Alan B'Stard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 10:47:35 pm
These Mbappe links (whether they're true or untrue) could be the reason LFC are keeping their powder dry with Salah's contract negotiations?

I appreciate its a thin and very short straw that I'm clutching.
Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 11:03:40 pm
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Yesterday at 09:19:52 pm
It wouldn't be their chance creation getting better with Haaland in the team, it would be their chance conversion.

Yeah, this. I'm guessing they're on or under XG given the likes of Sterling score their goals. With Haaland they'd be much more likely to outperform their XG. And when it's already so much better than the rest of the league, that's pretty concerning.
Max_powers

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 11:10:11 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 11:03:40 pm
Yeah, this. I'm guessing they're on or under XG given the likes of Sterling score their goals. With Haaland they'd be much more likely to outperform their XG. And when it's already so much better than the rest of the league, that's pretty concerning.

They are actually outperforming their XG slightly and we are underperforming slightly. They dominate possession for sure, but in terms of creating clear-cut chances I think both us and them are equals.

Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 11:12:13 pm
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on Yesterday at 10:47:35 pm
These Mbappe links (whether they're true or untrue) could be the reason LFC are keeping their powder dry with Salah's contract negotiations?

I appreciate its a thin and very short straw that I'm clutching.

It's going to be absolute mayhem when we do a joint announcement
PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 11:17:06 pm
I am curious if we have Nordi Mukiele from Leipzig on our radar. Perfect age (24), big and strong (6'2") but still with a very good technique, will have only 12 months left on his contract in the summer, and can play several positions in our system ...

https://youtu.be/b1OWnTMmClk
The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 11:21:35 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:12:13 pm
It's going to be absolute mayhem when we do a joint announcement
;D
amir87

  gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 11:31:10 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:12:13 pm
It's going to be absolute mayhem when we do a joint announcement

"We regretfully announce that Mohammed Salah will be leaving the club having failed to agree a new contract. In other news the Kylian Mbappe deal has fallen through because of a failed medical due to an issue with his left phalange."
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 11:31:21 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 11:03:40 pm
Yeah, this. I'm guessing they're on or under XG given the likes of Sterling score their goals. With Haaland they'd be much more likely to outperform their XG. And when it's already so much better than the rest of the league, that's pretty concerning.

Theyre not, theyre over
Chance conversion isnt a super important metric for a team . Lot of variance in it too

The point is theyre exerting huge control over teams this season, if they play a 9 who doesnt do much of anything defensively theyll have to give up something else. Maybe Haaland makes them better but he could equally sme them more vulnerable
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:43:51 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:31:21 pm
Theyre not, theyre over
Chance conversion isnt a super important metric for a team . Lot of variance in it too

The point is theyre exerting huge control over teams this season, if they play a 9 who doesnt do much of anything defensively theyll have to give up something else. Maybe Haaland makes them better but he could equally sme them more vulnerable
Haaland feels like he could be Ibra all over for Pep.
Armand9

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 03:15:45 am
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on Yesterday at 10:47:35 pm
These Mbappe links (whether they're true or untrue) could be the reason LFC are keeping their powder dry with Salah's contract negotiations?

I appreciate its a thin and very short straw that I'm clutching.

never happening, paper talk nonsense
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 03:36:00 am
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 03:15:45 am
never happening, paper talk nonsense

Don't underestimate us. We're the hottest destination currently in world football. Our club is very stable, dare i say the most stable. Fans are happy, the gaffer is happy, the owners are happy. We're fighting for the titles, we have invested in our team for now and for the future, the average age of our team is 25 (with Milner in it!). Only a fool wouldn't want to join Liverpool FC right now and in the next 10 years.
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 03:57:28 am
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 03:15:45 am
never happening, paper talk nonsense
Wont count it out but I think it is unlikely.
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 06:53:57 am
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 03:36:00 am
Don't underestimate us. We're the hottest destination currently in world football. Our club is very stable, dare i say the most stable. Fans are happy, the gaffer is happy, the owners are happy. We're fighting for the titles, we have invested in our team for now and for the future, the average age of our team is 25 (with Milner in it!). Only a fool wouldn't want to join Liverpool FC right now and in the next 10 years.

Its never been about the attraction of the club to any player. We are one of the biggest clubs in the world, with one of the best three teams in the world and the best manager in the world. Its the sheer sums involved however, no matter how its arranged.
