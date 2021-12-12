« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

Alan B'Stard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #17800 on: Today at 10:47:35 pm
These Mbappe links (whether they're true or untrue) could be the reason LFC are keeping their powder dry with Salah's contract negotiations?

I appreciate its a thin and very short straw that I'm clutching.
Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #17801 on: Today at 11:03:40 pm
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 09:19:52 pm
It wouldn't be their chance creation getting better with Haaland in the team, it would be their chance conversion.

Yeah, this. I'm guessing they're on or under XG given the likes of Sterling score their goals. With Haaland they'd be much more likely to outperform their XG. And when it's already so much better than the rest of the league, that's pretty concerning.
Max_powers

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #17802 on: Today at 11:10:11 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:03:40 pm
Yeah, this. I'm guessing they're on or under XG given the likes of Sterling score their goals. With Haaland they'd be much more likely to outperform their XG. And when it's already so much better than the rest of the league, that's pretty concerning.

They are actually outperforming their XG slightly and we are underperforming slightly. They dominate possession for sure, but in terms of creating clear-cut chances I think both us and them are equals.

Barneylfc

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #17803 on: Today at 11:12:13 pm
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on Today at 10:47:35 pm
These Mbappe links (whether they're true or untrue) could be the reason LFC are keeping their powder dry with Salah's contract negotiations?

I appreciate its a thin and very short straw that I'm clutching.

It's going to be absolute mayhem when we do a joint announcement
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #17804 on: Today at 11:17:06 pm
I am curious if we have Nordi Mukiele from Leipzig on our radar. Perfect age (24), big and strong (6'2") but still with a very good technique, will have only 12 months left on his contract in the summer, and can play several positions in our system ...

https://youtu.be/b1OWnTMmClk
