Everyone knew at the time that AS Monaco won't sell Mbappe under 100 million. In the end, they've got 150 million from PSG (with a delayed payment of one year). The fact that John Henry took Mbappe and his family on a ride on his private plane is a clear indication that FSG were dead serious about getting Mbappe, so they were willing to pay the 100+ million.







He hehFirstly you've now dropped from 150 down to "100+" which are not the same thing at all. There's a world of difference between them, esp. for a club like ours.And secondly no, it doesn't mean what you say at all. You're just putting that spin on it as it suits some argument you want to make.Taking a player up in a plane - I'll assume it did happen for the sake of argument, as I've never personally fact checked it - does not indicate even that we were serious about buying him. There could be many other reasons for it. But even assuming that JH was courting him, that still doesn't mean that there was any intention or expectation to pay that kind of money. You can try and attract a player in the hope of a much more affordable deal knowing that you can always walk away if you can't get it. You know all this really.And lastly it's easy to be blasé now when talking about such high figures, but as recently as the time Mbappe moved to PSG (Aug 2017) such high figures were still almost unheard of. The Neymar deal had only just shook the football world and it's aftermath just beginning to be felt, Coutinho hadn't moved yet. Anything LFC might have done (and I'm not just gonna believe everything that is said without firm proof) would have been in the pre-Neymar context.There's zero evidence that I've seen that LFC were ever thinking of buying him at those kind of prices.These strange, grandiose theories of yours don't really stand up to scrutiny.