Its a totally different role though - filling in for Trent he'll spend most of the game in the midfield zones he wants to operate in
Frankly he's also at the point in his career where he has a lot less choice and needs minutes more than anything
Physically and in terms of his footballing make up he's probably the most able to do it in the squad
I really think its an option when we play teams who aren't going to press us or provide much threat going the other way. The obvious problem would be him learning the system defensively and especially playing our line / offside trap but he'd be really interesting to see there
Yeah, was coming here to say the same thing - wingback for Wenger's Arsenal is so, so different to playing RB in our current system. Asking Ox if he'd like to play in the position where we do most of our build-up from should be something he embraces, not turns his nose up at.
What I would say though is that he's been here for years and I don't think it's something we've ever seen, even in game. Whereas we've seen Henderson drop there, for example, presumably because we trust him defensively. So maybe the conversation is more around Henderson becoming that Milner-esque utility player (attacking mid, defensive mid, RB) rather than Ox.