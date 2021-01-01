« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 447 448 449 450 451 [452]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 801494 times)

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,807
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18040 on: Today at 03:59:43 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 03:38:11 pm
To be honest, I will never be able understand the moaners who are desperately looking for a reason to feel bad about LFC. You want to feel bad and pesimistic? Turn on the news.

Supporting LFC has been a real joy for the past few years. We are a World class club, with a World class stadium, a World class team, and a World class manager. Fuck it, we even have World class owners.

If you really have this need to feel bad about your club, there is the chance just down the road. They are in a real mess ...
Heh heh yeah I'm a moaner who goes around doing the club down, feeling bad about it and criticising it... ;D

Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,024
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18041 on: Today at 04:02:13 pm »
Just say you were on a wind-up Peter mate, they'll look really silly ;)
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,526
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18042 on: Today at 04:08:38 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:02:13 pm
Just say you were on a wind-up Peter mate, they'll look really silly ;)

To be honest, I have really rattled the moaners brigade with the Mbappe stuff. I must admit, I was getting some ideas from fellow posters ;D

Just wait for the first media reports about Bellingham to LFC ...
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,586
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18043 on: Today at 04:11:54 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 04:08:38 pm
To be honest, I have really rattled the moaners brigade with the Mbappe stuff. I must admit, I was getting some ideas from fellow posters ;D

Just wait for the first media reports about Bellingham to LFC ...

So you are saying that you are a deliberate wind up merchant? Interesting line to take
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,024
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18044 on: Today at 04:19:27 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 04:08:38 pm
To be honest, I have really rattled the moaners brigade with the Mbappe stuff. I must admit, I was getting some ideas from fellow posters ;D

Just wait for the first media reports about Bellingham to LFC ...

I'm not sure you've really rattled anyone mate, even the moaners (who are admittedly easier to rattle than anyone). I think its more amusement and bemusement. Your whole celebrity on RAWK, through your many different profiles, is that you're utterly obsessed with transfers and hold yourself up as a bit of a transfer guru. The idea that you've spent years and I imagine hundreds of thousands of words writing about how we could sign Kylian Mbappe as a 'wind-up' is just....well clearly not true. Sadly. I'd love it to be true because it'd be a truly great wind-up but....ahhh you're just not capable of doing it.

It'd be like Al going 'Haha you absolute fools I've loved FSG all along, you fell for it'
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,964
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18045 on: Today at 05:59:39 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 04:46:28 am
We need another quality midfielder, everything looks rosey now but our midfield can be very unbalanced. If we could find another all action midfielder to bring in the high energy to balance out the style and coolness of Thiago and Fab, that would be great.

I would not be surprised to see quite a few of our players be sold, it looks like we're trying to refresh the squad and we have a couple of players that are fairly injury prone and some that don't give us the value their wages suggest they should.

We struggle to give them all games as it is, Henderson Milner Thiago Keita Jones(another year older and more mature) Elliot without injury, is enough I feel.
Logged

Offline Goalposts for Jumpers

  • Mon Ranager's Alter-Ego.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,564
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18046 on: Today at 06:15:40 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 05:59:39 pm
We struggle to give them all games as it is, Henderson Milner Thiago Keita Jones(another year older and more mature) Elliot without injury, is enough I feel.

By the time we'd be getting in a Bellingham, Hendo will be doing Millie's role, and other midfielders may have left.

Does Keita still have a reputation in Germany? Could be used as a makeweight. (Thinking out loud)

Edit: just realised you were responding specifically to Mac's post, not the general Bellingham debate.  (Although why you would do that...  ;D )
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,118
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18047 on: Today at 07:22:43 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:19:27 pm
I'm not sure you've really rattled anyone mate, even the moaners (who are admittedly easier to rattle than anyone). I think its more amusement and bemusement. Your whole celebrity on RAWK, through your many different profiles, is that you're utterly obsessed with transfers and hold yourself up as a bit of a transfer guru. The idea that you've spent years and I imagine hundreds of thousands of words writing about how we could sign Kylian Mbappe as a 'wind-up' is just....well clearly not true. Sadly. I'd love it to be true because it'd be a truly great wind-up but....ahhh you're just not capable of doing it.

It'd be like Al going 'Haha you absolute fools I've loved FSG all along, you fell for it'

"And Taki is so boss..."
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 251,932
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18048 on: Today at 07:55:58 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 04:08:38 pm
To be honest, I have really rattled the moaners brigade with the Mbappe stuff. I must admit, I was getting some ideas from fellow posters ;D

Just wait for the first media reports about Bellingham to LFC ...

So I suppose we should ban you again?
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,649
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18049 on: Today at 08:11:00 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 07:55:58 pm
So I suppose we should ban you again?
:lmao

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,404
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18050 on: Today at 08:19:11 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 07:55:58 pm
So I suppose we should ban you again?

He has 3 seasoned back up accounts, all with a unique back story which allows "them" to watch the top 5 leagues in every major country, ready to go.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 447 448 449 450 451 [452]   Go Up
« previous next »
 