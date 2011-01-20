« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18000 on: Yesterday at 11:38:51 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:37:09 pm
Messi peak wasnt when we had Arbeloa.
and he certainly wasn't invisible in the CL semis, he was probably the only one that turned up lol
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18001 on: Yesterday at 11:43:02 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Yesterday at 11:38:51 pm
and he certainly wasn't invisible in the CL semis, he was probably the only one that turned up lol
Yeah, mad shout. Was their best player by miles. Had the most shots of anyone in the match, dribbles too apparently. And set up their two other best chances.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18002 on: Today at 12:20:55 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:26:29 pm
I don't know why people are putting Bellingham and Rice in the same boat. Bellingham is still 18, and has enough time for 2 more big moves in his career. The first one will probably happen in the summer of 2023, just after he turns 20.

Rice is 23 already, and his next move will probably be his big one. Since Chelsea don't need him, I doubt he will be going back there. Man City have Rodri, so no real need for him. That leaves Man Utd, who will be desperate to make their next big English signing in the summer ...
I put them together because both are over valued. Or at least I see our club thinking they are both over valued. Now you know. ;)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18003 on: Today at 03:37:00 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:37:09 pm
Messi peak wasnt when we had Arbeloa.

Robertson put a nice peak in the hair...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18004 on: Today at 04:46:28 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:18:09 pm
I think this squad is pretty close to perfect I wouldnt be mad with no signings, even if we let go of Ox and Origi/Minamino, maybe promote Balagizi and Gordon thats it.
We need another quality midfielder, everything looks rosey now but our midfield can be very unbalanced. If we could find another all action midfielder to bring in the high energy to balance out the style and coolness of Thiago and Fab, that would be great.

I would not be surprised to see quite a few of our players be sold, it looks like we're trying to refresh the squad and we have a couple of players that are fairly injury prone and some that don't give us the value their wages suggest they should.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18005 on: Today at 07:54:31 am »
Quote from: scatman on Yesterday at 11:38:51 pm
and he certainly wasn't invisible in the CL semis, he was probably the only one that turned up lol

You are arguing for the sake of it. We run all over them like a bulldozer. "Made him invisible" was certainly a hyperbole on my behalf, but he was far from effective, at the time when he was the best player in the World. Therefore, judging Raphinha based on last night is pointless ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18006 on: Today at 07:59:59 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:20:55 am
I put them together because both are over valued. Or at least I see our club thinking they are both over valued. Now you know. ;)

Our club was pursuing Mbappe when AS Monaco valued him at 150 million, and that is what PSG paid for him.  Once again, putting Bellingham and Rice in the same boat, just because they hold the same passport, is not very smart. Rice is a decent player. Bellingham has the potential to be the next Gerrard. We have a competent scouting department, so lets leave that judgement to them ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18007 on: Today at 08:28:25 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:59:59 am
Our club was pursuing Mbappe when AS Monaco valued him at 150 million, and that is what PSG paid for him. 
We may or may not have been pursuing him then, but we weren't pursuing him planning to pay 150m for him. If I recall there were some rumours that we were hoping to win him over, with Klopp as a key attraction, in the hope of getting him affordably.

Monaco charged PSG 150m because it was PSG - i.e for at least two separate reasons.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18008 on: Today at 08:42:33 am »
Bellingham is the real deal, for me, he's the best midfielder in his age group by some distance and he's in the same bracket, if not better, than players like Tchouameni (different style player though) who's 4 years older.

Bellingham falls into the Van Dijk and Alisson 'just pay it' bracket for me, because he's phenomenal. People can talk about Sancho flopping all they want (after less than one season dropped into one of the most dysfunctional sides in the league who ruined their balance with the Ronaldo purchase shortly after), but the two situations really aren't equitable.

Bellingham has tremendous drive, balance, technique, is strong and wiry and will only get more powerful, is mobile and can basically do everything a high quality box to box midfielder can. He's also of a mentality that should just not belong to an 18 year old - in interviews he's talked about Dortmund as 'my team,' with a steeliness of a seasoned pro. This is an 18 year old in a foreign country. After the Rangers debacle last week he said he wouldn't allow anyone in 'his team' again to treat the away leg as a foregone conclusion. It's not idle boasts of a teenager, he says it, you believe it. He's become a real leader at a young age. He's also got a bit of nastiness and snide in him and I can't say I dislike that in a few players on a team.

5 goals and 10 assists this season, some of the best progressive stats you'll see as well as good defensive numbers and a heoric pressing work rate. First player in a long time I'll be genuinely gutted if he goes elsewhere.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18009 on: Today at 09:02:02 am »
I guess people don't want to talk about Ryan Gravenberch anymore now, then?☹️
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18010 on: Today at 09:12:52 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 08:42:33 am
Bellingham is the real deal, for me, he's the best midfielder in his age group by some distance and he's in the same bracket, if not better, than players like Tchouameni (different style player though) who's 4 years older.

Bellingham falls into the Van Dijk and Alisson 'just pay it' bracket for me, because he's phenomenal. People can talk about Sancho flopping all they want (after less than one season dropped into one of the most dysfunctional sides in the league who ruined their balance with the Ronaldo purchase shortly after), but the two situations really aren't equitable.

Bellingham has tremendous drive, balance, technique, is strong and wiry and will only get more powerful, is mobile and can basically do everything a high quality box to box midfielder can. He's also of a mentality that should just not belong to an 18 year old - in interviews he's talked about Dortmund as 'my team,' with a steeliness of a seasoned pro. This is an 18 year old in a foreign country. After the Rangers debacle last week he said he wouldn't allow anyone in 'his team' again to treat the away leg as a foregone conclusion. It's not idle boasts of a teenager, he says it, you believe it. He's become a real leader at a young age. He's also got a bit of nastiness and snide in him and I can't say I dislike that in a few players on a team.

5 goals and 10 assists this season, some of the best progressive stats you'll see as well as good defensive numbers and a heoric pressing work rate. First player in a long time I'll be genuinely gutted if he goes elsewhere.

The leadership stuff really stands out. There's a downside to it, which came through in a piece I read about him last week - the feeling that he has to try and do it all himself, a bit like Gerrard for us. You'd hope that in a thriving team like ours, he could control that aspect and realise he's one of 11 (or more) elite players, rather than the one Dortmund player who seems to be in any form under a struggling manager.

Would also say the hardest thing with Bellingham is working out his ceiling. You'd pay a lot of money for the player and man he is now, but for us to really push the boat out I think we'd need to be confident that he has levels to go up. No real reason to think otherwise, considering his talent and mentality.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18011 on: Today at 09:14:10 am »
Quote from: Vinay on Today at 09:02:02 am
I guess people don't want to talk about Ryan Gravenberch anymore now, then?☹️
Gravenberch is great, I really like him, great feet for his size and really good technique and tactical appreciation of the game for his age.

But, he's a Raiola client. Which means he'll prefer to deal with his established cartel of clubs that he knows will give in to him and he'll want and likely get far more in the contract than Gravenberch's development and achievements warrant at this stage.

He's a slug and a parasite, Raiola, but he knows how to get paid.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18012 on: Today at 09:23:46 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 08:42:33 am
Bellingham is the real deal, for me, he's the best midfielder in his age group by some distance and he's in the same bracket, if not better, than players like Tchouameni (different style player though) who's 4 years older.

Bellingham falls into the Van Dijk and Alisson 'just pay it' bracket for me, because he's phenomenal. People can talk about Sancho flopping all they want (after less than one season dropped into one of the most dysfunctional sides in the league who ruined their balance with the Ronaldo purchase shortly after), but the two situations really aren't equitable.

Bellingham has tremendous drive, balance, technique, is strong and wiry and will only get more powerful, is mobile and can basically do everything a high quality box to box midfielder can. He's also of a mentality that should just not belong to an 18 year old - in interviews he's talked about Dortmund as 'my team,' with a steeliness of a seasoned pro. This is an 18 year old in a foreign country. After the Rangers debacle last week he said he wouldn't allow anyone in 'his team' again to treat the away leg as a foregone conclusion. It's not idle boasts of a teenager, he says it, you believe it. He's become a real leader at a young age. He's also got a bit of nastiness and snide in him and I can't say I dislike that in a few players on a team.

5 goals and 10 assists this season, some of the best progressive stats you'll see as well as good defensive numbers and a heoric pressing work rate. First player in a long time I'll be genuinely gutted if he goes elsewhere.

What do you think of Florian Wirtz?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18013 on: Today at 09:27:56 am »
Does Klopp's system need a Bellingham, notwithstanding how great he might turn out to be?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18014 on: Today at 09:40:30 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:12:52 am
The leadership stuff really stands out. There's a downside to it, which came through in a piece I read about him last week - the feeling that he has to try and do it all himself, a bit like Gerrard for us. You'd hope that in a thriving team like ours, he could control that aspect and realise he's one of 11 (or more) elite players, rather than the one Dortmund player who seems to be in any form under a struggling manager.

Would also say the hardest thing with Bellingham is working out his ceiling. You'd pay a lot of money for the player and man he is now, but for us to really push the boat out I think we'd need to be confident that he has levels to go up. No real reason to think otherwise, considering his talent and mentality.
Also not 100% sure how fits currently he much more right now would be in the advanced CM then the controller spot. He Super talented and can keep getting better.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18015 on: Today at 09:42:50 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:27:56 am
Does Klopp's system need a Bellingham, notwithstanding how great he might turn out to be?
Midfielders who can play under pressure, dribble and penetrate with passing and dribbling will always fit Klopp system. I Don't think currently Role wise he could play the role Thiago plays
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18016 on: Today at 09:47:33 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:23:46 am
What do you think of Florian Wirtz?
Love him, hope he stays at Leverkusen for another couple of seasons and focuses on developing his game rather than listening to transfer chatter. He's a bigger prospect than Havertz, who for his struggles at Chelsea is a huge talent. He's already producing elite numbers, something like 10 goals 15 assists this season across cup and league and what stands out to me is his decision making - usually the flaw with attackers and advanced midfielders of his age group, he just rarely seems to take the wrong option and pretty much always executes to a high level. Would love him at Liverpool but he'll be another in the £70m+ bracket. He probably would be that much already. I'm very much for teenage players staying in familiar surroundings to develop though and making their move when they've a couple of proper seasons behind them.

Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:27:56 am
Does Klopp's system need a Bellingham, notwithstanding how great he might turn out to be?
I'm not sure. When you look at the age profile of the midfield it makes sense, maybe less so the actual playing profiles. He's not a deep-lying playmaker in the way Thiago is, he's not a Fab style destroyer and he's not an 8 as such. He's more a Gerrard box-to-box type player and if we're to pursue him, it's evidence of a move away from the archetypes we've become so used to in a Klopp midfield and an evolution towards something different. Bellingham can operate as a pure 8, but that maybe then doesn't make best use of his ferocious pressing and his ability to read passes defensively and intercept.

If you're looking for an analogue of existing players, he's not really like any we've got. If we're suggesting a midfield of Fab, Bellingham in the more Henderson-ish role and one other, perhaps Jones, I like that midfield a lot. Personally, I think if you had Bellingham, Fabinho and a player who could combine physicality with technicality like a peak-Wijnaldum, that midfield runs Europe.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18017 on: Today at 10:12:47 am »
This is the thing for me - I think Bellingham as an arrow in Klopp's quiver would be a phenomenal thing, exactly as you say DS... but in current system terms, and in terms of bringing the best out of our current most potent weapons, I'm not convinced he's a must have. Sure he'd be a nice to have... but to me that assurance in the right sided midfield role is more important if we continue with Salah and Trent in their roles there. That's based on the 'strengthen the weak spot' approach... but who's to say we wouldn't get more than one midfielder. That said, Konate on his own makes that easier to manage (see the Inter game for evidence), and Klopp likes to slot Harvey in there anyway, so who knows eh?

I'd wet myself if we signed Bellingham regardless.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18018 on: Today at 10:25:22 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:12:47 am
This is the thing for me - I think Bellingham as an arrow in Klopp's quiver would be a phenomenal thing, exactly as you say DS... but in current system terms, and in terms of bringing the best out of our current most potent weapons, I'm not convinced he's a must have. Sure he'd be a nice to have... but to me that assurance in the right sided midfield role is more important if we continue with Salah and Trent in their roles there. That's based on the 'strengthen the weak spot' approach... but who's to say we wouldn't get more than one midfielder. That said, Konate on his own makes that easier to manage (see the Inter game for evidence), and Klopp likes to slot Harvey in there anyway, so who knows eh?

I'd wet myself if we signed Bellingham regardless.

I think this is a fair summary including the last line :)

You could make the case that there's no 'must have' for us this summer now we've sorted out our attacking depth
And with Bellingham it might be a case of 'buy the talent' and figure it out over the next few years ... as in, we view him as a generational midfield talent and we can get him and put him into a squad that's already elite and Klopp and team can develop him
I also don't think he's set in one particular role yet and has the ability to do pretty much whatever he wants in football... he's still 18 which is fucking nuts

Obv he's going to be expensive and we've no idea how we rate him but I can see them taking the view that you're getting an elite midfielder for the next 10 years and the future of the team and we don't have other demands on the money on the playing side
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18019 on: Today at 10:25:24 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:12:47 am
This is the thing for me - I think Bellingham as an arrow in Klopp's quiver would be a phenomenal thing, exactly as you say DS... but in current system terms, and in terms of bringing the best out of our current most potent weapons, I'm not convinced he's a must have. Sure he'd be a nice to have... but to me that assurance in the right sided midfield role is more important if we continue with Salah and Trent in their roles there. That's based on the 'strengthen the weak spot' approach... but who's to say we wouldn't get more than one midfielder. That said, Konate on his own makes that easier to manage (see the Inter game for evidence), and Klopp likes to slot Harvey in there anyway, so who knows eh?

I'd wet myself if we signed Bellingham regardless.
I'd agree mostly, I think Bellingham makes sense because he's adaptable and versatile enough - and crucially young enough - that should Liverpool's midfield go through a few iterations style wise over the next decade, which is surely will, you can find a place for a player of his skillset.

As much as we'd love the functional midfield we have now to be strong for years to come, realistically, we're going to have to move away from that formula at some point, likely in the next couple of seasons. That's where Bellingham starts to make sense. We'll see, this is one potential superstar I genuinely believe we will have an active interest in that goes beyond the 'monitoring, watching, stalking, preparing' nonsense etc.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18020 on: Today at 10:57:21 am »
Surely right now he'd be perfect for the 3 midfield alongside Fab/Henderon and Thiago? He's not a 6, he's not a controller, he's an all action goals and assists, pressing, progressive player. I don't know much about him but from I've seen and the way he's described on here it feels like he's a perfect fit for a current Klopp midfield as the 3rd of the 3. I guess the issue that raises is we have 2 other young CMs who can already do this so arguably we need a long term successor to the was Gini, and now Thiago, role.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18021 on: Today at 11:09:55 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:27:56 am
Does Klopp's system need a Bellingham, notwithstanding how great he might turn out to be?

How much longer will we be playing Klopp's system though
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18022 on: Today at 11:19:05 am »
No, Klopp will never leave!  :-\
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18023 on: Today at 11:30:19 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 11:09:55 am
How much longer will we be playing Klopp's system though

Which Klopp system I guess is the question
The way we're set up in midfield now is distinctly different to how we set up in 19/20 ... He's almost never played a flat 3 this year and played an AM pretty much every game...its closer to 17/18 now just with better players
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18024 on: Today at 12:18:37 pm »
Agree that the midfield profile is changing, evolving. The addition of Thiago and Elliott to midfield shows that.

To those who watch him more closely: Can Bellingham play as a 6? Can see him being an attacking-minded or progressive 6, with, say, Elliot and Jones tucking in a bit in our brand of football. But that would probably leaves us too open, heh.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18025 on: Today at 12:27:31 pm »
Quote from: Magix on Today at 12:18:37 pm
Agree that the midfield profile is changing, evolving. The addition of Thiago and Elliott to midfield shows that.

To those who watch him more closely: Can Bellingham play as a 6? Can see him being an attacking-minded or progressive 6, with, say, Elliot and Jones tucking in a bit in our brand of football. But that would probably leaves us too open, heh.

He probably could in time, but not straight away in this side. This is what Lucien Favre, his first coach at Dortmund, said about him:

With someone like Bellingham, I don't look at the date of birth. He has the technical skills and a feel for space. I like the way he handles the ball, how he defends it. Jude gives us many tactical possibilities and has an amazing presence. He can play as a number six or number eight, is a good passer, tries to put himself in a finishing position. With him, different systems are possible.

Sure I remember reading an interview with one of the youth coaches at Birmingham who said he could play anywhere in midfield, and would often try different positions including DM and CB just to give himself some experience and challenge himself.

One thing to note is that he's a big lad. 6'1, and only 18 - by the time he's he's 22/23 he'll be an absolute physical powerhouse I reckon.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18026 on: Today at 01:24:20 pm »
You wouldn't want Bellingham as a permanent 6, but it's nice to have the option to employ him there if the situation calls for it. Fabinho is young enough that he'll likely outlast your Hendersons and Thiagos in midfield for Liverpool, so a potential Bellingham move likely wouldn't be as a 6.

To know that coaches think he'd be good there is encouraging though, a midfielder can never have too many strings to their bow. Bellingham is an 8 or a box to box CM for me and is where he'll be best.

Agreed that when he bulks up a bit he'll be a beast.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18027 on: Today at 02:32:45 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 08:28:25 am
We may or may not have been pursuing him then, but we weren't pursuing him planning to pay 150m for him. If I recall there were some rumours that we were hoping to win him over, with Klopp as a key attraction, in the hope of getting him affordably.

Monaco charged PSG 150m because it was PSG - i.e for at least two separate reasons.

Everyone knew at the time that AS Monaco won't sell Mbappe under 100 million. In the end, they've got 150 million from PSG (with a delayed payment of one year). The fact that John Henry took Mbappe and his family on a ride on his private plane is a clear indication that FSG were dead serious about getting Mbappe, so they were willing to pay the 100+ million.

If our scouting department suggest that Bellingham can become one of the top 5 players in the World, FSG will have no problem paying Dortmund's asking price in the summer of 2023, when he will be on the market. He is what people often reffer to as "generational talent", without actually knowing what it means ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18028 on: Today at 02:34:01 pm »
The whole 'haha my Mbappe talk was all a ruse, I was winding you all up and you fell hard for it' doesn't really scan when you're still doing it Pete ;)
Re: LIVERPOOL
« Reply #18029 on: Today at 02:37:42 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:34:01 pm
The whole 'haha my Mbappe talk was all a ruse, I was winding you all up and you fell hard for it' doesn't really scan when you're still doing it Pete ;)

Well, Capon got it a long time ago. Than again, most of you are not Capon ;)

And no, I am no longer doing it. Mbappe in the summer of 2018 and the summer of 2022 are two completely different things ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18030 on: Today at 02:57:31 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:32:45 pm
Everyone knew at the time that AS Monaco won't sell Mbappe under 100 million. In the end, they've got 150 million from PSG (with a delayed payment of one year). The fact that John Henry took Mbappe and his family on a ride on his private plane is a clear indication that FSG were dead serious about getting Mbappe, so they were willing to pay the 100+ million.


He heh ;D

Firstly you've now dropped from 150 down to "100+" which are not the same thing at all. There's a world of difference between them, esp. for a club like ours.

And secondly no, it doesn't mean what you say at all. You're just putting that spin on it as it suits some argument you want to make.

Taking a player up in a plane - I'll assume it did happen for the sake of argument, as I've never personally fact checked it - does not indicate even that we were serious about buying him. There could be many other reasons for it. But even assuming that JH was courting him, that still doesn't mean that there was any intention or expectation to pay that kind of money. You can try and attract a player in the hope of a much more affordable deal knowing that you can always walk away if you can't get it. You know all this really.

And lastly it's easy to be blasé now when talking about such high figures, but as recently as the time Mbappe moved to PSG (Aug 2017) such high figures were still almost unheard of. The Neymar deal had only just shook the football world and it's aftermath just beginning to be felt, Coutinho hadn't moved yet. Anything LFC might have done (and I'm not just gonna believe everything that is said without firm proof) would have been in the pre-Neymar context.

There's zero evidence that I've seen that LFC were ever thinking of buying him at those kind of prices.

These strange, grandiose theories of yours don't really stand up to scrutiny.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18031 on: Today at 03:11:43 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:37:42 pm
And no, I am no longer doing it. Mbappe in the summer of 2018 and the summer of 2022 are two completely different things ...
Wait! When was this famous plane trip supposed to have happened? A year after he had already joined PSG (on loan initially but we all know that was an accounting convenience)?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18032 on: Today at 03:28:12 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:23:46 am
What do you think of Florian Wirtz?

Looks an outstanding prospect.  He replaced Havertz when he left for the oil club and a lot of the German reporters who have compared him to Havertz when he was the same age think that Wirtz is at a higher level than what Havertz was.  Many thought that when Havertz left Leverkusen it would be a hard role to fill with someone of the same quality, it seems that they've found that person in this 18 year old kid.  He's not someone who would come cheap as his contract is until 2026 and seemingly no buy out clause, although there has been talk that a deal could be done with someone in 2023 for a sizeable fee.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18033 on: Today at 03:38:11 pm »
To be honest, I will never be able understand the moaners who are desperately looking for a reason to feel bad about LFC. You want to feel bad and pesimistic? Turn on the news.

Supporting LFC has been a real joy for the past few years. We are a World class club, with a World class stadium, a World class team, and a World class manager. Fuck it, we even have World class owners.

If you really have this need to feel bad about your club, there is the chance just down the road. They are in a real mess ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18034 on: Today at 03:39:43 pm »
Liverpool is a joy in my life. And this team is brilliant.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18035 on: Today at 03:41:43 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 03:38:11 pm
To be honest, I will never be able understand the moaners who are desperately looking for a reason to feel bad about LFC. You want to feel bad and pesimistic? Turn on the news.

Supporting LFC has been a real joy for the past few years. We are a World class club, with a World class stadium, a World class team, and a World class manager. Fuck it, we even have World class owners.

If you really have this need to feel bad about your club, there is the chance just down the road. They are in a real mess ...
No offence intended here mate, but you should really be able to understand them. Let's not forget you were one of them last January - shouldn't be too hard to empathise with people who react similarly (although I'm not seeing any of these people at the moment)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18036 on: Today at 03:45:45 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 03:41:43 pm
No offence intended here mate, but you should really be able to understand them. Let's not forget you were one of them last January - shouldn't be too hard to empathise with people who react similarly (although I'm not seeing any of these people at the moment)

Last January was a time of crisis. If someone is asking for an improvement in a situation like that, he is not a moaner. Even a principal moaner like you should know that ...
