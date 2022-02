That's because good players create time and space!



The Bundesliga these days aren’t the pressing machines like they used to be. A lot of teams now sit back and play off the pressure and go on the counter, or they’re more into cycling possession. When you have a team like Dortmund then who are always dominant in attack then you see some pretty crazy YouTube clips, but it doesn’t really match the reality. The Bundesliga feels like such a different league to the PL these days.