On these Mbappé links; is just the Catalan-based SPORT with an Anti-Madrid agenda that were calling Spanish sources or has someone else claimed Kylians had his head turned?



Thanks Red Cactii, that's exactly what I thought when I saw the report had come from Sport.Like everyone else, I'd love to see Mbappe in our team. I just happen to think that it's very unlikely. We were certainly interested in him when he was a kid at Monaco, and he's often expressed admiration for us, but I think those two things are being used as a bargaining tool by Kylian's camp - "What's your best offer? 'Cos Liverpool are also interested."Anyway, back to reality. Are we going to bring in a new midfielder in the summer? I'd love Bellingham personally, but I've also enjoyed what I've seen of Tchouameni. I guess that's the level we'd aim at - someone established as a star in a good team, but ready to kick on another level at a bigger club. Someone like that plus Carvalho might be our summer business. We might also add the right-sided version of Tsimikas, though I think that's less urgent as we can cover back-up for Trent internally.Then two other tasks - selling players who are too far from the starting XI, plus renewing contracts for at least two of the front three, plus perhaps Naby or Ox.