« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 448 449 450 451 452 [453]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 807971 times)

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,560
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18080 on: Yesterday at 11:52:10 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:53:30 pm
Joao Felix was at Wembley yesterday in the Liverpool end watching the game.  :D



Well, the guy next to him posted this on Instagram, so it is probably trye ...

https://instagram.com/stories/alex_bukovac/2783635419368200422?
Logged

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,376
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18081 on: Today at 12:22:01 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:53:30 pm
Joao Felix was at Wembley yesterday in the Liverpool end watching the game.  :D



Hed be a terrific 9 for us, cant see a massive outlay from us to go get him though.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,560
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18082 on: Today at 12:30:32 am »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 12:22:01 am
Hed be a terrific 9 for us, cant see a massive outlay from us to go get him though.

Well, for the first time in years, Atletico are in a danger of not finishing in the top 4. It will probably depend on Real Betis keeping the pace. They've been doing really well under Pellegrini this season ...
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,270
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18083 on: Today at 12:46:45 am »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 12:22:01 am
Hed be a terrific 9 for us, cant see a massive outlay from us to go get him though.
Unless the staff think Carvalho more of Elliott type, Hard to see it unless one or 2 of Mane or Firmino are sold. Feels Carvalho more Firmino type replacement. I wont be shocked at all if Liverpool want Felix, assuming the price is right. It also possible he just a guest of his Portugal teammate Jota. Felix Contract is not up till 2026 and pretty sure La Liga has Buyout clauses, Also this is his agency https://www.transfermarkt.us/soccer-promaster/beraterfirma/berater/4118
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,365
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18084 on: Today at 09:24:53 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 12:46:45 am
Unless the staff think Carvalho more of Elliott type, Hard to see it unless one or 2 of Mane or Firmino are sold. Feels Carvalho more Firmino type replacement. I wont be shocked at all if Liverpool want Felix, assuming the price is right. It also possible he just a guest of his Portugal teammate Jota. Felix Contract is not up till 2026 and pretty sure La Liga has Buyout clauses, Also this is his agency https://www.transfermarkt.us/soccer-promaster/beraterfirma/berater/4118

Thank you, bad news Pearce  ;D
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,397
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18085 on: Today at 10:29:13 am »
Felix feels to me like a City striker. Wouldn't be surprised to see him there come summer.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,270
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18086 on: Today at 10:35:51 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 09:24:53 am
Thank you, bad news Pearce  ;D
:lmao :lmao :lmao
I would love him at Liverpool, just don't know if it is logically possible currently.
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,397
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18087 on: Today at 10:49:46 am »
I think realistically the chance of us adding another forward (aside from Carvalho) this summer is incredibly slim. Think it would probably need Origi, Minamino and one of Mane/Firmino to go for it to even be a possibility - and even then we'd still have Mo, Jota, Mane/Firmino, Diaz, Carvalho and Gordon which could be deemed enough.
Logged

Online Magix

  • Partial to Tarts
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,133
  • Just 5 points away
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18088 on: Today at 11:28:40 am »
With Jesse Marsch picking up the reins at Leeds, maybe a Minamino and Raphinha swap with a top-up is on the cards. Then convert Raphinha to a FL/ML/MR, covering both attack and midfield. Easy this transfer business.  :P
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,862
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18089 on: Today at 12:06:26 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:29:13 am
Felix feels to me like a City striker. Wouldn't be surprised to see him there come summer.

That rumour already exists, think I saw it on Twitter the other day. Not saying its true, mind.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,619
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18090 on: Today at 01:10:48 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 12:46:45 am
Unless the staff think Carvalho more of Elliott type, Hard to see it unless one or 2 of Mane or Firmino are sold. Feels Carvalho more Firmino type replacement. I wont be shocked at all if Liverpool want Felix, assuming the price is right. It also possible he just a guest of his Portugal teammate Jota. Felix Contract is not up till 2026 and pretty sure La Liga has Buyout clauses, Also this is his agency https://www.transfermarkt.us/soccer-promaster/beraterfirma/berater/4118

I think it's possible that both Mane and Firmino are sold this summer.  The only caveat to that is whether or not Salah signs an extension.  No idea if we'll bring in Felix but I think he'd be unbelievable in a Klopp team.  During the January window, Simeone did make a comment about Felix potentially leaving.  I don't remember exactly what he said but he pretty much said it's not out of the question that he leaves. 
Logged

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,376
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18091 on: Today at 01:15:54 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:30:32 am
Well, for the first time in years, Atletico are in a danger of not finishing in the top 4. It will probably depend on Real Betis keeping the pace. They've been doing really well under Pellegrini this season ...

Betis have been a really fun watch this year with Canales and Fekir tearing teams apart. Hopefully them and their neighbours Sevilla keep hold of top 4 slots as it means one of Barcelona and Atletico miss out.

Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:49:46 am
I think realistically the chance of us adding another forward (aside from Carvalho) this summer is incredibly slim. Think it would probably need Origi, Minamino and one of Mane/Firmino to go for it to even be a possibility - and even then we'd still have Mo, Jota, Mane/Firmino, Diaz, Carvalho and Gordon which could be deemed enough.

Bet Fabio must be loving seeing his mate Harvey get trusted in a Champions League away tie and a Cup Final and wanting a part of that next season.
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,624
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18092 on: Today at 03:47:29 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:15:50 pm
A lot of the City/Chelsea lot are just drawing a paycheque and will forget about them when they leave. Even Pep I doubt gives much of a shit about City.

The players want to win for the fans and the club as well as for themselves.

I'm not sure I believe this. Even though it's nice to think.

Whilst I think we have a special relationship between players/staff and the fans, I think it's erroneous to think that most other teams just have players who are there for the pay cheque. There's definitely affinity between players and most fanbases. Even more so when you share success together. It's a huge stretch to think that someone like Guardiola doesn't care one bit about City. He almost certainly does. I suspect most of the players do as well. Same with Chelsea and most other big clubs.

I think there's an element that some players will be attracted to some clubs by money. That's human nature. Most people would be swayed by being offered x2 or x3 the salary on offer elsewhere (particularly if both are situated far from your home). I still don't think that necessarily negates them from caring or having a bond with the fanbase of that club.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,624
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18093 on: Today at 03:55:34 pm »
We hopefully won't be buying anyone major for the front 3 positions this summer. A season of Jota, Salah, Mane, Diaz, Firmino and Minamino (or a younger replacement) would be fine by me.

We probably wanted to add to our front 3 option this summer. Circumstances have dictated that it's been done 6 months earlier than planned.

I suspect we won't plan to add to the front 3 option with any major additions this summer though it could be highly dependent on contract renewals. I think we'll concentrate on getting in a CM or 2. Whether it's 1 or 2 CMs might depend on how e view contract renewals for AOC, Keita and Milner. Beyond that they may consider a back-up RB but that will be highly dependent on how they view Williams, Beck and Bradley.

I don't envision a summer of lots of transfers. Bought Diaz already, think we'll invest in 1 CM at least and then maybe a few younger players (e.g. Carvalho). Spend in the 140-150M bracket -  gross spend and including Diaz fee. If we maintain 90-95% of the current squad then we don't need lots of signings. Particularly if we want to have a pathway for 1 oe 2 promising youngsters also (e.g. Gordon).

Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,397
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18094 on: Today at 04:45:40 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 03:55:34 pm
We hopefully won't be buying anyone major for the front 3 positions this summer. A season of Jota, Salah, Mane, Diaz, Firmino and Minamino (or a younger replacement) would be fine by me.

We probably wanted to add to our front 3 option this summer. Circumstances have dictated that it's been done 6 months earlier than planned.

I suspect we won't plan to add to the front 3 option with any major additions this summer though it could be highly dependent on contract renewals. I think we'll concentrate on getting in a CM or 2. Whether it's 1 or 2 CMs might depend on how e view contract renewals for AOC, Keita and Milner. Beyond that they may consider a back-up RB but that will be highly dependent on how they view Williams, Beck and Bradley.

I don't envision a summer of lots of transfers. Bought Diaz already, think we'll invest in 1 CM at least and then maybe a few younger players (e.g. Carvalho). Spend in the 140-150M bracket -  gross spend and including Diaz fee. If we maintain 90-95% of the current squad then we don't need lots of signings. Particularly if we want to have a pathway for 1 oe 2 promising youngsters also (e.g. Gordon).

I think you touch on the important point, which is that the majority of our business will be determined by outgoings. We're a very well run club, but even still I think we'll be a bit unsure on who'll be here come the end of the summer window. Does a club force our hand on one or more of the 'one year' group - Keita, Ox, Mane, Firmino and even Salah? Does Gomez make it known he wants to go somewhere he'll start each week?

So there's going to be a real reactive element at play. We've obviously done Diaz - and I suspect a reason we've been able to do that is Origi's contract situation and knowing he'll be gone in the summer and will free up a space. We'll more than likely do Carvalho.

Beyond that, I think we'll probably really want to add a midfielder. But we've already got eight midfielders, not including someone like Tyler Morton, so I expect we'll want at least one of those to move on to create room. That might be why there's some debate over Milner at the moment. Klopp understandably wants to keep him around, but perhaps Edwards and Ward are making the (valid IMO) argument that we need to lose a midfielder to buy another and Milner is top of the list because of his contract expiring. But maybe if we get a good offer for Ox, for example, we could keep Milner and get someone new in. That's a tricky one to navigate though, because presumably Milner will want to know pretty soon where he'll be playing football next year.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,468
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18095 on: Today at 05:46:09 pm »
I wonder would we consider Darwin Nunez if Firmino left?
Or maybe just get in Carvalho & leave the forward line as it is.

Nunez would proabblky cost quite alot of money
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,397
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18096 on: Today at 06:01:33 pm »
We have to evolve though.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 448 449 450 451 452 [453]   Go Up
« previous next »
 