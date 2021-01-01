We hopefully won't be buying anyone major for the front 3 positions this summer. A season of Jota, Salah, Mane, Diaz, Firmino and Minamino (or a younger replacement) would be fine by me.



We probably wanted to add to our front 3 option this summer. Circumstances have dictated that it's been done 6 months earlier than planned.



I suspect we won't plan to add to the front 3 option with any major additions this summer though it could be highly dependent on contract renewals. I think we'll concentrate on getting in a CM or 2. Whether it's 1 or 2 CMs might depend on how e view contract renewals for AOC, Keita and Milner. Beyond that they may consider a back-up RB but that will be highly dependent on how they view Williams, Beck and Bradley.



I don't envision a summer of lots of transfers. Bought Diaz already, think we'll invest in 1 CM at least and then maybe a few younger players (e.g. Carvalho). Spend in the 140-150M bracket - gross spend and including Diaz fee. If we maintain 90-95% of the current squad then we don't need lots of signings. Particularly if we want to have a pathway for 1 oe 2 promising youngsters also (e.g. Gordon).



I think you touch on the important point, which is that the majority of our business will be determined by outgoings. We're a very well run club, but even still I think we'll be a bit unsure on who'll be here come the end of the summer window. Does a club force our hand on one or more of the 'one year' group - Keita, Ox, Mane, Firmino and even Salah? Does Gomez make it known he wants to go somewhere he'll start each week?So there's going to be a real reactive element at play. We've obviously done Diaz - and I suspect a reason we've been able to do that is Origi's contract situation and knowing he'll be gone in the summer and will free up a space. We'll more than likely do Carvalho.Beyond that, I think we'll probably really want to add a midfielder. But we've already got eight midfielders, not including someone like Tyler Morton, so I expect we'll want at least one of those to move on to create room. That might be why there's some debate over Milner at the moment. Klopp understandably wants to keep him around, but perhaps Edwards and Ward are making the (valid IMO) argument that we need to lose a midfielder to buy another and Milner is top of the list because of his contract expiring. But maybe if we get a good offer for Ox, for example, we could keep Milner and get someone new in. That's a tricky one to navigate though, because presumably Milner will want to know pretty soon where he'll be playing football next year.