You wouldn't want Bellingham as a permanent 6, but it's nice to have the option to employ him there if the situation calls for it. Fabinho is young enough that he'll likely outlast your Hendersons and Thiagos in midfield for Liverpool, so a potential Bellingham move likely wouldn't be as a 6.



To know that coaches think he'd be good there is encouraging though, a midfielder can never have too many strings to their bow. Bellingham is an 8 or a box to box CM for me and is where he'll be best.



Agreed that when he bulks up a bit he'll be a beast.



The main 8 type that been used since Klopp in the 8 role has been a Controlling type MF, First Gini now Thiago/Keita. Even thought there is 2 "8"s in the 433 one of them normally the one the right is much more of a 7/10/8 Combo of a role. I dont see Bellingham currently fitting the first one right now, the 2nd role yes.Also at Dortmund Klopp had that 8 of Suhin then Gundogan. Pretty sure Jones is being Groomed to be the next guy in that Role.Even if Klopp Leaves at the end of his contract, the next Manager(who may already be at the club) would probably be working on very similar style