger of not finishing in the top 4. It will probably depend on Real Betis keeping the pace. They've been doing really well under Pellegrini this season ...

Betis have been a really fun watch this year with Canales and Fekir tearing teams apart. Hopefully them and their neighbours Sevilla keep hold of top 4 slots as it means one of Barcelona and Atletico miss out.

Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on March  1, 2022, 10:49:46 am
I think realistically the chance of us adding another forward (aside from Carvalho) this summer is incredibly slim. Think it would probably need Origi, Minamino and one of Mane/Firmino to go for it to even be a possibility - and even then we'd still have Mo, Jota, Mane/Firmino, Diaz, Carvalho and Gordon which could be deemed enough.

Bet Fabio must be loving seeing his mate Harvey get trusted in a Champions League away tie and a Cup Final and wanting a part of that next season.
Quote from: Fromola on February 28, 2022, 09:15:50 pm
A lot of the City/Chelsea lot are just drawing a paycheque and will forget about them when they leave. Even Pep I doubt gives much of a shit about City.

The players want to win for the fans and the club as well as for themselves.

I'm not sure I believe this. Even though it's nice to think.

Whilst I think we have a special relationship between players/staff and the fans, I think it's erroneous to think that most other teams just have players who are there for the pay cheque. There's definitely affinity between players and most fanbases. Even more so when you share success together. It's a huge stretch to think that someone like Guardiola doesn't care one bit about City. He almost certainly does. I suspect most of the players do as well. Same with Chelsea and most other big clubs.

I think there's an element that some players will be attracted to some clubs by money. That's human nature. Most people would be swayed by being offered x2 or x3 the salary on offer elsewhere (particularly if both are situated far from your home). I still don't think that necessarily negates them from caring or having a bond with the fanbase of that club.
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

We hopefully won't be buying anyone major for the front 3 positions this summer. A season of Jota, Salah, Mane, Diaz, Firmino and Minamino (or a younger replacement) would be fine by me.

We probably wanted to add to our front 3 option this summer. Circumstances have dictated that it's been done 6 months earlier than planned.

I suspect we won't plan to add to the front 3 option with any major additions this summer though it could be highly dependent on contract renewals. I think we'll concentrate on getting in a CM or 2. Whether it's 1 or 2 CMs might depend on how e view contract renewals for AOC, Keita and Milner. Beyond that they may consider a back-up RB but that will be highly dependent on how they view Williams, Beck and Bradley.

I don't envision a summer of lots of transfers. Bought Diaz already, think we'll invest in 1 CM at least and then maybe a few younger players (e.g. Carvalho). Spend in the 140-150M bracket -  gross spend and including Diaz fee. If we maintain 90-95% of the current squad then we don't need lots of signings. Particularly if we want to have a pathway for 1 oe 2 promising youngsters also (e.g. Gordon).

I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Quote from: Jookie on March  1, 2022, 03:55:34 pm
We hopefully won't be buying anyone major for the front 3 positions this summer. A season of Jota, Salah, Mane, Diaz, Firmino and Minamino (or a younger replacement) would be fine by me.

We probably wanted to add to our front 3 option this summer. Circumstances have dictated that it's been done 6 months earlier than planned.

I suspect we won't plan to add to the front 3 option with any major additions this summer though it could be highly dependent on contract renewals. I think we'll concentrate on getting in a CM or 2. Whether it's 1 or 2 CMs might depend on how e view contract renewals for AOC, Keita and Milner. Beyond that they may consider a back-up RB but that will be highly dependent on how they view Williams, Beck and Bradley.

I don't envision a summer of lots of transfers. Bought Diaz already, think we'll invest in 1 CM at least and then maybe a few younger players (e.g. Carvalho). Spend in the 140-150M bracket -  gross spend and including Diaz fee. If we maintain 90-95% of the current squad then we don't need lots of signings. Particularly if we want to have a pathway for 1 oe 2 promising youngsters also (e.g. Gordon).

I think you touch on the important point, which is that the majority of our business will be determined by outgoings. We're a very well run club, but even still I think we'll be a bit unsure on who'll be here come the end of the summer window. Does a club force our hand on one or more of the 'one year' group - Keita, Ox, Mane, Firmino and even Salah? Does Gomez make it known he wants to go somewhere he'll start each week?

So there's going to be a real reactive element at play. We've obviously done Diaz - and I suspect a reason we've been able to do that is Origi's contract situation and knowing he'll be gone in the summer and will free up a space. We'll more than likely do Carvalho.

Beyond that, I think we'll probably really want to add a midfielder. But we've already got eight midfielders, not including someone like Tyler Morton, so I expect we'll want at least one of those to move on to create room. That might be why there's some debate over Milner at the moment. Klopp understandably wants to keep him around, but perhaps Edwards and Ward are making the (valid IMO) argument that we need to lose a midfielder to buy another and Milner is top of the list because of his contract expiring. But maybe if we get a good offer for Ox, for example, we could keep Milner and get someone new in. That's a tricky one to navigate though, because presumably Milner will want to know pretty soon where he'll be playing football next year.
I wonder would we consider Darwin Nunez if Firmino left?
Or maybe just get in Carvalho & leave the forward line as it is.

Nunez would proabblky cost quite alot of money
We have to evolve though.
Quote from: MD1990 on March  1, 2022, 05:46:09 pm
I wonder would we consider Darwin Nunez if Firmino left?
Or maybe just get in Carvalho & leave the forward line as it is.

Nunez would proabblky cost quite alot of money

I would personally be against us signing a Donald Trump lapdog.
Quote from: Jookie on March  1, 2022, 03:47:29 pm
I'm not sure I believe this. Even though it's nice to think.

Whilst I think we have a special relationship between players/staff and the fans, I think it's erroneous to think that most other teams just have players who are there for the pay cheque. There's definitely affinity between players and most fanbases. Even more so when you share success together. It's a huge stretch to think that someone like Guardiola doesn't care one bit about City. He almost certainly does. I suspect most of the players do as well. Same with Chelsea and most other big clubs.

I think there's an element that some players will be attracted to some clubs by money. That's human nature. Most people would be swayed by being offered x2 or x3 the salary on offer elsewhere (particularly if both are situated far from your home). I still don't think that necessarily negates them from caring or having a bond with the fanbase of that club.

Not all of them by any means but when you're there mostly for the money there's less heart to it in general. Look at PSG. How many of the players there care about that club? They wouldn't consider playing in France without the 2-300k a week unless they grew up there.

Even players who've left us supposedly for bigger things/a better pay day have still loved LFC like Nando despite Atletico being his club and he was only here a couple of years and won nothing.
Quote from: MD1990 on March  1, 2022, 05:46:09 pm
I wonder would we consider Darwin Nunez if Firmino left?
Or maybe just get in Carvalho & leave the forward line as it is.

Nunez would proabblky cost quite alot of money

After signing Diaz, I doubt that we will spend big on another forward. Carvalho would be enough to provide some depth behind Salah, Mane, Jota, Diaz and Firmino. If Firmino is to leave, I would probably target someone like Goncalo Guedes, who will have only 12 months left on his contract in the summer, and is represented by Jorge Mendes ...
I think Carvalho could do the Firmino role. He isn't as physical as Firmino, but he definitely has that to his game.
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:03:14 am
I think Carvalho could do the Firmino role. He isn't as physical as Firmino, but he definitely has that to his game.
That my guess what he being brought for. Learn for the year too under Firmino too.
Quote from: Magix on March  1, 2022, 11:28:40 am
With Jesse Marsch picking up the reins at Leeds, maybe a Minamino and Raphinha swap with a top-up is on the cards. Then convert Raphinha to a FL/ML/MR, covering both attack and midfield. Easy this transfer business.  :P
I'm sorry, but in my (unesteemed) opinion Raphinha is at least a level or two below Jota and Diaz, Nkunku would cost around the same, is far superior and younger.
Quote from: Samie on March  1, 2022, 06:01:33 pm
We have to evolve though.

We've been evolving though so I don't know what this point is about. We've refreshed the squad whilst adding some new dimensions to how we operate. Jota and Diaz aren't like for like replacements for any of the original front 3. Thiago and Elliott are completely different to what we already had and lost in Gini. The only thing we haven't altered is the back 4 and DM because they do exactly what we need them to do but even then Trent (and sometimes even Robbo) have found themselves getting more central and even in the middle up top so we are always tweaking how we play

We also had a massive change when Pep came back as assistant
Quote from: ScottScott on Yesterday at 09:08:49 am
We've been evolving though so I don't know what this point is about. We've refreshed the squad whilst adding some new dimensions to how we operate. Jota and Diaz aren't like for like replacements for any of the original front 3. Thiago and Elliott are completely different to what we already had and lost in Gini. The only thing we haven't altered is the back 4 and DM because they do exactly what we need them to do but even then Trent (and sometimes even Robbo) have found themselves getting more central and even in the middle up top so we are always tweaking how we play

We also had a massive change when Pep came back as assistant

Think Samie was just making a pun
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 09:19:54 am
Think Samie was just making a pun

FFS  :butt it's so obvious now looking back!
Stating the obvious but it feels very hard to speculate on our business this summer until we know what's happening with the contracts of Mane and Salah. Regardless of those two we need 1 midfielder though, I think we agree?
Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 11:31:56 am
Stating the obvious but it feels very hard to speculate on our business this summer until we know what's happening with the contracts of Mane and Salah. Regardless of those two we need 1 midfielder though, I think we agree?

Yes, personally think its one midfielder in pretty much regardless, plus Carvalho. Then deal with all the outgoings before even considering any other incomings (even if a few players go we probably still wont need to buy anyone else).
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:03:14 am
I think Carvalho could do the Firmino role. He isn't as physical as Firmino, but he definitely has that to his game.

Im not sure you can do the Bobby role without being physical, Mane is doing it well because he has a lot of strength and power.
Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 11:31:56 am
Stating the obvious but it feels very hard to speculate on our business this summer until we know what's happening with the contracts of Mane and Salah. Regardless of those two we need 1 midfielder though, I think we agree?
A younger version of Milner, or even better Fabinho would be ideal who we could rotate at right back as well. I don't think it's needed but depends on how much Klopp will trust Elliott and Jones next season
Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 11:31:56 am
Stating the obvious but it feels very hard to speculate on our business this summer until we know what's happening with the contracts of Mane and Salah. Regardless of those two we need 1 midfielder though, I think we agree?

May need to make some tough decisions in the summer if they haven't signed an extension. Would be unthinkable letting them wind their contracts down and leaving on a free
We should be all over Tchouaméni. This guy is complete.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 02:27:22 pm
We should be all over Tchouaméni. This guy is complete.
We will be.

The problem is everyone will be after him.

But if he isnt just after the most wages like Konate he will join.
Any player in the world shold want to join in a footballing sense & of course he would still get a great wage
Quote from: ScottScott on Yesterday at 09:28:53 am
FFS  :butt it's so obvious now looking back!

Don't feel so bad. No one even acknowledged my Devin Nunes joke.
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 04:46:13 pm
Don't feel so bad. No one even acknowledged my Devin Nunes joke.

To be fair, Devin Nunes' cow is more popular
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 05:27:42 pm
To be fair, Devin Nunes' cow is more popular

Shh, do you want to get sued?
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:07:02 pm
Shh, do you want to get sued?

Moo-ed
Boo-ed

etc...
Quote from: Magix on March  1, 2022, 11:28:40 am
With Jesse Marsch picking up the reins at Leeds, maybe a Minamino and Raphinha swap with a top-up is on the cards. Then convert Raphinha to a FL/ML/MR, covering both attack and midfield. Easy this transfer business.  :P

Well, Minamino is making a very strong case for himself to be with us next season. 10 goal contributions in less than 900 minutes this season is a pretty solid return ...
Quote from: PeterTheRed on February 28, 2022, 11:52:10 pm
Well, the guy next to him posted this on Instagram, so it is probably trye ...

https://instagram.com/stories/alex_bukovac/2783635419368200422?

Bloody hell, the other fella went to Milan with Paddy the Baddy didn't he, and the other one is Bielsa's translator - It's all looking very good
David Lynch in a recent interview said he reckons that all that is needed to finalise the Carvalho deal is time to do all the medicals, paperwork etc so I reckon we might get official confirmation in the March International Break between the 21st and 29th.

