I think this squad is pretty close to perfect I wouldnt be mad with no signings, even if we let go of Ox and Origi/Minamino, maybe promote Balagizi and Gordon thats it.



We need another quality midfielder, everything looks rosey now but our midfield can be very unbalanced. If we could find another all action midfielder to bring in the high energy to balance out the style and coolness of Thiago and Fab, that would be great.I would not be surprised to see quite a few of our players be sold, it looks like we're trying to refresh the squad and we have a couple of players that are fairly injury prone and some that don't give us the value their wages suggest they should.