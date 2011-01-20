« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 439 440 441 442 443 [444]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 779694 times)

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,023
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17720 on: Today at 12:07:32 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:45:38 pm
3 out the top 7 Liverpool players  8)
ahem 4 out of the top 9
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,665
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17721 on: Today at 12:21:59 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on February 14, 2022, 11:28:00 pm
Why not a No.6 who can also cover for Trent? Someone like Fabinho, only younger? We do have Thiago, Henderson, Keita, AOC, Jones and Elliott for the No.8 positions, after all ...
Ive no data to back this up but I reckon you are more likely to find a good 6 who can play 8 rather than a 6 who has experience at right back.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,594
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17722 on: Today at 12:32:04 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:21:59 am
Ive no data to back this up but I reckon you are more likely to find a good 6 who can play 8 rather than a 6 who has experience at right back.

According to Footballcritic, in the Championship there is one DM that stands head and shoulders above the rest. I believe we've been monitoring him for a while, and we may be signing him for 8m.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,124
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17723 on: Today at 03:04:24 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:32:04 am
According to Footballcritic, in the Championship there is one DM that stands head and shoulders above the rest. I believe we've been monitoring him for a while, and we may be signing him for 8m.

A dm?
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,124
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17724 on: Today at 03:04:54 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:47:44 pm
Are you not an Endick man too?

Hes a Baldrick man
Logged

Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,687
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17725 on: Today at 03:59:29 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 07:09:02 pm
That's because good players create time and space!

The Bundesliga these days arent the pressing machines like they used to be. A lot of teams now sit back and play off the pressure and go on the counter, or theyre more into cycling possession. When you have a team like Dortmund then who are always dominant in attack then you see some pretty crazy YouTube clips, but it doesnt really match the reality. The Bundesliga feels like such a different league to the PL these days.
Logged

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,108
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17726 on: Today at 07:22:34 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:32:04 am
According to Footballcritic, in the Championship there is one DM that stands head and shoulders above the rest. I believe we've been monitoring him for a while, and we may be signing him for 8m.
I can't wait to Reed all about that signing.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,451
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17727 on: Today at 07:34:47 am »
Regarding the backup right fullback spot: I do have high hopes for Conor Bradley, but I think that a season on loan at a good Championship club will be the best for him. If we can go through the 2022/23 season with Gomez and Ox as our principle backup right fullbacks, we could have a long term solution in the summer of 2023 ...
Logged

Offline Magix

  • Partial to Tarts
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,114
  • Just 5 points away
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17728 on: Today at 07:54:54 am »
Second Ox being utilized as a backup right-back. He's the perfect backup really, in that he has the pace, power and midfield qualities to prosper in the role. He's never been keen on being used there, but perhaps now at his age and position in the squad, he'd be more amenable to it.
Logged

Offline Vinay

  • West Coast privileges revoked due to jinxing activity. Considerably more greedier than yaow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,633
  • Ceux qui écrivent clairement ont des lecteurs.....
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17729 on: Today at 10:16:56 am »
Quote from: Magix on Today at 07:54:54 am
Second Ox being utilized as a backup right-back. He's the perfect backup really, in that he has the pace, power and midfield qualities to prosper in the role. He's never been keen on being used there, but perhaps now at his age and position in the squad, he'd be more amenable to it.
He left Arsenal because he did not like that role.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,811
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17730 on: Today at 10:18:37 am »
Quote from: Vinay on Today at 10:16:56 am
He left Arsenal because he did not like that role.

Its a lot easier to be picky about what role you play when your club isn't even in the CL and you're one of their best players.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,594
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17731 on: Today at 10:37:38 am »
Quote from: Magix on Today at 07:54:54 am
Second Ox being utilized as a backup right-back. He's the perfect backup really, in that he has the pace, power and midfield qualities to prosper in the role. He's never been keen on being used there, but perhaps now at his age and position in the squad, he'd be more amenable to it.

Does he have the hamstrings for it?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,952
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17732 on: Today at 11:24:26 am »
Quote from: Vinay on Today at 10:16:56 am
He left Arsenal because he did not like that role.

Its a totally different role though - filling in for Trent he'll spend most of the game in the midfield zones he wants to operate in
Frankly he's also at the point in his career where he has a lot less choice and needs minutes more than anything


Physically and in terms of his footballing make up he's probably the most able to do it in the squad
I really think its an option when we play teams who aren't going to press us or provide much threat going the other way. The obvious problem would be him learning the system defensively and especially playing our line / offside trap but he'd be really interesting to see there
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,331
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17733 on: Today at 11:55:21 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:24:26 am
Its a totally different role though - filling in for Trent he'll spend most of the game in the midfield zones he wants to operate in
Frankly he's also at the point in his career where he has a lot less choice and needs minutes more than anything


Physically and in terms of his footballing make up he's probably the most able to do it in the squad
I really think its an option when we play teams who aren't going to press us or provide much threat going the other way. The obvious problem would be him learning the system defensively and especially playing our line / offside trap but he'd be really interesting to see there

Yeah, was coming here to say the same thing - wingback for Wenger's Arsenal is so, so different to playing RB in our current system. Asking Ox if he'd like to play in the position where we do most of our build-up from should be something he embraces, not turns his nose up at.

What I would say though is that he's been here for years and I don't think it's something we've ever seen, even in game. Whereas we've seen Henderson drop there, for example, presumably because we trust him defensively. So maybe the conversation is more around Henderson becoming that Milner-esque utility player (attacking mid, defensive mid, RB) rather than Ox.
Logged

Offline TAA66

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 234
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17734 on: Today at 12:04:00 pm »
As hendo is going to be with us for several more years having been extended, I wonder if Klopp will see him as someone who can cover that RB position?   Has the legs/pace for it

Edit: just seen someone above with same thought, which I agree
« Last Edit: Today at 12:05:46 pm by TAA66 »
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,311
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17735 on: Today at 12:57:55 pm »
Sign Mbappe.
Logged

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,305
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17736 on: Today at 01:34:26 pm »
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 12:04:00 pm
As hendo is going to be with us for several more years having been extended, I wonder if Klopp will see him as someone who can cover that RB position?   Has the legs/pace for it

Edit: just seen someone above with same thought, which I agree

I wouldnt be surprised to see Sepp kept in the first-team squad for this reason and Bradley gets a season out on loan before both being in the first team squad the season after.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,451
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17737 on: Today at 02:47:30 pm »
Quote from: Magix on Today at 07:54:54 am
Second Ox being utilized as a backup right-back. He's the perfect backup really, in that he has the pace, power and midfield qualities to prosper in the role. He's never been keen on being used there, but perhaps now at his age and position in the squad, he'd be more amenable to it.

If we can utilize Ox as our backup right fullback, our depth chart becomes more balanced:

Diaz - Mane - Jota - Salah

Jones - Carvalho - Firmino - Elliott

Keita - Thiago - Fabinho - Henderson

Robertson - Tsimikas - AOC - TAA

Van Dijk - Matip - Konate - Gomez

Alisson - Kelleher

We can also use the 2022/23 season to further develop Van den Berg and Bradley on loan, before integrating them in our first 22 in the summer of 2023 ...
Logged

Online dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 946
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17738 on: Today at 03:21:07 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:57:55 pm
Sign Mbappe.

I cannot see that happen unless we sell Salah!

he did score a peach of a goal last night.

I can see us going a lot for potential in striker no9 position and 1/2 AM in the summer
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,449
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17739 on: Today at 03:32:16 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:32:04 am
According to Footballcritic, in the Championship there is one DM that stands head and shoulders above the rest. I believe we've been monitoring him for a while, and we may be signing him for 8m.

Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,180
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17740 on: Today at 05:00:28 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:57:55 pm
Sign Mbappe.



 :thumbup


(but I think such talk runs foul of the mods)
Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,148
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17741 on: Today at 05:58:47 pm »
Quote from: Vinay on Today at 10:16:56 am
He left Arsenal because he did not like that role.
He also at a different point his career. Having multiple major injuries and probably not getting offered an extension. I would think Henderson might be the main backup RB though
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 439 440 441 442 443 [444]   Go Up
« previous next »
 