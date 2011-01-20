He left Arsenal because he did not like that role.



Its a totally different role though - filling in for Trent he'll spend most of the game in the midfield zones he wants to operate inFrankly he's also at the point in his career where he has a lot less choice and needs minutes more than anythingPhysically and in terms of his footballing make up he's probably the most able to do it in the squadI really think its an option when we play teams who aren't going to press us or provide much threat going the other way. The obvious problem would be him learning the system defensively and especially playing our line / offside trap but he'd be really interesting to see there