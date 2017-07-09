For some reason, Mbappe wants to play for a big club. He is already at a richer club than Man City, in his home town ...
Liverpool have been keeping an eye on Ajax winger Antony and have been hugely impressed by the manner the Brazilian has settled in Europe.The 21-year-old would be keen on a switch to the Premier League. [@GraemeBailey]
Bowen, Raphinha, Antony. I'm not loving the links to left-footed wingers/wide forwards.
The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.
